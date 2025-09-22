The terrorists that shoot people and blow things up aren’t the real threat. We can handle the small scale stuff. What we should really be concerned about are the terrorists that are thinking much bigger. If terrorists cook up a highly contagious disease in a lab and release it in multiple U.S. cities, it would instantly paralyze our society and the death toll could potentially be in the millions. Unfortunately, we live at a time when there have been exponential advances in the field of biotechnology. Our ability to create deadly diseases is far greater than our ability to control them, and once something extremely contagious gets released in our major population centers it will be exceedingly difficult to stop it from spreading.

Over the weekend, a number of people were alarmed by something that Laura Loomer posted on her Twitter account on Friday…

That certainly sounds rather ominous.

But is it true?

Right now, there is a lot of stuff that is being posted on social media that is flat out wrong. That has particularly been true during the past several days.

But in this case, what Laura Loomer reported is accurate.

According to Reuters, the National Counterterrorism Center has issued a memo to law enforcement warning of a heightened threat of terror attacks…

The U.S. National Counterterrorism Center said on Friday that recent calls by al Qaeda for attacks against the United States showed the group’s enduring threat to the country. Al Qaeda and its Yemen-based affiliate, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) “are likely seeking to leverage their media publications and global conflicts, particularly where there is U.S. support or military involvement, to inspire potential attackers,” it said in a memo to law enforcement.

I think that it is entirely possible that we could see some small scale terror attacks in the days ahead.

But that doesn’t alarm me much.

What I am far more concerned about is the possibility that terrorists could start conducting bioterror attacks.

Even the government has admitted that a single bioterror attack could potentially kill millions of U.S. citizens. The following comes from the official website of the NIH…

Repeated releases in different parts of the country could be devastating, especially if the public health response were seen as deficient. A large-scale release of agents could be as devastating as a nuclear weapon. For example, a 1993 Office of Technology Assessment report estimated that if 100 kg of anthrax spores were released upwind of Washington, DC, using a crop-duster aircraft, there would be between 130,000 and 3 million deaths.23 It is clear that preventing the proliferation and use of biological weapons or countering them will be extremely difficult. Detection or interdiction of those intending to use biological weapons is next to impossible. Thus, the first evidence of intent to use such weapons will likely be the appearance of sick people in hospital emergency departments.

We all saw the panic that a contagious disease caused when it started spreading all over the globe in 2020.

It would be so easy to cook up something far more deadly, and it would be so easy to release it in highly populated areas.

And once a really deadly bug starts spreading, we may never know who actually released it.

There are countless international and domestic terror groups that would love to unleash this sort of a crisis on our society.

In addition, we know that the Russians and the Chinese have extremely advanced biotechnology programs.

And don’t count out Iran. Over the years we have been repeatedly warned that they have the ability to create offensive biological weapons…

In 1973 Iran signed the Biological Weapons Convention, which it did under the Shah, whose regime ended in 1979. Despite Iran being a party to the BWC, there have been concerns raised about its compliance with its provisions, particularly regarding the potential for offensive biological weapons development. What is known is that Iran has the biotechnology infrastructure, which can be used for dual-use technology purposes, e.g., military purposes, as noted in the U.S. State Department reports on the compliance with weapons of mass destruction-related treaties.

Of course I don’t want to leave North Korea out of the list.

Earlier this year, it was being reported that the North Koreans continue “to maintain a covert biological weapons program in violation of international treaties”…

North Korea continues to maintain a covert biological weapons program in violation of international treaties, according to a newly released U.S. government report. Biological weapons use pathogens such as bacteria or viruses to sicken or kill. Their invisible nature and devastating potential make them one of the most insidious forms of weaponry. “The United States assesses that the DPRK has a dedicated, national-level offensive [biological weapons] program,” the State Department said in its 2025 report on global compliance with arms control and disarmament agreements.

It is just a matter of time before someone pulls the trigger on something like this.

When it happens, you may have to stay in your home for months.

I know that sounds terrible, but it is true.

We are far more vulnerable than most people realize, and world leaders continue to make decisions that make us even more vulnerable.

On Sunday, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal all announced that they have decided to formally recognize a Palestinian state…

Britain, Canada and Australia announced formal recognition of the state of Palestine on Sunday, in an attempt to pile pressure on Israel as it presses on with its campaign in Gaza despite international outrage. The three – all strong allies of Israel for decades – also expressed deep frustration at the lack of progress towards a two-state solution. Later on Sunday, Portugal announced that it too had formally recognized a Palestinian state, adding that a two-state solution was the “only path to a just and lasting peace.”

Needless to say, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is very upset over this…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is set to address the General Assembly this week before meeting with Trump, called the decision a “prize” for Hamas. “It will not happen,” he said. “A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.”

Tensions in the region are so high, and pushing for international recognition of a Palestinian state at this time is only going to make things worse.

We should all be hoping for peace, but everyone in the region just continues to prepare for more war.

In fact, it appears that Egypt has been conducting a major military buildup in the Sinai peninsula…

Israel has asked the United States to pressure Egypt over its military buildup in the Sinai Peninsula, according to Channel 12 news, as Jerusalem alleges Cairo is accumulating forces there in violation of the peace treaty between the countries. Citing US and Israeli officials, the report says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised the matter with visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and that the alleged violations include the construction of runways for fighter jets and underground sites that appear to be designed for storing missiles.

I don’t like the sound of that at all.

As events in the Middle East escalate, that is just going to make it even more likely that we will see terror attacks here in the United States.

On Saturday, a pro-Palestinian lunatic yelled “Free Palestine” before opening fire on a wedding reception in New Hampshire…

A crazed gunman shouted ‘Free Palestine’ before he opened fire on a Nashua, New Hampshire, wedding reception and killed one guest — just as the bride and groom were about to start their first dance, according to witnesses. Police have charged Hunter Nadeau, 23, with murder after arresting him on Saturday night following the deadly shooting at Sky Meadow Country Club about 40 miles north of Boston. The victim has been identified as Robert Steven DeCesare, 59.

This sort of thing could literally happen anywhere in the country at any moment.

From now on, every public event is going to have to have armed security.

We live in a world that is going completely insane, and what we have experienced so far is just the beginning.

Because shooting up a few people or setting off a bomb at a public event is not even worth comparing to what is eventually coming.

Make sure that you have enough food and supplies to stay home for as long as you need to once a really deadly bug gets unleashed, because it is just a matter of time before a worst case scenario plays out right in front of our eyes.

