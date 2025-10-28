Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John of the West's avatar
John of the West
5h

A shutdown is just sort of a preview of what will happen when the currency becomes worthless from out of control debt. So, the things that fail a stress test right now on a temporary basis will be gone permanently when the dollar can no longer sustain the debt spending.

Tapped out is so true. I make pretty good money, but a comfortable lifestyle isn’t sustainable anymore. Even with steady belt tightening, there doesn’t seem to be enough money to cover everything. I’m not really sure anything is going to continue to function and people will be angrier and angrier about it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Charles's avatar
Charles
2h

This has been coming for a long time. In 1969 we were in college and our rent was $80/mo our phone bill was $3.00/mo. Our utilities cost us $30.00/mo even in the winter less in the summer and we could by a whole full of food for $25.00.

1973 was the beginning of the end, gas doubled and everything else began to increase in cost.

1963 a trip to McDonald's cost less than a dollar and bought ham we fries and a milk shake!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture