Instead of backing down, it appears that both sides are preparing to take the showdown in the Middle East to the next level. Of course we have already witnessed some absolutely stunning escalations during this past week. After Israel bombed the South Pars gas field in Iran, the Iranians responded by pummeling Qatar’s Ras Laffan natural gas complex. The damage that Israel and Iran caused in just 24 hours will set the global economy back for years. But the escalations that are ahead may dwarf anything that we have seen so far.

If the U.S. puts boots on the ground inside Iranian territory, that would be an absolutely massive escalation.

In response, the Iranians would likely totally freak out and there is no telling what they might do.

Ominously, CBS News is reporting that U.S. military officials “have made detailed preparations for deploying U.S. ground forces into Iran”…

Pentagon officials have made detailed preparations for deploying U.S. ground forces into Iran, multiple sources briefed on the discussions told CBS News. Senior military commanders have submitted specific requests aimed at preparing for such an option as President Trump weighs moves in the U.S.-Israel-led conflict with Iran, the sources said. Mr. Trump has been deliberating whether to position ground forces in the region, sources said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. It was unclear under what circumstances he would authorize the use of troops on the ground.

Just because “detailed preparations” are being made does not mean that President Trump will pull the trigger.

But we do know that lots of U.S. Marines are being sent to the Middle East.

In fact, ABC News is telling us that it appears that yet another group of Marines is going to be headed for the region…

Three Navy ships carrying 2,200 Marines left San Diego earlier this week for a previously scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific, but two U.S. officials tell ABC News their ultimate destination is likely the Middle East. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is aboard the USS Boxer, the USS Comstock and the USS Portland — along with 2,000 sailors.

If this group of Marines ends up in the Middle East, it will bring the grand total that have been deployed in recent days to about 9,000…

If it receives final orders to the Middle East, joining the 31st MEU, it will be an increase of close to 9,000 additional forces to the region. The 31st MEU is still on its way to the Middle East from Asia after receiving orders from the Pentagon last Friday. Those Marines and ships are likely to arrive in the region sometime next week.

There are a number of important Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf that the Marines could be used to take.

At the top of that list would be Kharg Island, and we are being told that President Trump is “considering” a ground operation there…

Donald Trump is considering invading Iran’s Kharg Island to pressure Tehran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Three separate marine units, trained for amphibious assaults, have been deployed to the Middle East, with the Pentagon considering sending more to reinforce Operation Epic Fury. Kharg Island, located 15 miles off Iran’s coast in the Persian Gulf, is the country’s main oil export terminal and critical to its fragile economy.

It could be argued that Kharg Island is the most critical piece of real estate the Iran controls.

Since approximately 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports go through Kharg Island, the goal would be to grab it and use it as leverage…

“Kharg Island, 90% of their oil comes through there. So you’ve got really two choices,” said retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, the former commander of U.S. Central Command. “You can destroy the oil infrastructure, which would give irrevocable damage to the Iranian economy and the global economy, or you could seize it to use as a bargaining chip, which doesn’t then permanently degrade the world economy.”

But I don’t think that we will see an operation to seize Kharg Island just yet, because it is going to take some time to get the Marines that are now being deployed into position.

And an anonymous source has told Axios that the U.S. military will “need about a month to weaken the Iranians more with strikes” before conditions will be right for an invasion of the island…

However, such an operation – which would leave US troops exposed to Iranian missiles and drones – would only be launched once Iran’s coastal military capabilities have been further degraded, sources told Axios. “We need about a month to weaken the Iranians more with strikes, take the island and then get them by the balls and use it for negotiations,” one source said.

Invading Kharg Island would instantly eliminate about 90 percent of Iranian oil exports.

But it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and that is what the world really needs at this point.

I think that U.S. officials are hoping that hitting Iran where it really hurts will force them to end the war on our terms.

But instead it could just cause the Iranians to lash out even more wildly.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the next time we attack Iran’s energy infrastructure they will show “zero restraint”…

Here’s what Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted to X on Thursday: “Our response to Israel’s attack on our infrastructure employed FRACTION of our power. The ONLY reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation. ZERO restraint if our infrastructures are struck again. Any end to this war must address damage to our civilian sites.”

An invasion of Kharg Island would certainly qualify as an attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure.

So what would “zero restraint” look like?

Needless to say, if Iran does even more damage to Qatar’s Ras Laffan natural gas complex it will be catastrophic for the global economy.

But could it be possible that Araghchi was referring to something else?

At this stage, Iranian leaders are openly threatening to attack “parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations” all over the world…

Iran’s top military spokesman warned Friday that “parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations” worldwide won’t be safe for Tehran’s enemies. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi made the threat as Iran continues to be hit by American and Israeli airstrikes. It renewed concerns that Iran may revert to using militant attacks beyond the Middle East as a pressure tactic in the war.

They would like for us to believe that nowhere is safe.

But there is only so much that they could do with conventional weapons.

My concern is that the Iranians could end up using some of the unconventional weapons that they have been holding back.

Interestingly, the World Health Organization is publicly admitting that they are extremely concerned about the potential for a “nuclear incident” in the Middle East…

Officials at the World Health Organization have admitted that they are preparing for a “worst-case scenario” nuclear threat if the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran escalates. Hanan Balkhy, WHO regional director for the eastern Mediterranean, said that staff remain “vigilant” for a nuclear incident following President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran in a joint campaign with Israel. “The worst-case scenario is a nuclear incident, and that’s something that worries us the most,” Balkhy told Politico. “As much as we prepare, there’s nothing that can prevent the harm that will come … the region’s way — and globally if this eventually happens — and the consequences are going to last for decades.”

If Iran is pushed too far, I think that they will throw everything that they have left at us.

And if any unconventional weapons are used against Israel, I am convinced that they won’t show any restraint either.

We have reached such a dangerous moment in human history.

Both sides are absolutely determined to win this war, and a “point of no return” could be just around the corner.

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Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.