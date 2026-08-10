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Rich Mohlmann's avatar
Rich Mohlmann
10h

Oh, I see we're back to talking about earthquakes and volcanoes again

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RM's avatar
RM
11h

4Jesus answered, “See to it that no one deceives you. 5For many will come in My name, claiming, ‘I am the Christ,’ and will deceive many. 6You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. These things must happen, but the end is still to come. 7Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. 8All these are the beginning of birth pains.

When I was younger, I never realized how much of our climate would be manipulated by geoengineering nor how the deliberate mismanagement of vast areas of timber would combine to create catastrophic forest fires all over the Western world. Nor could I imagine the wholesale treachery of Western governments to surrender their nations borders to subsidized invasion. My only advice is “Get Jesus” because everyone else sucks.

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