Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Kurt Moeller's avatar
Kurt Moeller
7h

If voting mattered, it would be illegal. Red team Blue team, all the same corrupt bureaucratic bs. It has become the "uniparty". No one goes to jail, Trump pardons white collar criminals and pedos, no ep-stine prosecutions, the Dems pardon felons and murderer's, our government has completely lost respect of it's duties. Prepare?? YES. If you need to read the tea leaves coming from lying corporate governments then you are way behind the curve. War and poverty. Inflation. Rampant debt. Too many red-flags to actually list. But some will show up on Tuesday believing somehow voting red team or blue team will make a difference. Sad............but true.

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ts1213's avatar
ts1213
9h

"If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today."

I have never had to do this on account of the fact that I have always known it. Denominational differences in belief.

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