November is certainly turning out to be a month of pure chaos, and that has been particularly true over the past several days. On Thursday, everyone was talking about the longest outage in Microsoft history. On Friday, flights were grounded nationwide. Things settled down over the weekend, but then Monday arrived. Bank outages were reported from coast to coast, United flights were grounded, and tech stocks and cryptocurrencies crashed. Of course tech stocks and cryptocurrencies have both been crashing for quite some time now. As you will see below, the amount of wealth that is being wiped out is staggering. Unfortunately, there are many that believe that this is just the beginning of the chaos.

Just hours ago, a social media frenzy erupted when outages were reported at large banks all over the nation…

Customers at banks including Chase, Bank of America, Capital One and Wells Fargo said they experienced outages coast to coast on Monday — days after technical snafus wreaked havoc for flight passengers and Microsoft customers. There were nearly 5,000 reports of outages at Chase and about 1,400 between BofA and Wells Fargo, according to Downdetector.com.

Some people were completely locked out of their accounts.

Others were not able to conduct transactions.

JPMorgan Chase is claiming that the entire problem can be traced back to “a software bug in on-premise hardware systems”…

The bank “experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems – it is not cyber related. It is taking longer than usual to service some customers,” JPMorgan Chase said. “This is not a systemic issue – other banks may have been impacted by slowness in transactions only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us.”

We are apparently supposed to believe that a software bug at JPMorgan Chase caused massive service disruptions at hundreds of other banks.

I am not buying it.

Of course I am not buying the explanations that we are being given for the other outages that have occurred in recent days either.

At this point, that list is starting to get quite long…

November 12: Microsoft Outlook and Teams suffered its longest outage in its history. November 13: FAA halted all departing flights nationwide, the longest halt since the 9/11 attacks. November 13: Millions of employees in big giants like Walmart, Target were unable to access HR and Payroll systems. November 13: National Weather Service reported nationwide internet and communication issues. November 13: Anthropic’s Claude suffered a major service outage and login failures, affecting users globally. November 16: America’s biggest banks (Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo) are all down at the same time.

Now we have another item to add to the list.

Just a little while ago, United Airlines grounded all departing flights in the United States…

United Airlines flights across the United States are grounded on Monday night, just days after a technical issue prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground all flights nationwide. The airline announced on social media that it is experiencing a ‘widespread system outage’ as it apologized to its customers ‘for the inconvenience.’ ‘We’re aware of the widespread system and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible,’ it posted on X.

Is this another “glitchy software update” or is this another attack?

Even if they know it is an attack, I am sure that they would never admit it.

Meanwhile, tech stocks just keep crashing.

Within the first 40 minutes of trading on Monday, a whopping $1,000,000,000,000 in stock market wealth was wiped out…

I thought that things were really bad when “Black Thursday” happened earlier this month.

But now things are so much worse.

By the end of the day, more than 2 trillion dollars in market value had been wiped away on global financial markets.

Nvidia was hit particularly hard…

Has anyone had a rougher month than Jensen Huang?

This week alone, the value of his stock holdings has fallen by more than 20 billion dollars…

The value of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s stock holdings in the tech company have plunged more than $20 billion this week. A September Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed Huang reporting beneficial ownership of approximately 811.5 million Nvidia shares, including about 70.1 million shares held directly and hundreds of millions more held through trusts and other entities. Given Nvidia’s closing share price of $186.64 on Friday Nov. 6, and with the price trading around $161 during the market session Friday, the value of Huang’s holdings has declined by more than $20 billion this week.

Can you imagine losing more than 20 billion dollars in just one week?

Ultimately, what goes up must come down.

Throughout history, whenever the S&P 500’s Shiller P/E Ratio has exceeded 30 a crash has always eventually followed…

When backtested to January 1871, the S&P 500’s Shiller P/E Ratio has averaged 17.45. As of the closing bell on Nov. 10, it clocked in at 39.70, or 128% above the long-term average. While value is a tricky subject to tackle, history has consistently shown that bad things happen when the CAPE Ratio surpasses 30. The stock market has exceeded this arbitrary line in the sand six times over the last 156 years, including the present, and the previous five all ended poorly for equities

Needless to say, cryptocurrencies have been crashing too.

In fact, Bitcoin has already plunged deep into bear market territory…

Since peaking around $87,162 in late September, Bitcoin has tumbled into a bear market, dropping roughly 28% to around $62,577 by early Sunday morning. It subsequently pared some losses as a potential short-term floor emerged, recovering to about $65,250 as of 9:15 a.m. EST, still down roughly 25% from its peak.

Sadly, this may not be the end of the selling.

We are being warned that Bitcoin could potentially fall under $60,000 if tech stocks continue to sell off…

Bitcoin’s next critical test is between $60,000 and $62,000, according to Nicolai Sondergaard, a research analyst at Nansen. “A break below $60,000 is possible if Nvidia’s results add to the tech selling,” he said.

When the financial markets crashed in 2008, the U.S. economy plunged into a recession.

Will the same thing happen again?

Former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler is telling everyone to start “battening down some hatches” because he expects a rough economic period ahead…

He said he expects the downturn to rival the dot-com bust of the early 2000s in significance, though not to reach the severity of the subprime housing collapse that triggered the 2008 financial crisis. “I think we’re going to have this repricing and a softening of the economy that happens before November 2028,” he said, according to CNN. “I can’t say exactly when and how stormy, but I would be battening down some hatches.”

Of course I think that Gensler is far too optimistic about the economy.

Economic red flags are popping up all around us, and it appears that virtually all of our financial bubbles are starting to burst.

There is no way that this is going to end well.

Here in late 2026, we are facing a stock market crash, a cryptocurrency crash, widespread cyberattacks, a Super El Niño and World War III all at the same time.

There are still some people out there that continue to insist that everything is going to be just fine, but their numbers are dwindling with each passing day.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.