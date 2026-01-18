We are witnessing a massive buildup of air and naval power in the Middle East, and we are being told that everything could be ready for an unprecedented attack on Iran in two to three weeks. But if the U.S. strikes Iran, will the Iranians respond by using unconventional weapons? The information that I have to share with you in this article is explosive. We are potentially racing into a nightmare scenario, and most Americans are totally oblivious.

What award-winning journalist Catherine Herridge has uncovered is of the utmost importance.

She claims that she has obtained military records that indicate that U.S. military personnel were exposed to “numerous toxic agents, including radiation” when Iran hit al-Asad Air Base with missiles in 2020…

This is a major bombshell.

But so far the silence from the rest of the mainstream media has been deafening.

If you have not seen it yet, you can view Herridge’s entire investigative report on YouTube right here.

Nobody can deny that American service members that were there when Iranian missiles struck al-Asad Air Base have gotten extremely sick.

If those illnesses were caused by unconventional weapons, the American people deserve to know, because that is exceedingly critical information.

Attacking a nation that is not armed with unconventional weapons is one thing.

Attacking a nation that is armed with unconventional weapons is another thing altogether.

If the U.S. attacks Iran and the Iranians respond by using unconventional weapons against Israeli cities and U.S. bases throughout the Middle East, what happens then?

Would Israel use unconventional weapons against Iran?

Would we use unconventional weapons against Iran?

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that things could escalate very rapidly.

During the 12 Day War last year, the Iranians showed restraint by only using conventional weapons.

But if the U.S. attacks Iran now, the goal would be regime change, and the nuts that are currently running Iran would likely use everything in their bag of tricks if they feel that their very survival is at stake.

Ayatollah Khamenei and his thugs have already shown that they are willing to gun down thousands of their own people in order to survive.

At this stage, HRANA is telling us that at least 3,308 protesters have been killed…

The death toll from the crackdown continues to grow as more information comes out. The D.C.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, HRANA, now puts it at more than 3,308 protesters killed since Dec. 28. A total of 24,266 people have been arrested in the protests since they began, including 2,107 injured protesters with serious wounds, according to HRANA.

Others are estimating that the death toll is far higher.

The Sunday Times is telling us “that at least 16,500-18,000 people have been killed”…

Figures compiled by staff in eight major eye hospitals and 16 emergency departments across the country reveal that at least 16,500-18,000 people have been killed and 330,00 to 360,000 injured, including children and pregnant women. At least 700 to 1,000 people have lost an eye. One eye hospital in Tehran alone, Noor Clinic, has documented 7,000 eye injuries. “There are so many shotgun-related eye injuries that we do not know whom to treat first,” said one ophthalmologist.

It is hard to comprehend a slaughter of this magnitude.

Eyewitnesses have reported that regime forces went out to the protests and just started spraying everyone with gunfire…

The Sunday Times was also able to reach a number of people who had fled Iran. One person, from Mashhad, said: “Tell the whole world that on Friday they sprayed everyone with gunfire. The IRGC forces were calmly trying to aim for people’s heads.” Another from Karam said: “Snipers on rooftops were shooting people in the back of the head. We were walking when suddenly several people next to us would collapse to the ground, covered in blood. When we tried to go toward them to carry the bodies away, they opened fire on us.” The accounts reflect the scenes in graphic videos that have emerged from Iran in recent days, as well as voicenotes, and descriptions by some witnesses crossing the border into Turkey. They tell of IRGC forces and its Basij militia on motorbikes using live ammunition from Kalashnikovs and even machineguns mounted on pick-up trucks to mow people down. There were reports, too, of Hashd al Shaabi, Shia militias from Iraq, being bussed in.

I continue to see some prominent voices in the western world defend what the regime in Iran has done.

It is sickening.

But some people just can’t help themselves.

And it isn’t just those that have been killed that we should be concerned about.

