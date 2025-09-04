Michael Snyder’s Substack

sosumi
6h

"President Trump has tried to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine"....

If so, then President Trump has an extremely unorthodox way of going about it. Because providing Ukraine with billions in funding and thousands of missiles (while breaking his campaign promises and betraying his voters) is only serving to prolong the conflict.

If Trump truly wants the "conflict" to end, then he should keep his promise he made to his supporters and immediately end all military and financial support for the Zelensky Azov Nazi regime, end America's NATO membership and inform Europe they're on their own if they wish to continue this foolish policy of aggression with Russia.

But Trump won't do that because he's a bought & paid for stooge of his sadist neocon warmongering globalist puppetmasters.

Daniel H Benson
5h

Again, all of this are precautionary actions and may not in themselves mean there will be war. Alex Jones posted an article that the French Govt issued orders to get the hospitals ready for war in about 6 months. I know someone in the health system in France. The article is not fully correct.

There have been no official orders given to the healthcare system, but managers are hearing rumors only at this time. This does not mean it will or will not happen, but were not there yet.

It all depends on Putin, if he believes and is correct that in the end NATO will not risk a war over Ukraine this will calm down but if he is wrong Katy bar the door. We shall see.

