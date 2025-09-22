Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolina Health and Wellness's avatar
Carolina Health and Wellness
8h

We perish due to lack of knowledge. If you belong to Jesus the Holy Spirit indwells you and it’s time we ALL start praying against this. Greater is HE that is in me than he that is in the world !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
9h

God says it will be this way. We have no idea how long before he comes. He gives us the common sense to be prepared. So people get on the ball. Michael had been talking about a virus coming in 2018. I listened and when it hit had everything I needed. I have to admit I was getting tired of hearing it but got ready anyway and glad I did.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture