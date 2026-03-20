Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
6hEdited

Do not be surprised if Iran blows-up Kharg Island's oil facilities during an American invasion. It's time to get spiritually prepped.

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Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
6h

Thank you Michael so much for letting us know what’s going on. I hope you’re feeling better also.

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