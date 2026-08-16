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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
7h

The bowls of Revelation…every living thing on the sea dies, people scorched with fire, darkness, great earthquake….sounds nuclear, doesn’t it?

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Tatiana Shariff's avatar
Tatiana Shariff
7h

4 year + Uk war needs to end. It's a proxy war the west is forging against Russia via NATO. They have a boggy man in Russia. Rediculous ! Russia wants to conduct business, not at war wasting money and lives. We have some very idiotic leaders in the west. Nuclear war should be out of the question. I can't believe it has gotten this far.

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