We are about to witness a very rare sight in the heavens. A “planetary parade” involving at least 6 planets is quite rare. In fact, normally there are at least a couple of decades between such events. But as the threat of a major war in the Middle East looms, we will get to see a “planetary parade” that includes Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune this week…

Six planets in the solar system are going to align in the western sky just after sunset. Those planets will include Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. The latter two planets, Uranus and Neptune, will need binoculars or a telescope to be seen. The others will all be visible with the naked eye. This alignment of six planets is already moving close to its position. The best alignment date will be Saturday, February 28. From Earth’s perspective, the six planets will not be in a perfect straight line, yet will appear close together.

I don’t understand why this isn’t getting a lot more attention.

This is a major celestial event.

We are being told that a “planetary parade” like this only happens “once every few decades”…

Every once in a while, the mechanics of our solar system grant Earth and its residents a better-than-average view, as is the case with this month’s planetary parade. Across February, six of our sun’s planets will be visible at once—a rare and exciting occurrence for terrestrial stargazers. “While smaller groupings of 2-5 planets are more frequent, parades of 6 or 7 planets are much rarer, happening only once every few decades,” Griffin MSI Head Curator and NASA Solar System Ambassador Dr. Voula Saridakis told SYFY Wire. “Some of those planets will even be visible to the naked eye!”

If you have an opportunity to do so, I would very much encourage you to check out this “planetary parade” next Saturday.

There will just be a short window of opportunity to view it, and then it will be gone…

Look up on February 28… the sky itself becomes the headline. Six planets sharing one arc across the evening horizon… Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune appearing together after sunset in a rare alignment most people will only witness once. Not mythology… not hype… just celestial mechanics revealing the scale and precision of creation in real time. No filter… no rewind… no second showing. Just a brief window where the universe reminds us how small we are and how vast the heavens truly remain. Step outside. Let your eyes adjust. Watch the quiet order written into the cosmos long before us and long after us. Years from now someone will ask… “Did you see it?”

Needless to say, this is such an exciting time for those that are into astronomy.

The week following the arrival of the “planetary parade”, there will be a “blood moon eclipse” on March 3rd…

As the planetary parade fades, something arguably more spectacular takes its place: a total lunar eclipse on March 3 as the full “Worm Moon” passes through Earth’s dark shadow. During this event, also dubbed a “blood moon,” the lunar surface will turn a reddish-copper color for 58 minutes, with the best views of the entire eclipse sequence from the western U.S. (including Alaska and Hawaii), the Pacific islands, New Zealand, Australia and East Asia.

And as I discussed in a previous article, a newly discovered giant comet could actually become visible during daylight hours when it has a very close encounter with the Sun in early April.

Is it just a coincidence that all of these signs in the sky are appearing at the exact time when we are right on the brink of an apocalyptic war with Iran?

It is being reported that President Trump has been briefed on a full range of military options…

The Pentagon has briefed U.S. President Donald Trump on a comprehensive set of military contingency plans related to Iran, including options that extend to the highest levels of the Iranian leadership, according to a report by Axios. Senior White House officials told the outlet that the Department of Defense has prepared operational scenarios covering “all possible cases” amid the ongoing standoff over Iran’s nuclear program. Among the options discussed is a targeted strike plan involving Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his son Mojtaba Khamenei, and other senior clerical figures. The proposal was described as part of a broader campaign framework designed to be activated if diplomatic negotiations fail and tensions escalate into direct conflict.

All of the military assets that are needed for an extended military campaign against Iran are now in place.

Now we are just waiting for Trump to pull the trigger.

When that day arrives, the Iranians intend to hit back very hard.

In fact, they just released a video which depicts the destruction of U.S. military assets at a base in Jordan…

Iran has released a new, chilling video threatening a US military base. The harrowing clip, seemingly AI-generated, was released by Iranian state media and appears to pinpoint the Muwaffaq Salti base, located in Jordan, for obliteration. The propaganda video shows an aerial view of the base with Iranian missiles targeting F-35s stealth jets, Boeing KC-135 refuelling tankers, and MQ-9 Reaper UAVs. US officials recently said they are relocating hundreds of personnel at a major military base in Qatar ahead of a possible strike.

Once it begins, it is likely that this conflict will turn into a major regional war.

The IRGC has taken full control of Hezbollah in Lebanon, and that makes it much more probable that Hezbollah will join the fighting…

Hezbollah is currently being overseen by officers from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), rather than its traditional Lebanese leadership, according to Saturday reports from Arab media outlets. In anticipation of a possible Israeli or American strike, Hezbollah has significantly intensified its military and security preparations under the close supervision of IRGC personnel who have recently arrived in Lebanon, sources close to the group told Al Arabiya and Al Hadath. This shift in leadership comes amid growing concerns that both Hezbollah and Iran are bracing for an imminent military confrontation with Israel and the US.

If war is going to be avoided, the time is now.

I suppose that it is always possible that some sort of a major diplomatic miracle could be pulled off over the next few days.

But I wouldn’t count on it.

A “final showdown” with Iran is nearly here, and meanwhile absolutely spectacular events are happening in the heavens above us.

