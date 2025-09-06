A major eruption of just one of the Earth’s supervolcanoes would have the potential to produce a long-term “volcanic winter” and a horrifying global famine in which hundreds of millions of people would die. So should we be alarmed that several of those supervolcanoes appear to be waking up simultaneously? In recent months, I have written a number of articles about the unusual seismic activity that we have been witnessing all over the world. There are many in the scientific community that are deeply concerned that all of this seismic activity may be building up to some sort of a crescendo, but so far most people in the general population are not paying attention to the warnings.

Scientists tell us that there are 20 supervolcanoes on our planet, and one of the largest is right here in the United States.

A full-blown eruption of the Yellowstone supervolcano could literally bury almost the entire nation in volcanic ash and absolutely destroy U.S. food production.

Now scientists are telling us that magma underneath Yellowstone has been “drifting northeast”, and that is not a good sign at all. The following comes from a news article that was posted on MSN entitled “Is Yellowstone’s Supervolcano Waking Up? Geologists Think There Are Signs of Movement”…

Seismologist Ninfa Bennington and the rest of her team suggest that the vast underground magma chambers, long responsible for the caldera’s explosive history, now appear to be drifting northeast. This means that the next major volcanic eruption could happen in that direction.

The magma that exists under Yellowstone is very dense, and when enough pressure builds up “it can result in highly violent eruptions”…

Rhyolite is a dense type of magma, rich in silica, that doesn’t flow easily, but when pressure builds, it can result in highly violent eruptions. The researchers also estimate that beneath northeastern Yellowstone, the crust may hold as much as 105 cubic miles of molten rock. That’s almost the same amount of magma that erupted 1.3 million years ago during the massive Mesa Falls event, as reported by Newsweek. The study found at least seven zones under Yellowstone that hold massive amounts of magma, with some of them linked together and sharing the same supply.

Let us hope that we do not see a large scale eruption of Yellowstone any time soon, because it could mean the end of our society as we know it today.

Meanwhile, we are being warned that a supervolcano that is located in northern Nevada appears to be “awakening”…

A pair of earthquakes have struck northern Nevada, adding to the dozens of tremors reported near an ancient supervolcano feared to be awakening. The US Geological Survey (USGS) revealed that a 3.7 and 3.2-magnitude earthquake were recorded Tuesday morning just after 9:30am ET.

The McDermitt supervolcano is not as well known as the Yellowstone supervolcano, but it is still extremely dangerous.

And the fact that we have seen “multiple seismic swarms” in the vicinity of the McDermitt supervolcano lately is raising a lot of eyebrows…

The early morning earthquakes also took place just days after multiple seismic swarms struck the area, including 38 quakes recorded around Valmy in the last week alone. Between Saturday and Monday, 28 earthquakes struck the northern Nevada area, including a 4.8-magnitude quake during Saturday afternoon’s swarm.

On the other side of the world, the Campi Flegrei supervolcano in southern Italy has been shaking like crazy this year…

If you live around Naples, you know the ground breathes. Streets crack, the harbor silts up, steam curls from the earth, and swarms of small quakes rattle windows. All that action comes from Campi Flegrei, a wide “supervolcano” caldera that last erupted in 1538.

Naples is such a beautiful city.

I have seen it for myself.

But the people that are living there are sitting on top of a powder keg.

When it finally blows, the death toll will be catastrophic.

Geophysicist Stefan Burns recently posted a video that shows that the number of earthquakes at the Campi Flegrei supervolcano is way, way above normal in 2025…

If there is a large scale eruption at any of the supervolcanoes that I have discussed in this article, we could be facing a “volcanic winter” that lasts for an extended period of time.

In such a scenario, a significant portion of the global population would starve.

So I have no idea why the seismic activity that we are witnessing at these supervolcanoes is not receiving more attention.

On top of everything else, we are being told that the New Madrid Seismic Zone “is overdue for a major seismic event”…

A giant earthquake zone in the heart of the US is overdue for a major seismic event that could kill thousands and cripple infrastructure throughout the country. The New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ) is a large area in the middle of the US where hundreds of minor earthquakes are recorded each year. It stretches about 150 miles along the Mississippi River Valley, covering parts of northeastern Arkansas, southeastern Missouri, western Tennessee, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

There have been so many notable earthquakes in the middle of the nation this year, including one that just occurred on Friday…

A small earthquake shook parts of south St. Louis County before dawn Friday. The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 2.4 quake at around 5:27 a.m., centered southeast of Fenton. The quake originated roughly 10 miles deep.

Someday, St. Louis will be destroyed.

So will Chicago.

In fact, I wouldn’t want to be located anywhere from Chicago all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico.

A study that was conducted in 2009 determined that a magnitude 7.7 earthquake in the New Madrid Fault Zone could cause up to 600 billion dollars in damage…

Since this region is not well equipped to deal with a massive seismic event, a 2009 study projected that a magnitude 7.7 earthquake would cause over 86,000 injuries or deaths, damage 715,000 buildings, and knock out power to 2.6 million homes. That report, by the University of Illinois, Virginia Tech, and George Washington University, also estimated that the cost could hit $300 billion directly, with indirect costs due to lost jobs possibly taking the damage to $600 billion. The quake could affect eight states directly, including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Alabama, Mississippi, and Indiana. However, USGS has warned that the impact could stretch all the way to the Northeast.

But the giant New Madrid earthquake that I keep warning about will be far more destructive than that.

It is just a matter of time.

I am doing my best to sound the alarm.

But even after we witnessed a total of 494 earthquakes of at least magnitude 5.0 within a 30 day period, a lot of people out there are still convinced that everything will calm down and our planet will soon become stable once again.

They don’t understand that one of the most apocalyptic chapters in human history is here, and so instead of getting prepared they just continue to party.

