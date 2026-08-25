Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
1h

RIP Dolly Parton. Died at 80. W2D2, What Will Dolly Do? After death.

She can still vote Democrat, still has to pay taxes, generates revenues$ via IP AI royalties and regular royalties, … And…

“And” is the only question that matters over forwards only moving linear time.

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Jacob Worm's avatar
Jacob Worm
38m

Precisely a fortnight prior to September 11. Couldn’t be more coincidental.

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