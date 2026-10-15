Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
Oct 15

I’ve read that he’s responsible for killing more people on earth, especially experiments on

the African

continent, than anyone in the world. Horrifying…

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The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
Oct 15

“Restraining AI” is another way of saying that he wants to control AI and also that he wants an “AI safety framework” in order to “help steer the technology in a better direction”… meaning his direction as well. Keep an eye on him, Michael.

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