The number of protesters that have been arrested is even greater than the number that have been killed, and many of them will be endlessly abused in Iran’s nightmarish prisons until forced “confessions” are extracted…

Amnesty International has documented cases in which detainees were suspended by their hands and feet from a pole in a painful position referred to by interrogators as ‘chicken kebab’, forcing the body into extreme stress for prolonged periods. Other reported methods include waterboarding, mock executions by hanging or firing squad, sleep deprivation, exposure to extreme temperatures, sensory overload using light or noise, and the forcible removal of fingernails or toenails. The organisation says such torture is routinely used to extract ‘confessions’ before any legal proceedings have taken place, with the Iranian state broadcaster airing footage of detainees making televised admissions that rights groups say are coerced.

The sickos that are running Iran need to go.

This is something that President Trump acknowledged on Saturday…

President Donald Trump on Saturday called for an end to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s 37-year reign. “It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,” Trump told POLITICO, as widespread protests calling for an end to the regime appear to have waned.

But how can you get them out without causing an apocalyptic conflict in the Middle East?

After mowing down thousands of protesters, the regime in Iran has regained control of the streets.

And the protesters that are still alive in Iran have been mostly cut off from the rest of the world due to the strict Internet blackout that the mullahs have instituted…

The internet blackout in Iran continues to make it very difficult to get a clear picture from the ground, but accounts are emerging from people now able to use phone lines, those few with access to working Starlink satellite terminals and Iranians who have recently left the country. These people describe an eerie calm over Iran’s cities, where heavily armed security forces are deployed on the streets enforcing what many are describing as a de-facto curfew.

Apparently this is going to be a permanent thing.

From this point forward, the population of Iran is only going to have access to a “state-run system” that will isolate the Iranian population from the rest of us…

The Iranian government is reportedly planning to permanently sever its citizens from the global internet — confining them instead to a state-run system as part of a continued crackdown on dissent following the Islamic regime’s slaughtering of thousands of protesters. Filterwatch, a digital rights monitoring project which has tracked Iranian internet censorship since 2012, says info it obtained indicates Tehran is moving toward “absolute digital isolation.” The Islamic Republic is abandoning its old model of “mass internet censorship” in favor of a “permanent shift” toward a “sealed intranet” while “access to the outside world is granted only to those with security clearance,” Filterwatch said.

The Iranian people are simply not going to be able to overthrow the regime without outside help.

But if we attempt to liberate the Iranians, there is no telling what might happen.

If the Iranian regime possesses unconventional weapons, they would almost certainly use them if they felt that they were backed into a corner.

And it appears that the recipe for precisely such a scenario is rapidly coming together…

As I write this article, the USS Abraham Lincoln and the other warships that are with it are heading toward Iran.

This is an extremely ominous development…

American media, including Gulf-based outlets, reported that the United States confirmed the USS Abraham Lincoln had sailed from the South China Sea toward the Middle East, a clear statement of intent. The carrier is accompanied by destroyers and missile ships equipped with hundreds of launchers capable of striking targets across Iran with unprecedented force. Despite the reports, no official US confirmation of the arrival of guided-missile submarines in the area was found. Additional reports said bombers landed at the joint US-UK base on Diego Garcia. The base has unusually long runways that enable heavy strategic bombers, such as B-2-class aircraft, to launch long-range strike sorties across the Middle East, with emphasis on hardened and underground targets and regime command centers.

Obviously, President Trump intends to keep his options open.

According to the Washington Post, everything could be ready for a war with Iran in approximately two to three weeks…

The president will have another opportunity to sign off on strikes against Iran in the next two to three weeks, when U.S. assets headed toward the region will be in place, helping allay Israel’s concerns about its own protection, officials said. The threat level is not expected to subside soon: The U.S. military’s Central Command has been directed to plan staffing for 24/7 high-level support “for the next month,” a person monitoring the situation told The Washington Post.

In 2026, we have officially entered the danger zone.

I have been writing about a “final showdown with Iran” for a long time and now we are right on the brink.

Everything that we have witnessed in the Middle East since 1979 has been building up to this.

And once the missiles start flying, everyone is going to be forced to finally show all of their cards.

