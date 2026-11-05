Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt Moeller's avatar
Kurt Moeller
7h

And after saying that I see that there are Traders, much like Dr. Michael Burry (Cassandra-X) who bet against housing in 2006-2007 (see The Big Short) Traders who are creating CDS Credit Default Swaps to short AI and Tech. What is that saying, "history doesn't repeat itself but it sure does rhyme". It's a bubble. The algorithms will start dumping if not already. This is an EVERYTHING BUBBLE. Debt is rampant and inflation is out of control. The FED cant print it's way out this time unless they create hyper-inflationary measures. Get your houses in order is all I can say.

Reply
Share
Kurt Moeller's avatar
Kurt Moeller
7h

There is a lot of "uncertainty" right now, and not just in the markets. Bonds are down, Crypto is down. Gold is down. Tech stocks are definitely in bubble territory. Much like Internet stocks, the "Dot Com" crash we experienced in 2001, we are in the beginning phases of a tech bubble crash. IMO. I am no expert by any means. I just follow history. And with the changing of the guard so to speak with the Blue wave, it appears that one thing the Dems don't really want to support is Data Centers. And I am ALL FOR THAT as a non-partisan person. With projects being shut down or development paused, the AI industry may just find themselves in a crises. A lot of Force Majeure on some of these projects. It used to be said as a demeaning comment once, almost a curse, "May you live in interesting times". I would say we are there.

Reply
Share
13 replies
20 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture