Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Kurt Moeller's avatar
Kurt Moeller
4d

And yet, Joe Kent, Tulsi Gabbard, and the majority of the intel community said, and even testified before Congress, that this was an unnecessary conflict. Avoid at all costs. But there is an election in Israel in 5 days, and another here in the US Nov 5th. After 43 years Iran FINALLY was seconds away from a nuke. If you can't see the forest for the tree's, I bid you good luck. The "Uni-party" needs war. Bibi needs war. And prior to Feb 28th the world was a better and less expensive place. You know who to send your thanks to. All the best.

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Jeanne Ann Scott's avatar
Jeanne Ann Scott
4d

Thank you! Blessings🙏

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