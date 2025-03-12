And I suppose that it is just a “coincidence” that all of this is happening as the U.S. and Israel threaten to strike Iran’s nuclear program? Maybe you don’t believe that “signs” exist, and that is okay. But nobody can deny that President Trump has threatened Iran with military action if they do not make a deal, and nobody can deny that President Trump has told the press that something is going to happen with Iran “very, very soon”. Those are facts. It is also a fact that there is going to be a Blood Moon eclipse on Thursday night. Of course the Biblical festival of Purim begins when the Sun goes down on Thursday evening. Nobody out there can dispute any of this.

And now we have learned that “blood rain” has just turned a beach in Iran “blood red”…

A popular beach was coloured blood red as heavy rains fell on the mineral-rich coastline in Iran. Footage circulating online showed how the downpour lit up the Silver and Red Beach on Hormuz Island as tourists gathered to marvel at its colour. Floodwater running off the rocks at the tourist attraction created spectacular waterfalls, leaving an eerie trail of red up to the shoreline.

The rain falling from the sky is not actually red.

But when very heavy rains mix with the “high iron oxide content in the volcanic soil”, it creates a phenomenon that is absolutely spectacular.

Footage of the blood red beach in Iran was shared on Instagram, and it has already been liked 29 million times…

The footage was shared on the Instagram account hormoz_omid and has currently amassed 29 million likes and 8,000 comments. The post is captioned: “Heavy rain today, red beach. Today, the red beach was at its peak with the presence of tourists.” It shows floodwater running off the rocks as the shoreline turns red.

Since this is a naturally occurring phenomenon, some of you may want to argue that it doesn’t really mean anything.

Okay.

But what about the Blood Moon Purim eclipse that is going to occur on Thursday night?…

The blood moon total lunar eclipse happens Thursday night into Friday morning and, if the weather cooperates, the red moon could be a stunner that’s especially easy to see and even photograph.

This will actually be the second in a series of three Blood Moon eclipses on Purim.

And I am entirely convinced that these eclipses are a sign that we are in a season of war.

On October 7th, 2023 Hamas invaded Israel and a season of war in the Middle East erupted.

Subsequently, we witnessed the first Blood Moon Purim eclipse in March 2024.

Now we are about to witness the second Blood Moon Purim eclipse on Thursday night, and there will be a third Blood Moon Purim eclipse in March 2026.

Purim is the Biblical festival that is most closely associated with conflict, and we read about how that festival originated in the Book of Esther.

Of course Persia was the setting for the Book of Esther, and today the nation of Persia is known as Iran.

The Iranians have absolutely no intention of giving up their nuclear program, and they also have absolutely no intention of negotiating with President Trump while he is threatening them.

Earlier this week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded to Trump’s threats by telling him to “do whatever the hell you want”…

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran would not negotiate with the US while being threatened, telling President Donald Trump to “do whatever the hell you want”, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday. “It is unacceptable for us that they [the US] give orders and make threats. I won’t even negotiate with you. Do whatever the hell you want”, state media quoted Pezeshkian as saying. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Tehran would not be bullied into negotiations, a day after Trump said he had sent a letter urging Iran to engage in talks on a new nuclear deal.

Wow.

We really are on the verge of war with Iran.

I don’t expect the bombing of Iran to begin this week.

In fact, I don’t expect it to happen any time this month.

But unless something really dramatic happens, it is coming soon.

Interestingly, the Iranian navy is currently “taking part in a three-day drill with Russia and China”…

Iran’s navy is taking part in a three-day drill with Russia and China. Iranian media said that the Iranian navy had successfully executed the second day of the joint drill. “The three-day naval drills, codenamed the 2025 Maritime Security Belt, kicked off Monday in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman,” the report said. “Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini, deputy operations commander of the Iranian Navy, said on Tuesday that aerial photography exercises and tactical formations were successfully conducted during the joint maritime drill,” IRNA added.

We keep pushing Russia, China and Iran closer together.

That is not good.

In order to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program, a bombing campaign that is unlike anything we have ever seen in the Middle East would be required, because most of Iran’s nuclear facilities are very deep underground.

In response, the Iranians would inevitably launch large numbers of missiles at Israel and at U.S. bases all over the Middle East.

And then we would officially be at war with Iran.

President Trump and his national security team surely must know all of this.

But they have also determined that the Iranians cannot ever be allowed to develop their own nuclear weapons.

Of course it is entirely possible that the North Koreans or someone else may have already given the Iranians nukes.

And we know that Iran has a long history with biological weapons…

For example, in 1996, the CIA concluded that “Iran holds some stocks of biological agents and weapons. Tehran probably has investigated both toxins and live organisms as biological warfare agents. Iran has the technical infrastructure to support a significant biological weapons program with little foreign assistance.” In 2000, DCI Nonproliferation Center Director John Lauder testified to Congress that “Iran is pursuing both civilian biotech activities and a biological warfare (BW) program,” that its BW program was then “in the late stages of research and development,” and that Iran “already holds some stocks of BW agents and weapons.” In 2003 and 2005 reports, the State Department stated that, “Iran has an offensive biological weapons program in violation of the BWC. Iran is technically capable of producing at least rudimentary biological warheads for a variety of delivery systems, including missiles.” In 2011, then–Director of National Intelligence James Clapper stated that “Iran probably has the capability to produce some biological warfare (BW) agents for offensive purposes, if it made the decision to do so. We assess that Iran has previously conducted offensive BW agent research and development. Iran continues to seek dual-use technologies that could be used for BW.”

For a moment, I would like for you to consider an ominous scenario.

After the United States bombs Iran, sleeper agents that have already been embedded in our country are instructed to release extremely contagious biological agents in major cities in the U.S. and Israel. All of a sudden, people start noticing very large blisters develop on their hands, faces and necks. Thousands of Americans rapidly drop dead, and sheer panic sweeps through those major cities as millions of people attempt to escape.

What I have just described is not a plot for a science fiction movie. Rather, it is a very real scenario that I have been warning about for years.

Once the bombing of Iran begins, everything will change.

So perhaps we should start paying attention to the signs that are happening all around us, because once the bloodshed starts it will be too late.

Michael’s blockbuster entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.