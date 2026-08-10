We were warned that our planet was becoming increasingly unstable. Perhaps now more people will start listening. We were warned that there would be enormous earthquakes, we were warned that more volcanoes would start erupting, and we were warned that this would be a historic year for wildfires. Almost every day now we are hearing about some new major natural disaster that has happened somewhere in the world. What we are witnessing is not even close to normal, and many believe that what we have experienced so far is just the beginning.

On Monday, Colombia was shaken by the largest earthquake ever to hit that nation…

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck western Colombia on Monday, killing more than 100 people, injuring dozens and causing major damage across the region. It was the largest quake to hit the South American country on record. The epicenter was in San José del Palmar, a community in the rural Chocó province about 250 miles west of Colombia’s capital, Bogotá, the U.S. Geological Survey and its counterpart in Colombia reported. The quake hit at about 8:34 a.m. ET and was followed by a 5.0 magnitude aftershock less than an hour later, USGS reported. At least 111 people were killed and at least 87 were injured, Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella said. He declared an emergency to expedite funding for the quake recovery.

What in the world is happening to South America?

Less than two months ago, Venezuela was shaken by the largest earthquakes to hit that country in more than 100 years.

Now tragedy has struck once again.

The magnitude 7.4 earthquake that just pummeled Columbia was so powerful that it could be felt as far away as Ecuador, Panama and Venezuela…

Harrowing footage taken from across the country showed the façades of buildings crumbling and people huddling in the street, unable to stand up straight as the ground beneath them rocked violently. In one particularly shocking video, a church’s spire was seen falling off and crumbling into rubble in front of a terrified crowd of onlookers. Families were held back from the scene by local police as a cloud of dust filled the air. The quake was felt as far away as Ecuador, Panama to the north, and Venezuela – which was struck by a pair of devastating tremors just a few months ago – and prompted building evacuations in Bogota.

An earthquake of this magnitude is not supposed to happen in Columbia.

As South America is repeatedly shaken, many of those that are living on the west coast of the United States are wondering if they are next.

Meanwhile, within the past couple of days there has been an alarming level of volcanic activity around the globe…

These eruptions are not just limited to one geographic area.

They are literally occurring all over the world.

On Saturday, volcanic ash from an eruption of Mt. Sakurajima turned the sky dark “within minutes”…

An eruption occurred on Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima Saturday evening, August 8, sending an ash plume up to 2,200 meters into the air. The eruption sent a moderate amount of ash drifting toward Kagoshima city, turning the sky dark within minutes.

Personally, the volcano that I am the most concerned about in Japan is Mt. Fuji.

When it finally blows, I wouldn’t want to be located anywhere in the Tokyo area.

On the other side of the planet, Mt. Etna is suddenly going absolutely nuts…

Mount Etna continued intense explosive and effusive activity on August 10, 2026, with abundant ash from Voragine and multiple active lava flows. Catania Airport suspended arrivals until 17:00 LT (15:00 UTC) as volcanic ash affected operations, while Toulouse VAAC maintained Etna’s Aviation Color Code at Red. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), Etna Observatory, reported at 10:16 LT (08:16 UTC) on August 10 that surveillance cameras showed intense and continuous explosive activity at Voragine crater. Volcanic bombs were falling in the summit area, while abundant ash was dispersing toward the south-southwest. Two active vents at approximately 2 750 m (9 020 feet) and 2 360 m (7 740 feet) elevation were feeding several lava flows that formed complex lava fields. The most advanced active fronts are near 1 500 m (4 920 feet) elevation at the base of the northern wall of Valle del Bove, in the Monte Rinatu area, INGV specialists said.

An eruption of Mt. Etna can be mesmerizing.

But it also a symptom of a very real geological reality.

Volcanoes throughout the world are becoming more active, and I believe that this will be a really big story in the months ahead.

At the same time, global weather patterns have gone completely nuts.

In fact, last month was the hottest July in the entire history of the continental United States…

The contiguous United States set a record for its hottest month ever in July, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Last month averaged 76.89 degrees Fahrenheit (24.94 degrees Celsius) across the Lower 48 states, eclipsing the Dust Bowl’s July 1936 by an eighth of a degree. Although it was unusually cool in Alaska, hotter than normal conditions blanketed the Lower 48, with the most excessive heat in the Mountain West, Southwest, Northern Plains and Southeast.

When things are this hot and this dry, it is inevitable that there will be wildfires.

And this has certainly been a wildfire season that we will never forget.

In Oregon, more than 2 million acres have already burned to the ground.

If you can believe it, at this stage one wildfire has accounted for 442,000 acres all by itself…

The new wildfires are the Woodrat Mountain and Wrights Spring fires in southern Oregon and the Cottonwood fire in central Oregon. More than 30 wildfires continue to burn 2 million acres across the state. In southeast Malheur County, the Big Grass fire ballooned overnight to 442,000 acres, making it now one of the five largest wildfires in Oregon history.

Next door in Washington, firefighters are still trying to control three large wildfires that have devastated large portions of the Spokane area…

In eastern Washington, firefighters are continuing to battle a complex of three major wildfires near Spokane—the Old Trails Fire, Autumn Lane Fire, and Fairview Fire—though containment was improving. But, as of the latest Incident Command report on Sunday, the Autumn Lane fire was 61 percent contained, Old Trails was 43 percent contained, and Fairview was 43 percent contained. According to the latest update from AllFirefighter on Friday, the Spokane Complex Fire has burned over 10,200 acres combined, damaging or destroying around 921 structures, and forcing 65,000 evacuations.

Authorities are telling us that this is the worst disaster in the entire history of Spokane.

Let that sink in for a moment.

Across the border, a wildfire that erupted “like a bomb” over the weekend has already consumed 53 square miles…

A raging wildfire that erupted ‘like a bomb’ has forced tens of thousands of Canadians to evacuate their homes. Dozens of residents were rescued by aircraft while thousands of others took to traffic-jammed roads in an effort to escape the devastating Bald Range fire. The blaze has ravaged at least 53 square miles across British Columbia since it erupted Friday.

We have never seen a wildfire season quite like this.

Even if you do not live in an area where wildfires are raging, there is still a very good chance that you are being seriously affected by the smoke…

Wildfire smoke is once again pouring across the United States following a weekend of new blazes across Canada’s British Columbia. A total of 11 new fires were reported across that province, where a state of emergency was declared on Saturday, with thousands forced to evacuate near Summerland, located about 40 miles north of the British Columbia-Washington state border.

Wildfire smoke is going to continue to pour across much of the continental United States for weeks.

It has even been detected as far south as Florida.

This is the world that we live in now.

Chaos has just become a normal part of our lives.

Unfortunately, a lot more chaos is on the way, and the vast majority of the population is totally unprepared for what is coming.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.