sosumi
5h

Still the plebs wave their Chinese made American flags and blow off their Chinese made fireworks today celebrating freedoms they falsely imagine they have. There's nothing more pathetic than a slave who believes himself to be free.

Redeemed Dissident
7h

It's all being engineered, planned and implemented to attain the ultimate goal -- cull the herd and to make those who remain biodigital slaves of the global plantation. There is no "organic" explanation - its an intentional, orchestrated, multifaceted, multistage operation that is being run like a military campaign -- applying all the warfare lessons learned and using the tools developed and deployed abroad on the "citizenry." The masses still believe that law, medicine, agriculture and government (in all of its iterations and guises) are serving them & that we have "power" that is "guaranteed" by a piece of paper that was long ago suspended and instead the rituals of dark magic posing as institutional fascism have replaced it -- all to get us to the final solution -- a manageable populous dispersed into regional technates overseen by a centralized, transnational governance apparatus intent on employing the human commodities as useful in the formation of their biodigital mesh network linking us to the Hive Mind via the Internet of Bodies and surveilling our every thought & activity, transmitting instructions and issuing commands to us to conform or to suffer -- while they harvest our bioenergy & use our DNA & unused (majorally) minds to process quantum data - they've been practicing on us for years through their sentient world simulation and training us via our digital twin. There are no conflicts, only actors working to stage the events and scenes needed to keep the populous distracted with the panopticon is completed and we're all sufficiently entrained and subdued to beg for a solution, at the forfeiture of what's lef of our rights and freedoms (which are dwindling daily). There is only one recourse for any & every human who has not sold out to the dark forces animating and coordinating this wholesale war on humanity -- embrace in faith the love & provision of Jesus Christ and recognize that the world system is passing away and only that which belongs to the LORD will survive. There is a solution that will make us impervious to compromise, whatever may transpire here and whatever may be done with our physical bodies -- once we are HIS we have secured an eternity of true life, eternal life with Him unfettered, unencumbered, and unimpeded or distracted by the things of this fallen world and the evil one who presently is defeated, but not yet de-throned.

