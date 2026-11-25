They are actually going to do it. On Monday, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals gave the U.S. Army a green light to move forward with a plan to detonate 9,700 pounds of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa. These 9,700 pounds of lead azide are essentially a giant lead bomb, and blowing it up will create a highly toxic plume of lead dust that could travel a hundred miles or more. Choosing to do this on the day before Thanksgiving is a great way to completely ruin Thanksgiving for everyone that lives in that entire region.

As countless numbers of lead particles fall from the sky, some of them will get breathed in by humans and animals.

Others will contaminate our waterways.

There is no safe level of exposure.

Once ingested, lead particles can cause brain damage, organ damage, heart disease and infertility.

If lead particles get into your bones or teeth, they can stay there for decades.

On Tuesday, FEMA sent out an alert warning that the detonation of the lead azide will go ahead at 9 AM local time on Wednesday morning.

So that gives thousands of households just hours to either evacuate or prepare for highly toxic lead fallout.

According to meteorologist Ryan Hall, the highly toxic plume created by the explosion is expected to head “southwest, past Donnellson and into northeast Missouri”…

Meteorologist Ryan Hall shared a plume prediction on X, showing wind will be light Wednesday morning, ‘so the air heads southwest, past Donnellson and into northeast Missouri.’ The plume is expected to spread for at least six hours following the detonation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has restricted flights around Middletown from Monday through Wednesday, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds activated a state emergency operations center on November 20.

As lead particles fall back to the ground, they will get breathed in by people and animals, they will contaminate the ground, and they will also contaminate local water supplies…

As lead dust is carried by the wind, it will settle across the land, get washed away by rain and moved into rivers and lakes, making contamination possible, said Hummer, the Southern Illinois University professor. “That will happen over the course of days and weeks, so monitoring will be needed,” said Hummer, adding that it also could leach into groundwater. “Anyone getting their water directly from surface water would be most at risk.”

U.S. Army officials understand that they will be poisoning a very wide area.

And they are also publicly acknowledging that “infants, children, pregnant women, adults and children with chronic diseases” are at greatest risk…

The Army said on Tuesday: ‘Deposition of lead-containing dust may occur after the detonation on surfaces within certain areas affected by the detonation’s dispersion. ‘All people, but especially infants, children, pregnant women, adults and children with chronic diseases such as heart disease, kidney disease, or dementia, should avoid outdoor activities within affected areas until further guidance is provided.’

I can’t even imagine how angry parents in the danger zone must be right now.

The lead dust is going to get on everything, and children will be exposed.

And it is well known that lead exposure can cause “brain and nervous system damage, as well as development, growth and learning problems” in children…

The two main concerns are breathing in lead-infused air after the blast or exposure to the chemical from dust on surfaces. Lead exposure can cause serious health complications in children, including brain and nervous system damage, as well as development, growth and learning problems.

We are supposed to believe that despite all of the highly advanced technology that we possess, there is no other way to handle this lead azide.

We are being told that the clock is ticking and we’ve got no other choice but to blow up this lead azide on the day before Thanksgiving and send it way up into the atmosphere.

Do they think that we are all really that stupid?

If you care about the people of Iowa, find a better way.

But instead they are just going to go ahead with this insanity, and those that live within 5 miles are being instructed to evacuate…

Residents in the Middletown City Park neighborhood have been asked to evacuate starting Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.” The evacuation zone stretches 5 miles southwest of the Army plant and extends a mile beyond the area where computer models predict dust could settle. The lead dust plume could expose nearby communities and degrade air quality, depending on the wind at the time of the blast. FEMA is offering evacuation support for residents, including transportation to a safe refuge for those who are unable to travel; a safe and sanitary shelter, including hotel lodging; and food, water and additional supplies. Lodging will be provided through Friday, but can be extended if needed. Evacuated individuals will be notified by phone once it is safe to return home.

Those that live more than 5 miles away from the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa are being told to close their doors, close their windows and turn off their HVAC systems…

The Army and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have directed Middletown residents to close the doors and windows of their homes as well as turn off their homes’ HVAC systems during the detonation.

How long are those people expected to seal themselves inside their own homes?

One day won’t be enough.

Two days won’t be enough.

Three days won’t be enough.

If I lived within 100 miles of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, I would leave and not come back for a long time.

But that is just me.

And how will all of this highly toxic lead fallout affect the food that is being grown in this region?

Will it be safe to eat?

Do they even care?

Apparently we didn’t have enough environmental problems on our hands, and so they decided to purposely create another major environmental disaster on the day before Thanksgiving.

What they are doing to us is very wrong, but nobody is going to stop them.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.