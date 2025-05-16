Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Jarrett's avatar
Paul Jarrett
15h

Thanks, Michael. So much of our weather seems to be amplified by Nexrad, Radio Antenna farms (HAARP) in the north of the globe (The USA's is in Alaska.) but other countries are into weather warfare which was pioneered back in the Vietnam War. More difficult to assess is the effects of radiation still leaking into the Pacific Ocean from Fukushima since 2011 which has been postulated by another independent journalist, Yoichi Shimatsu, with Rense.com. He feels many of these storms coming into North America is caused by the levels of radiation on our Pacific Coast. But is man in anyway interfering with the sun's corona ejections, sunspots, and various filaments sent our way? Is this not part of God's plan to get man's attention that He is in control and want all to believe on His Son, Jesus, before the Great Tribulation? I believe the latter is what is really going on with the sun, but I'm not necessarily disagreeing with Redeemed Dissident who posted just before I finished my note. I have no doubt of the accuracy of his thesis, but don't leave out the Creator's intervention in His creation before His return. Sincerely, Dr. Paul J. MD at pauljar@gmail.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
15h

The use of HAARP (ionospheric heating / weather control/modification) & similar installations located strategically around the "globe", together with Low-Flying Satellites, 5G installations, stratospheric injection/geoengineering, etc., & the purposeful penetration of & damage done to the ozone from space flights, prior atomic explosions, & directed energy weaponry -- small wonder we are seeing anomalies -- most perpetrated by governments to de-stabilize populations in accordance with their death cult belief systems and desire to corral the fearing sheep into a corner to be "rescued" miraculously by some all-of-government" solution that will require further forfeiture of individual rights (or the illusion of them) -- with all the toxic plastics, graphene & nano-scale poisons/contaminants & radioactive waste materials floating in our skies, the environment is already functioning under precarious load. The "inversionists" are operating in an unlimited fashion these days to foist yet another narrative on the masses to intimidate and cause us to demand that the caretakers, who are also our jailers and executioners, provide a solution for acts of harm done by them to accomplish their agenda and to ensure the curtailment of ours.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture