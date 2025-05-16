Why is the mainstream media in the United States being so quiet about what is happening on the Sun? The giant ball of fire that we revolve around makes life on this planet possible, and it has started to behave very erratically. This should definitely be getting a lot more attention, because the link between solar activity and seismic activity has been well established by now. Some scientists still try to dispute this, but the truth is that when the Sun becomes more active we tend to see more large earthquakes and more volcanic eruptions. And of course if a large enough solar storm erupts, it could fry our power grids and throw our entire society into a massive state of chaos.

This week, the giant ball of fire that we revolve around “unleashed the strongest solar flare of the year”…

The sun has unleashed the strongest solar flare of the year, triggering strong radio blackouts across the globe. Just after 11:30 a.m. ET, a massive X2.7-class solar flare erupted from a newly emerging from a cold, dark region known as AR4087. X-class flares are the most intense in the solar storm scale — capable of disrupting communications, damaging satellites, and even threatening power grids on Earth.

Subsequently, there was another very large solar flare on Wednesday…

Just before 7:20am ET Wednesday morning, sunspot AR4087 emitted yet another solar flare: an M7.74.

Sunspot AR4087 is absolutely enormous, and there is concern that more solar flares could be unleashed as it “rotates into direct alignment with Earth in the coming days”…

Experts warn that more flares may be on the way as sunspot AR4087 rotates into direct alignment with Earth in the coming days, increasing the chances of further solar storms.

What we are witnessing right now is definitely not normal.

A solar filament that erupted from the Sun’s northern hemisphere earlier this week was more than 600,000 miles long.

That made it over twice as long as the distance from the Earth to the moon…

On Tuesday, astronomers watched as a vast ‘bird wing’ eruption sent waves of superheated plasma surging across the sun’s northern hemisphere. At over 600,000 miles long (one million km), the filament of solar material was more than twice as long as the distance from the Earth to the moon.

Nobody can deny that the Sun has been extremely active this month.

So have we seen a corresponding increase in seismic activity?

Well, this month we did see a magnitude 7.4 earthquake strike just off the coast of Argentina…

A powerful earthquake has struck off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina, triggering a tsunami warning. The 7.4 magnitude quake struck 136 miles off the coast of the city of Ushuaia, Argentina on Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Authorities in Chile issued an evacuation alert for the entire coastal section of the Strait of Magellan in the country’s south.

Here in the United States, California has been rattled by hundreds of earthquakes over the past week, and that includes three sizable earthquakes right along the San Andreas fault…

California has experienced three earthquakes in the last 24 hours in an area being closely monitored for a major quake. The US Geological Survey (USGS) detected the seismic activity along the San Andreas Fault, which spans 800 miles from Cape Mendocino in the north to the Salton Sea in the south. Scientists warn this fault is overdue for a ‘Big One’ — a magnitude 7.8 earthquake or higher.

Of course it isn’t just the state of California that has been getting shaken.

In Nevada, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake just hit an area of the Earth’s crust that is “gradually being pulled apart”…

Nevada was rocked by a 4.0 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday in a region where the Earth’s crust is slowly tearing apart. The US Geological Survey (USGS) detected the tremor at 5:35 am local (8:35am ET) near Valmy that sits on top of the Basin and Range Province, which stretches across much of the western US. In this area, the Earth’s crust is gradually being pulled apart, causing faulting and frequent earthquakes.

And Salt Lake City was recently rattled by a magnitude 3.9 earthquake…

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit just outside of Utah’s capital city Thursday morning. The US Geological Survey (USGS) detected the tremor at 6:11am ET, with the epicenter located in Independence, about 43 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. More than 2,200 people within a 45-mile radius reported feeling the shaking.

Meanwhile, we continue to see unusual volcanic activity all over the globe as well.

In fact, scientists are warning that a mile-wide volcano near the coast of Oregon could literally erupt at any moment…

Scientists have issued a stark warning about the most active volcano in the Pacific Northwest, cautioning that it could erupt as soon as tomorrow. The Axial Seamount is a mile-wide underwater volcano that sits 300 miles off the coast of Oregon and more than 4,900 feet below the surface of the Pacific Ocean. Researchers with the National Science Foundation’s Ocean Observatories Initiative say there has been massive uptick in the number of earthquakes under the seamount, caused by magma pushing to the surface.

On the other side of the world, the largest supervolcano in Europe has been shaking like crazy…

Fear in Campi Flegrei where since 12:07, as reported by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, a seismic swarm has been underway. The most intense event had a magnitude of 4,4 and an epicenter 3 kilometers deep in the port of Pozzuoli. Following the event, the Italian Situation Room of the Civil Protection Department contacted the local structures of the National Civil Protection Service. An uninhabited building in Via Campana collapsed. There is a lot of fear in Pozzuoli where citizens have poured into the streets for fear of being surprised at home by another strong shock. Over ten shocks have been recorded since this morning, two of which with a magnitude greater than 3, following the strongest.

If a full-blown eruption of the Campi Flegrei supervolcano were to happen, it could cause a nuclear winter which would devastate global food production and plunge us into a multi-year worldwide famine. For much more on this, please see my previous article entitled “Is One Of The World’s Largest Supervolcanoes About To Erupt?”

I expect that the Sun will continue to behave erratically in the months ahead, and I also expect to see plenty of major natural disasters.

So buckle up and hold on tight, because it is going to be a bumpy ride.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.