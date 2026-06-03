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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
4h

Revelation 6…Fourth Seal/pale horse…wait for it….25% fatality

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Cooper
4h

When have "they" ever told the truth about anything...? I've read that the symptoms are the same as arsenic poisoning, go figure?

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