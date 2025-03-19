They keep telling us that we have entered a time of peace, but more conflict just continues to erupt all over the globe. Israel has just resumed ground operations against Hamas, President Trump is threatening to keep bombing the Houthis until they are “completely annihilated”, we are being told that “something’s going to happen” with Iran very soon, and the very limited agreement between the Russians and the Ukrainians to avoid striking energy infrastructure did not even last 24 hours. Compared to last week, do we have more war or less war? Clearly, we have more war. So you will have to excuse me if I am skeptical of those that are crying out that a time of “peace and safety” is now upon us.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was supposed to lead to a permanent resolution of the conflict.

But instead, the ceasefire is now dead and the war is back on…

The Israeli military said on Wednesday its forces have resumed ground operations in the central and southern Gaza Strip, as a second day of airstrikes killed at least 20 Palestinians, according to local health workers. The renewed ground operations come a day after more than 400 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes in one of the deadliest episodes since the beginning of the conflict, shattering a ceasefire that has largely held since January. The Israeli military said its operations have extended Israel’s control over the Netzarim Corridor, which bisects Gaza, and were a “focused” manoeuvre aimed at creating a partial buffer zone between the north and the south of the enclave.

Israel wants the remainder of the hostages to be released.

After all this time, Hamas is still refusing to do that.

One Israeli official is warning that if Hamas continues to hold on to the hostages, military operations will escalate “to the point of total war”…

“We’re in a new phase of the conflict,” the official said. “From here we either move forward with developments towards the release of additional hostages – which is a major goal – or there’ll be consistent escalations to the point of total war,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is now at war with the Houthis in Yemen.

During the last administration, Joe Biden would lightly strike the Houthis once in a while, but now President Trump is pledging that “the Houthi barbarians” will be “completely annihilated”…

Reports are coming in that while Iran has lessened its intensity on Military Equipment and General Support to the Houthis, they are still sending large levels of Supplies. Iran must stop the sending of these Supplies IMMEDIATELY. Let the Houthis fight it out themselves. Either way they lose, but this way they lose quickly. Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse — It’s not even a fair fight, and never will be. They will be completely annihilated!

A few days earlier, U.S. Secretary of State told CBS News that we are “doing the entire world a favor by getting rid of these guys”…

“We’re doing the entire world a favor by getting rid of these guys and their ability to strike global shipping. That’s the mission here, and it will continue until that’s carried out,” he said. “That never happened before. The Biden administration didn’t do that. All the Biden administration would do is they would respond to an attack. These guys would launch one rocket. We’d hit the rocket launcher. That’s it.”

What kind of a military campaign will be required to completely eliminate the Houthis?

I would encourage everyone out there to seriously consider the answer to that question.

The last time I checked, the U.S. Constitution requires congressional approval before we declare war on someone.

Of course we are rapidly getting close to a major war with Iran as well.

During a recent discussion with reporters, President Trump promised that “something’s going to happen very soon”…

As Iran nears the finish line to obtain nuclear weapons, US President Trump is warning that the world is down to its “final moments” to intervene. While expressing his preference for a peace deal over military action, Trump maintained that significant developments are imminent. “U.S. President Donald Trump hinted [earlier this month] that the United States could take military action against the Iranian nuclear program ‘very soon’ if the Islamic Republic does not strike a deal with the United States,” The Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) reported. “Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said that there would be ‘interesting days ahead’ with respect to Iran.” President Trump went on to tell reporters: “We’re down to final strokes with Iran. We’re down to the final moments. We’re at the final moments. Can’t let them have a nuclear weapon. We have a situation with Iran that something’s going to happen very soon—very, very soon. Hopefully, we could have a peace deal. I’m not speaking out of strength or weakness. I’m just saying, I’d rather see a peace deal than the other, but the other will solve the problem.”

Iran has already said that there will be no deal.

So it is just a matter of time before the bombing of Iran begins, and then we will officially be at war with the Iranians.

But at least we are close to a peace deal with the Russians, right?

Actually, no we are not.

Less than 24 hours after President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to end attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days, the Ukrainians launched a drone attack against a Russian oil transfer facility…

Less than 24 hours later, Russia has accused Ukraine of already breaking the Trump agreement. Russia’s defense ministry on Wednesday said Ukraine attack an oil transfer facility in Russia’s Krasnodar Region that services an international pipeline operation partially owned by American investors. The ministry described that the overnight attack saw three kimikaze drones target the site near the village of Kavkazskaya. The site transfers crude to a pipeline operated by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), an international firm which has among its partners US giants Chevron and Mobil, Russia’s RT notes. The drone impact reportedly set fire to an oil reservoir, which has reportedly taken emergency crews a long time to extinguish. Local reports say crews are still battling the blaze.

In response, the Russians bombed energy infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Slovyansk…

Russian forces have bombed a key piece of Ukraine energy infrastructure just hours after Vladimir Putin told Donald Trump he would halt attacks on the grid. Slovyansk, a city in the Donetsk region, was targeted according to local reports, leaving part of the city without electricity.

There had been hope that an agreement not to attack energy infrastructure could be a step toward a broader deal.

But the truth is that the two sides are light years apart from agreeing to any sort of a permanent deal.

The Russians are insisting that the four eastern territories that the Russians have annexed are now a part of Russia forever…

Russia’s privately owned Kommersant business newspaper reports that President Putin is pushing his US counterpart to grant recognition of Russia’s annexation of the four territories in exchange for a pledge not to seize more land. Kommersant says that Putin is fundamentally arguing that “there’s no taking back what Russia has gained” – and that the eastern territories are now permanently part of the Russian Federation.

On the other side, “President Z” is demanding that the Russians return all Ukrainian territory that has been captured in exchange for a deal…

In a press conference with President Stubb of Finland in Helsinki today, the Ukrainian president said: ‘We’re fighting for our sovereignty and our independence — we’ll win this war.’ Zelensky drew clear red lines for peace, insisting that his nation would not accept territorial losses as part of a peace deal, and that the return of ‘thousands’ of prisoners held in Russia was ‘unconditional’.

The Russians aren’t going to give the territory that they have captured back.

Anyone that thinks that is going to happen is just being delusional.

The Russians are winning the war and they are constantly gobbling up even more territory.

Any peace agreement must reflect the reality on the ground.

Since the Ukrainians and our European allies are not willing to accept that, I am convinced that there will be no permanent agreement.

But if these negotiations fail, this conflict will almost certainly go to an entirely new level.

During an interview with Laura Ingraham, President Trump admitted that U.S. forces could potentially end up being involved if a deal with Russia cannot be reached…

Trump suggested that his push for a broader cease-fire is rooted in keeping US forces out of a potentially larger conflict. “Look, we’re doing this – there are no Americans involved. There could be if you end up in World War III over this, which is so ridiculous,” the president explained. “But, you know, strange things happen,” he warned.

I certainly hope that “strange things” do not happen.

Most Americans would like to see peace in the Middle East and most Americans would like to see peace with Russia.

But instead we just keep getting more war.

We have been warned about what will happen if we keep going down this road.

Once someone decides to start using nuclear weapons, we could potentially see millions of people die.

One explosion is all it is going to take for everyone to put their fingers on their triggers.

If we were smart, we would be racing toward peace.

Unfortunately, for now we are steamrolling in the opposite direction.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.