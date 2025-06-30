Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Miller's avatar
Marc Miller
10h

Good work Michael. This is showing me that things are heating up.

Everywhere, not just overseas. Things in the US are marching to the brink of insanity as well.

Just found out about wildfire near Coeur d'Alene, ID. Fire firefighters were ambushed and fired on. WTF people are losing it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nelson Sweetman's avatar
Nelson Sweetman
10h

Excellent reporting Michael . As you also reported on the Fatwa !

People need to put their Trust in The Lord Jesus Christ, our only Hope for Redemption.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture