Can you feel it? There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty in the air, and it appears that things could be about to break loose all around us. On Friday, chaos erupted on Wall Street as tech stocks crashed really hard. Most people don’t realize this, but nearly five trillion dollars in tech stock wealth has already been wiped out on the Nasdaq 100 since October 6th. Meanwhile, there was more violent rioting in Europe this weekend, the upcoming midterm elections could spark similar rioting here in the United States, and on top of everything else the Middle East is bracing for renewed fighting with Iran. This could potentially be a week that we will remember for a long time to come.

Last week, social media was absolutely buzzing with speculation about why governments all over the world are suddenly urging their citizens to stockpile food, water and emergency supplies…

Governments across Europe and Asia are increasingly asking households to prepare for emergencies by keeping essential supplies at home, from drinking water and non-perishable food to medicines, batteries and cash. The guidance is drawing attention as officials warn that natural disasters, cyberattacks and hostile-state activity could disrupt everyday services sooner than expected. Times Now reported earlier that Japan is preparing a nationwide disaster-readiness appeal, while Britain launched its ‘Be Ready’ public campaign urging households to remain self-sufficient for at least 72 hours. Now France has released official guidance for assembling a three-day emergency kit. The announcements have emerged amid heightened geopolitical tensions, leading to concerns worldwide. According to Daniel Aldrich, Dean’s Professor of Resilience at Northeastern University, “We are living through a polycrisis. Shocks no longer arrive one at a time. A storm knocks out power, the outage freezes payment systems, and a cyber intrusion lands on top of both.”

In most cases, people are being encouraged to have enough to survive for 72 hours.

But in Germany, officials are instructing citizens to have at least a 10 day supply…

Germany recommends that residents maintain enough food, water, and other necessities to sustain themselves for up to 10 days. Its Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) acknowledges that not every household can immediately build a 10-day supply, making three days of preparedness a practical starting point. The agency’s updated guidance addresses prolonged power outages, extreme weather, misinformation, and security emergencies, including situations involving armed conflict.

What do they think is going to happen?

Even as governments issue these ominous instructions, they are assuring us that everything is fine, but meanwhile the U.S. Army is preparing for a scenario in which the digging of “mass battlefield graves” will be necessary…

The U.S. Army has conducted military exercises involving the excavation of mass battlefield graves, preparing for a potential future war in which casualties could become so overwhelming that bringing fallen soldiers home promptly would no longer be possible. The drills, dubbed Operation Dragon Covenant, were held in North Carolina earlier this month and brought together military engineers, chaplains, medical personnel, and fatality management specialists to practice burying large numbers of bodies in temporary battlefield trenches, Army Times reports. Engineers reportedly used D6 bulldozers to excavate trenches capable of holding 20 bodies in roughly 75 minutes. Commanders calculated that a properly equipped engineering company could dig and cover trenches for 2,400 bodies in 24 hours of nonstop operations.

Without a doubt, I do believe that global events are reaching a critical turning point.

On Monday, we will want to watch the financial markets very closely, because last week ended very badly.

Stocks tend to fall a lot faster than they rise, and what we just witnessed was absolutely stunning.

On Friday, approximately 2 trillion dollars in stock market wealth was suddenly wiped out…

Some were calling it “Bloody Friday”, and Intel got hit particularly hard…

Intel, meanwhile, tanked almost 29% after issuing a weak outlook for the current quarter, pointing to a slowdown in PCs. Revenue in the company’s client computing and physical artificial intelligence group declined 5% from the year-ago quarter to $8.1 billion. Sandisk was also down 13%, even as its fiscal first quarter results beat estimates. The data storage company announced an eight-for-one forward stock split. Chipmakers more broadly were under pressure as well. Advanced Micro Devices dropped close to 11%, while others such as Nvidia and Broadcom fell 4% and 5%, respectively.

What goes up must eventually come down.

Over the past year, investors have engaged in an epic borrowing binge, and when margin debt increases so rapidly it almost always has a bad ending…

Investors are borrowing heavily against their portfolios to boost their returns. Over the past year, margin debt has increased by 49%. That’s a bad omen. According to Fundstrat Global Advisors, whenever margin debt has grown more than 45% year-over-year since 1960, the market has declined five out of six times (83%). That’s a signal worth watching.

Of course it isn’t just U.S. stocks that have been falling.

Last week, global investors lost a grand total of nearly 5 trillion dollars…

Now we will wait to see what happens on Monday.

If global markets bounce back, that will be a very good sign.

If they do not, that could be a harbinger of bad things to come.

On Tuesday, the focus will be on the midterm elections in the United States.

Historically, the party that is holding the White House does not do well…

Pain is the norm for White House incumbents when the midterms roll around. In 1994, Bill Clinton suffered a 54-seat setback in the House of Representatives; in 2010, Barack Obama lost 63; in 2018, Trump himself lost 40.

Democrats are expecting to do extremely well on Tuesday, and the polls are reinforcing those expectations…

With Republicans clinging to a paper-thin 218–214 margin in the House and 53–47 lead in the Senate, opinion polls indicate a rising “blue wave”. A recent Reuters/Ipsos survey gave Democrats an 11-point lead, 47% to 36%, on the generic congressional ballot, while Trump’s approval rating stood at 32%. Voters will also choose governors in 36 states and three US territories, and decide thousands of state legislative contests.

At this stage, the left believes that winning the House is absolutely certain and they are being told that there is about a 70 percent chance that they will win the Senate too.

If the Democrats do not win the Senate, the left will be extremely angry.

The most important Senate races to watch are Texas, Alaska and Michigan.

And if the Democrats do not win the House, the left will go absolutely ballistic.

Let’s watch and see what happens.

A lot of political anger has been building up for months, and it won’t take much to cause a major explosion.

In the aftermath of the midterms, just about everyone is expecting the U.S. and Israel to bomb Iran.

In anticipation of that operation, cargo aircraft have been transporting air defense batteries to Israel…

The US has transferred 10 military cargo aircraft to Israeli air bases in the southern Negev region amid preparations for a possible military strike against Iran, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Thursday. The broadcaster said the aircraft landed at Ovda and Nevatim air bases, while additional US military planes were reportedly dispatched to bases in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. According to KAN, the planes departed from Fort Bliss in the US state of Texas, which houses one of the US military’s largest air defense centers, including facilities associated with interceptor missiles and air defense batteries.

It has also been pointed out that at least 13 KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft are currently parked at Israel’s Ramon International Airport…

All of the military assets needed for the coming operation are either in place or will be in place shortly.

The Iranians know this, and they are threatening to respond with an “earth-shattering blow”…

Iran threatened an “earth-shattering blow” against the United States and Israel on Saturday, warning that “red lines are a thing of the past” if either resumes military strikes against the Islamic Republic, as President Donald Trump weighs renewed action amid escalating threats from Tehran.

If there are no more red lines, what sort of weapons might they use?

We are also being warned that Iran will no longer limit themselves to attacks in the Middle East…

Iran’s rapidly evolving defense doctrine allows military retaliation beyond the geographical area from which an attack originates, Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said Sunday. “The geography of a threat no longer determines the geography of the response,” Mokhber wrote on X, describing what he called a “rapid shift” in Tehran’s military strategy.

Most people assume that Iran could never threaten those of us living in the United States and Europe.

That is not a safe assumption at all.

The Iranians have far more cards up their sleeves than most people realize.

And if they push things too far, that could spark an all-out apocalyptic showdown in the Middle East.

Decisions that are made this week could radically alter the course of human history.

So buckle up and hold on tight, because I have a feeling that things are about to get really wild.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.