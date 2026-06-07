Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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ts1213's avatar
ts1213
14h

WWIII, as I see it, began in earnest when sovereign countries declared war on their very own citizenry via the Covid fiasco. All of the other conflicts are just another means available in their arsenal; as it were, to eliminate humanity.

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Jacob Worm's avatar
Jacob Worm
14h

Michael, considering you profess scriptural understanding, I should think you would know that all the world’s wars are actually the same war with intermittent ceasefires.

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