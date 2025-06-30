Those that are crying “peace, peace” might want to take another look at what is happening on the other side of the world because there is no peace. Israel is conducting airstrikes in Lebanon, the military offensive in Gaza is moving forward, and high ranking terror leaders are being eliminated. Meanwhile, the Russians just unleashed the largest air assault on Ukraine that we have seen in more than three years, and Russian troops are gobbling up territory at a very rapid pace. On top of everything else, speculation is rampant that the war between Israel and Iran could suddenly erupt again at any moment. Echoing the opinions of so many other experts, Lt. Col. Robert Maginnis is warning us that “the Israeli-Iranian war is far from over”…

The headlines may proclaim a ceasefire, but let us be clear: the Israeli-Iranian war is far from over. What we are witnessing is not peace—it is a tactical intermission. The guns may be momentarily silent, but the war remains alive in motive, method, and mindset.

Sadly, I believe that he is quite correct.

Israel has publicly warned that it could strike Iran again. The primary reason why Israel attacked Iran in the first place was to eliminate the threat of Iran’s nuclear program, and we just got even more evidence that goal has not yet been achieved. The following originally comes from the Washington Post…

The United States obtained intercepted communication between senior Iranian officials discussing this month’s U.S. military strikes on Iran’s nuclear program and remarking that the attack was less devastating than they had expected, said four people familiar with the classified intelligence circulating within the U.S. government. The communication, intended to be private, included Iranian government officials speculating as to why the strikes directed by President Donald Trump were not as destructive and extensive as they had anticipated, these people said. Like some others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.

On the other side, the Iranians are thirsty for revenge and are promising that if war erupts again their strikes will be “more crushing and more devastating this time”…

In comments at the funeral of over 60 Iranians who have been martyred in the Israeli regime’s war of aggression against Iran, held in Tehran on Saturday, General Ali Mohammad Naeini said the Zionist regime and the US have failed to accomplish their declared objectives in the war. “This is our final message to the Zionist regime and the delusional president of the US: If Iran’s national interests and assets are violated once again, our response will be different, more crushing and more devastating this time, in a way that it will accelerate the process of downfall of the (Zionist) regime,” the spokesman said.

Those that believe that Iranian leaders have turned over a new leaf and that they really want peace this time are just being delusional.

You see, the truth is that Iran is run by a bunch of “Twelver” Shiites that are waiting for “the Mahdi” to arrive.

And as Michael Youssef has aptly pointed out, “the Mahdi” is supposed to arrive during a period of great conflict…

Twelver Shiism is the largest branch of Shia Islam, and is defined by its belief in twelve divinely ordained Imams (rightful successors to Muhammad). The last Imam, Muhammad al-Mahdi, supposedly went into occultation (a miraculously hidden state) in the 9th century. Twelvers claim the Mahdi will one day reappear to establish global justice. Many of Iran’s clerics fervently believe that, before the Mahdi can be revealed, an apocalyptic battle must be fought between faithful Muslims and the forces of evil. As a result, some Iranian leaders—and possibly the Ayatollah himself—are motivated to trigger a nuclear war to fulfill the ancient prophecies and force the appearance of the hidden Mahdi.

So the Iranian regime doesn’t want world peace.

The Iranian regime wants chaos so that “the Mahdi” will come.

Enjoy this “pause” while you can, because it won’t last indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the IDF is using this time to hammer Hamas and Hezbollah with airstrikes.

Yesterday, a targeted airstrike in Gaza City killed one of the masterminds of the October 7th massacre…

On Saturday, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that a targeted airstrike on the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City eliminated Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, a key Hamas leader and the mastermind behind the October 7 terrorist attack against Israeli civilians. IDF shared that Al-Issa, one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing, led the terror group’s force build-up and the training and planning of the October 7 massacre. His current role was as Head of Combat Support Headquarters in Hamas’ military wing.

