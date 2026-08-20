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Jacob Worm's avatar
Jacob Worm
2h

“And the kings of the earth, and the great men, and the rich men, and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and every bondman, and every free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the rocks of the mountains;” (Rev 6:15, KJV)

“And said to the mountains and rocks, Fall on us, and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb:” (Rev 6:16, KJV)

“For the great day of his wrath is come; and who shall be able to stand?” (Rev 6:17, KJV)

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Joe Simsbury's avatar
Joe Simsbury
2h

It absolutely is a bunker to protect the president and depending on their location, key members of the cabinet and the military. I can’t say that they know of something that’s coming, but let’s go back to all of the drones that we had no idea what they were floating around our navy base in Virginia Beach so when we’re sending money to Bangladesh for transgender Theatre and other garbage around the world, I think it makes sense to spend less than $1 billion to fortify the White House

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