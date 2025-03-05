There sure have been a lot of signs in the heavens lately. For example, less than a week ago there was a very rare alignment of the 7 other planets in our solar system on the exact day of the argument in the Oval Office between President Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. That should have gotten a lot more attention than it did. Next week, we will witness a sign in the sky that I believe is even more important. Could it be possible that God is trying to get our attention? If so, the vast majority of the population does not seem to be listening.

At various times throughout human history, Blood Moon eclipses have been associated with war. When I asked Google AI about this, I got the following response…

A lunar eclipse during the siege of Constantinople in 1453 and a lunar eclipse in 413 BCE are examples of eclipses that influenced history and were associated with war.

Interestingly, the Blood Moon eclipse that occurs next week falls during the Biblical festival of Purim, and the Biblical festival of Purim is the only Biblical festival that was actually created as the result of an armed conflict.

In the Book of Esther, God miraculously delivered His people from literally being annihilated from all lands within the Persian Empire.

Today, Persia is known as Iran.

So next week we will have a Blood Moon eclipse (which is associated with war) on the exact day of the only Biblical festival that was birthed out of an armed conflict.

That is pretty amazing, but the story doesn’t end there.

There was actually a Blood Moon eclipse during Purim in 2024, there will be a Blood Moon eclipse during Purim in 2025, and there will be a Blood Moon eclipse during Purim in 2026.

And all of these eclipses are occurring during a season of war.

What are the odds of that?

On October 7th, 2023 Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and a season of war in the Middle East began.

Just a few months later, we witnessed the first Blood Moon Purim eclipse.

In 2024, the first day of Purim was from sundown on March 23rd to sundown on March 24th.

The second day of Purim was from sundown on March 24th to sundown on March 25th.

It was on that second day of Purim in 2024 that the first Blood Moon Purim eclipse happened.

This year, the first day of Purim begins when the sun goes down on March 13th.

On the night that begins in the evening of March 13th and ends on the morning of March 14th, you will be able to witness a “mesmerizing” Blood Moon eclipse…

In March 2025, North America will experience a mesmerizing celestial event — a total lunar eclipse that will turn the moon into a stunning Blood Moon. Lunar eclipses are always an exciting spectacle for skywatchers, but this one promises to be especially captivating. Unlike solar eclipses, which require protective glasses, lunar eclipses can be enjoyed with the naked eye, making them accessible to everyone.

Amazingly, there will be another Blood Moon Purim eclipse in 2026.

Next year, the first day of Purim goes from sundown on March 2nd to sundown on March 3rd.

That is when the third Blood Moon Purim eclipse will occur.

Could God be trying to tell us that these three years are a season of war?

Without a doubt, 2024 was a year of war, and now it appears that the conflict in the Middle East is about to go to a whole new level.

Hamas is refusing to release the remainder of the hostages, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning Hamas of “consequences they cannot imagine” if that does not happen soon…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Monday that Israel will not stop its military campaign in Gaza until Hamas is completely dismantled and all hostages are returned, warning the terror group of “consequences they cannot imagine” if captives are not released. “We are preparing for the next stages of the war—on seven fronts,” Netanyahu said during a parliamentary debate, adding, “We will not stop until we achieve total victory—returning all our hostages, destroying Hamas’ military and governing power and ensuring Gaza is no longer a threat to Israel.”

At the same time, the IDF continues to relentlessly bomb military targets all over Syria…

Israeli forces on Monday struck a military site where arms belonging to the previous Syrian government were stored in Qardaha, in the mountains of Latakia province, northwest Syria, the military said in a post on its Telegram channel. Syrian sources said the raids struck three former Syrian army assets, a radar station north of the city, weapons depot and a berth near Syria’s Mediterranean port of Tartous, which is a driving distance away from Latakia.

Because the mainstream media has been very quiet about this bombing campaign, most people in the western world don’t even know that it is going on.

But the really big event will be the bombing of Iran’s nuclear program. Once that happens, everything will change.

And it appears that Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are prepared to take action sooner rather than later…

Last month, Trump revived his “maximum pressure” policy against Iran. Trump reiterated that Tehran “can’t have a nuclear weapon” and vowed to be “very tough” if the country continues its current nuclear pursuits. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also indicated that, with U.S. support, Israel would “finish the job” of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, after a meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Netanyahu and Rubio both emphasized their alignment with Trump’s administration in blocking Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Meanwhile, the Russians continue to bomb the living daylights out of the Ukrainians…

Ukrainian authorities reported a major Russian missile and drone strike on targets across the country on Tuesday night, with a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanding an immediate end to Moscow’s barrages as a condition for any peace deal to end Russia’s three-year-old invasion. Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 181 strike drones and three missiles into the country in the latest attack.

Russian troops gobble up more territory on an almost daily basis, and the more territory the Russians control the more leverage they have.

The Trump administration is expecting the Russians to make territorial concessions and allow European forces in Ukraine once a ceasefire deal has been reached, but both of those things will never happen.

In fact, we just got more confirmation that the Russians will “never” permit European troops on Ukrainian territory…

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko — a close ally of President Vladimir Putin — warned that the Kremlin “will never” accept a European troop deployment to Ukraine, as Moscow and Kyiv continue to maneuver for advantage in U.S.-sponsored peace negotiations.

I know that a lot of people are hoping for a peace deal, but a peace deal would require tremendous concessions on both sides.

The Russians figure that President Trump will cave in and give them what they want, but that isn’t going to happen.

And President Trump is anticipating that the Russians will make significant compromises, but that isn’t going to happen either.

In the end, I believe that President Trump will become very frustrated with the Russians.

On the other side of the globe, the Chinese are warning us that they are “ready to fight until the end”…

In a direct threat to Donald Trump, China’s representatives in America said: “If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight until the end.” The US has hit China with 20 per cent tariffs in response to what the White House considers to be Chinese inaction over the flow of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, into America. Beijing has responded by announcing plans to boost defence spending by 7.2 per cent and hit the US with reciprocal tariffs of 10 to 15 per cent on certain imports from March 10.

For now, our conflict with the Chinese is an economic one, but Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insists that the U.S. military is “prepared” if it goes beyond that…

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared early Wednesday that the US is “prepared” to go to war with China, hours after alarming threats from Beijing in response to President Trump’s stiff new tariffs. “We’re prepared,” Hegseth said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” in response to China saying it was “ready to fight” any “type of war.” “Those who long for peace must prepare for war,” Hegseth said, stressing it was important to “be strong.”

Lastly, I wanted to mention North Korea before I end this article.

The North Koreans just conducted test launches of two missiles that are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, and Kim Jong-un is stressing the need for his country to be at “full preparedness” for nuclear war…

North Korea conducted one of its periodical saber-rattling cruise missile tests on Wednesday, launching two missiles from its west coast under the supervision of dictator Kim Jong-un. North Korean state media implied the missiles were capable of carrying nuclear warheads, and Kim said the test was part of achieving “full preparedness” for nuclear war.

As you can see, we are in a season of war.

And what we have been through so far is not even worth comparing to what is eventually coming.

How many times have I warned my readers about war in the Middle East, war with Russia and war with China?

Now we are here.

Somehow, during this season of war someone has arranged for Blood Moon eclipses to occur on Purim for three years in a row in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

You can stick your head in the sand and pretend that these signs don’t mean anything if you want, but none of us will be able to escape the cataclysmic events which are ahead.