The day before that, the IDF conducted at least 12 strikes against an underground Hezbollah command center in southern Lebanon…

The IDF Air Force on Friday launched strikes on South Lebanon’s Beaufort mountain range targeting an underground Hezbollah command center. According to reports from the area, at least 12 strikes hit the area around the village of Tebnit. Explosions were heard on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon area. “This site is part of a significant underground project that was completely taken out of use following IDF strikes. The IDF identified rehabilitation attempts made by Hezbollah beforehand and struck terror infrastructure sites in the area,” the military said in a statement.

The day before that, an Israeli airstrike killed one of the top commanders of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force…

On Thursday, the IAF killed an elite Hezbollah terrorist commander, also in Lebanon’s Nabatiye Governorate. The airstrike in the village of Baraachit, located less than four miles from the border, killed a commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, a unit of terrorists specialized in infiltrating Israel and capturing areas around the Jewish state’s northern frontier, the IDF said.

Two days before that, an Israeli airstrike killed the head of the Al-Sadiq Currency Exchange…

On Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force killed Haytham Abdullah Bakri, the head of the Al-Sadiq Currency Exchange, in a strike in Kfar Dajjal, also in the Nabatiye Governorate. The exchange serves as a transfer mechanism for Hezbollah, handling funds originating from the Iranian Quds Force, the Israeli military said.

While all of those airstrikes have been going on, the Israeli military continues to conduct ground operations inside Gaza…

The evacuation order covered the Jabalia area and most Gaza City districts. Medics and residents said the Israeli army’s bombardments escalated in the early hours in Jabalia, destroying several houses and killing at least six people. In Khan Younis in the south, five people were killed in an airstrike on a tent encampment near Mawasi, medics said.

As you can see, this isn’t a time of peace for Israel.

This is a time of war.

So don’t be fooled by this “pause” with Iran. That front of the war will erupt again at some point too.

Let me shift gears and talk about what is going on in Ukraine.

Many were hoping for peace, but instead it appears that the war has just shifted into another gear.

In fact, the Russians absolutely pummeled Ukraine with drones and missiles last night…

Ukrainian authorities said Russia had launched 477 drones and decoys, as well as 60 missiles of various types, at Ukraine overnight. The country’s air force said it had shot down 211 drones with another 225 straying before hitting their targets. Air defenses intercepted one of the short-range ballistic missiles, four of the Kalibr cruise missiles and 33 Kh-101 missiles, according to the military.

This bombardment was so unusual that NATO actually scrambled fighter jets in response…

NATO countries scrambled fighter jets early on Sunday, according to the Polish military, after a Ukrainian official said Moscow had launched its largest-scale air attack on the country in more than three years. Poland’s Operational Command said its fighter jets, along with other NATO aircraft, were scrambled with ground-based air defenses and reconnaissance systems put on the “highest state of readiness” after Russia launched overnight attacks on Ukrainian soil.

On the ground, Russian troops have been taking ground at a rate that is much faster than earlier this year…

The rate of advance of the Russian army in June increased by 30% compared to May. If in May the rate of advance of the Russian Armed Forces was approximately 14 square kilometers per day, then in June it was on average 18 square kilometers per day in the period from June 1 to June 26. During May, the Russian army advanced more than 400 square kilometers. The most active offensive was observed in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), as well as in the Sumy region. For general comparison: in January the rate of advance was 325 square kilometers, in February – 191 square kilometers, in March – 133 square kilometers, in April – 177 square kilometers, in May – 418 square kilometers.

I realize that it is not a popular thing to say, but the truth is that the Russians are winning.

As Russian forces move forward, this is going to put an increasing amount of pressure on NATO to intervene more directly.

Of course if NATO intervenes directly in the conflict, that will put us just one step away from the unthinkable.

We really are living at a time of wars and rumors of wars.

Perhaps when the war between Israel and Iran erupts again, a lot more people will start to understand this.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.