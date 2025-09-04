Why are the Europeans organizing a “coalition of the willing” to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine when the Russians have repeatedly stated that they will never accept any western peacekeeping troops in Ukraine? Are the Europeans just being delusional, or is something else going on here? When I learned that French President Emmanuel Macron had announced that 26 western countries had agreed to deploy troops to Ukraine immediately after a ceasefire deal is reached, I was deeply alarmed…

Twenty-six Western allies have formally committed to deploying troops “by land, sea or air” to Ukraine the day after a ceasefire deal is agreed, Emmanuel Macron has said. The French leader made the announcement after a summit of 35 countries dubbed the “Coalition of the Willing”.

Macron and other western leaders know that Russia will never agree to any deal that would allow western troops to enter Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova reaffirmed this yet again…

Russia once again rejected the idea of foreign troops being stationed in Ukraine. This comes as European leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and held a joint call with President Donald Trump. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said any plan to have foreign military personnel deployed to Ukraine would be “unacceptable” to Moscow, Reuters reported. “Russia is not going to discuss a foreign intervention in Ukraine in any form or format that is fundamentally unacceptable and undermines any security,” Zakharova told reporters, according to Reuters.

So why are the Europeans preparing to do something that Russia will never agree to?

Well, for one thing western leaders do not believe that the Russians should have any say in the matter. The head of NATO made that exceedingly clear on Thursday…

Nato chief Mark Rutte said on Thursday that Russia had no veto on Western troops being deployed to Ukraine: “Why are we interested in what Russia thinks about troops in Ukraine? It’s a sovereign country. It’s not for them to decide.”

There is no doubt in my mind that the Europeans plan to send troops to Ukraine once the war is over whether Russia likes it or not.

But could it be possible that the Europeans are actually planning to send troops to Ukraine before the war is over?

The Ukrainians have already lost 1.7 million soldiers, and they need reinforcements desperately.

If they do not get those reinforcements, they will steadily lose more land.

And I think that it is a very troubling sign that hospitals in Europe have been instructed to be ready to treat large numbers of wounded European soldiers by March 2026…

French hospitals have been ordered to make preparations for an imminent war in Europe as Germany says it is on alert for Russia’s military drills. France’s ministry of health has told health bodies across the country to prepare for a possible ‘major engagement’ by March 2026, according to documents obtained by Le Canard Enchaîné. The French government is predicting a scenario where the nation would become a supporting state that has the capacity to take a massive number of wounded soldiers from France and other European nations.

Why would hospitals in France be told to prepare for such a scenario if there is going to be a peace agreement?

Of course the truth is that there isn’t going to be a peace agreement.

Ukraine will never willingly give up the territory that Russia is demanding, and Russia will never agree to allow European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine.

All along, one of Russia’s primary goals has been to keep NATO completely out of Ukraine.

Of course one of Volodymyr Zelensky’s primary goals has been to drag NATO directly into the war. This is something that former Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke about earlier this week…

Vladimir Zelensky’s “dream” is to draw NATO directly into the conflict with Russia on Ukraine’s behalf, former Polish President Andrzej Duda said Tuesday. Speaking in an interview with journalist Bogdan Rymanowski, Duda recalled an incident in November 2022, when a Ukrainian air defense missile struck near a Polish border village, killing one person. Zelensky immediately blamed Russia and urged Warsaw to invoke NATO’s collective defense clause. Duda said the Ukrainian leader pressured him to publicly declare the weapon Russian in origin, which he refused to do.

Do you remember that false flag incident from November 2022?

I do.

Thankfully we were not dragged into a direct war with Russia at that time, but the danger is still there.

In fact, I am extremely concerned about what Ukraine’s new Flamingo cruise missile will mean for the conflict…

Ukraine has revealed a powerful new weapon that could shift the balance of its conflict with Russia — the Flamingo cruise missile. Developed by defense startup Fire Point, the missile is said to be capable of carrying a 2,535-pound warhead and striking targets up to 3,000 kilometers away, signaling a major leap in Kyiv’s domestic arms production.

Ukraine does not have many of these cruise missiles yet, but they are expected to enter mass production by the end of this year…

Fire Point currently manufactures one Flamingo missile per day, with plans to scale up to seven daily by October 2025 — potentially 2,500+ units annually. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects mass production by December 2025, as Ukraine accelerates toward becoming the so-called “Silicon Valley of defense.”

If Flamingo cruise missiles start slamming into major Russian cities, the Russians may respond with overwhelming force.

If the Russians respond with overwhelming force, European leaders may use that as justification to send troops to Ukraine.

And once European troops start dying in Ukraine, we will be just one step away from nuclear war.

President Trump has tried to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine, but the Ukrainians are not going to back down from their most essential positions and the Russians are not going to back down from their most essential positions.

So the war continues, and Russian forces are steadily moving forward.

As Russian forces take more ground, the Ukrainians will become increasingly desperate to find a way to drag NATO directly into the war.

If the Ukrainians are ultimately successful in dragging NATO directly into the war, the entire future of our civilization will be at risk.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.