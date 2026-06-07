The Great Middle East War never really stopped, but now it is fully back on. Multiple waves of Iranian missiles have been fired at Israel, and we are being warned that Israel plans to strike back. Meanwhile, the four-year-old war between Russia and Ukraine is escalating again and China just launched a “special maritime law enforcement operation” near Taiwan. We are literally watching World War III play out right in front of our eyes, but most people in the western world are so hypnotized by the mainstream media that they simply cannot grasp what is happening.

Last week I explained that if Hezbollah did not stop sending rockets and drones into northern Israel, the Israelis would respond by bombing Beirut, and in turn the Iranians would launch missiles at northern Israel in retaliation. I warned about this on Thursday, and then I shared some updated intel with my paid subscribers on Friday. Of course the sequence of events that I warned about in those articles is exactly what played out on Sunday. Hezbollah just kept firing at the Israelis, and so on Sunday the IDF conducted airstrikes in southern Beirut…

Israel on Sunday carried out airstrikes in Beirut, with the military saying it targeted a Hezbollah headquarters in the group’s stronghold of Dahiyeh, a large suburb just south of the Lebanese capital. Two people were killed and at least 11 were wounded in strikes, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported, adding that two apartments in two separate buildings were targeted. Images of the aftermath showed several apartment buildings heavily damaged.

In the aftermath of those airstrikes, the Iranians warned those living in northern Israel to evacuate because a “painful and decisive response” would be coming…

Needless to say, this was not a bluff.

Iranian ballistic missiles were soon launched, and air raid sirens could be heard in communities all over northern Israel…

Iran launched multiple missile barrages toward Israel on Sunday, prompting air raid sirens across regions and sending civilians into shelters, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The military said the Israeli Air Force (IAF) was actively working to intercept incoming threats and strike targets where necessary. “At this time, the Israeli Air Force is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat,” the IDF said, warning that Israel’s air defenses are “not hermetic” and urging the public to follow Home Front Command instructions.

This was the first time that Iran had fired ballistic missiles at Israel since early April.

According to CBS News, “multiple explosions were heard in northern Israel” as the missiles came raining in.

Shortly thereafter, a second barrage of Iranian missiles were spotted heading toward Israeli territory…

The Israeli military has warned of a second barrage of missiles fired from Iran, shortly after it reported the first such salvo since a fragile ceasefire went into effect in April, AFP reported. “An additional barrage of missiles was launched toward the State of Israel,” it said. “The aerial defense array is currently identifying and intercepting threats.”

Of course that wasn’t the end of it either.

One source counted five separate waves of Iranian missiles…

As I write this article, the Iranian missile strikes appear to be over, although there are reports that Iranian drones could soon be arriving.

Now we will watch to see how Israel will respond.

The Jerusalem Post is telling us that Israeli officials are indicating that some sort of a response is definitely coming…

Israel will respond, sources told The Jerusalem Post. Israeli officials are still deciding when and how much. However, a significant Israeli response to Iran’s ceasefire breach is expected.

While we wait for that response, the IDF is indicating that the Iranian attacks will not deter Israeli operations against Hezbollah one bit…

“The (Iranian) regime is attempting to establish a new equation through direct attacks on Israeli territory in response to IDF operations in Dahiyeh,” military spokesman brigadier general Effie Defrin said, in a televised statement. “We struck in Dahiyeh in response to Hezbollah’s relentless attacks on the communities of northern Israel. The IDF will continue to operate throughout Lebanon and will intensify its actions against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation.” “The Iranian terrorist regime has made a grave mistake by once again choosing the path of terror,” Defrin said.

President Trump still believes that a negotiated solution is possible, and so he has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to show restraint.

But Trump also just told NBC’s Kristen Welker that if Iran is not willing to make a deal he will “blow the hell out of them”…

President Donald Trump said the United States is prepared to resume military operations against Iran should ongoing diplomatic efforts falter. Speaking on NBC News’ Meet the Press with Kristen Welker, the president stated the administration will either secure a comprehensive agreement to halt Tehran’s nuclear ambitions or “blow the hell out of them.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world big trouble could be brewing.

On Saturday, the Chinese initiated a “special maritime law enforcement operation” near Taiwan…

China has launched a ‘special maritime law enforcement operation’ east of Taiwan in response to the announcement of maritime border talks in the area by Japan and the Philippines. China – which views the self-ruled island as its own sovereign territory – protested the negotiations, saying they infringe on its sovereignty. The effort was launched on Saturday by China’s Ministry of Transport in coordination with the local authorities, according to Xinhua. The operation is aimed at fully exercising China’s maritime administrative law enforcement jurisdiction and safeguarding national rights and interests, the report said.

If China were to make some sort of a move, that would be extremely alarming, because the Great Middle East War has already been raging for more than two and a half years and the war between Russia and Ukraine has already been raging for more than four years.

No matter how much talk there has been, nothing has been able to stop these wars.

Now we have reached one of the most critical moments in human history, and most people still don’t realize what is really going on.

If someone decides to break out an unconventional weapon, things will get apocalyptic very rapidly.

So let us continue to hope for the best, but let us also get prepared for the worst.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.