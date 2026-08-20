What in the world is President Trump building underneath the White House? There has been so much debate about the new ballroom that Trump has been constructing, but what is being built directly under the new ballroom remains quite a mystery. Trump has referred to it as a “military complex”, and it is going to cost hundreds of millions of dollars to complete. So why is this being done now? Are they expecting something to happen that they haven’t told the general public about yet? These are the kinds of questions that people are asking. Because we don’t have a lot of information about the survival bunker that is being constructed, it has spawned a tremendous amount of conspiracy theories and speculation.

The left has been trying to use the legal system to force Trump to stop construction of the new ballroom, and it appears that now the Supreme Court is going to decide the issue…

President Trump is asking the Supreme Court to let him continue building a new ballroom for the White House. An appeals court ruled that Trump needs approval from Congress to move forward, so Trump filed the emergency request on Friday. Trump has increasingly justified the construction by citing national security, instead of his first explanation was that he needed more space and a more luxurious reception for guests. The legal process has revealed details about a bunker that Trump indicates is being built by the military under the site for the ballroom.

Since the compound that is going in underneath the new ballroom is for national security purposes, I expect that the Supreme Court will see that as justification to rule in Trump’s favor.

Earlier this week, Trump claimed that when the project is finally completed it will be “the greatest military complex slash ballroom anywhere in the world”…

The president has increasingly insisted that the $400 million ballroom will add security to the White House and include things like anti-drone technology. His administration even unsuccessfully sought $1 billion in congressional funding to make military improvements to the structure. “This will be the greatest military complex slash ballroom anywhere in the world,” he said.

What an unusual thing to say.

Back in January, Trump admitted that “the highest levels of the United States Military and Secret Service” were involved in the design of the facility…

In January, as the legal battle unfolded, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the project was being undertaken with “the design, consent, and approval of the highest levels of the United States Military and Secret Service,” without elaborating. “The mere bringing of this ridiculous lawsuit has already, unfortunately, exposed this heretofore Top Secret fact,” Trump wrote.

Clearly, this is a really big deal.

A few months later, Trump revealed some of the security features that will be implemented…

“The military is building a big complex under the ballroom, which has come out recently because of a stupid lawsuit that was filed,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One over the weekend. He said the proposed 90,000 square-foot ballroom “essentially becomes a shed for what’s being built under,” adding that the “high-grade bulletproof glass” windows would protect the facility below “from drones and … from any other thing.”

Needless to say, a project of this magnitude isn’t going to be cheap.

At first we were told that it would cost about 200 million dollars, then we were told that it would cost about 400 million dollars, and now the Washington Post has obtained documents that suggest that it could cost about 600 million dollars…

Five months after the demolition of the White House’s East Wing, President Donald Trump claimed that the project to construct a massive ballroom and a bunker in its place would cost up to $400 million and that private donors would pay for all of it. “This is taxpayer-free. We have no taxpayer putting up 10 cents,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on March 31, describing the project as including bomb shelters and major medical facilities. But a detailed project summary prepared for the White House by the contractor more than three weeks before Trump’s comments estimated the total construction cost at $600 million — with more than half coming from taxpayers, according to a copy of the contractor estimate obtained by The Washington Post.

That is a lot of money.

Of course building a highly secure facility underground takes a lot of money, and the size of this complex is going to be absolutely enormous…

The size of the underground aspect of the projects lacks clarity, though the National Capital Planning Commission’s official plan suggests it ranges around 22,000 square feet.

That is essentially the equivalent of 10 full-size homes.

So why is it suddenly necessary to build a gigantic underground bunker that could potentially hold hundreds of people under the White House?

Are they expecting some sort of a historic natural disaster such as “the Big One” in California or a great New Madrid earthquake?

Is a giant asteroid headed our way that they aren’t telling us about?

Could we be headed for nuclear war in the Middle East or nuclear war with Russia?

On social media, people are throwing around all sorts of theories.

Trump’s “military complex slash ballroom” is replacing another underground bunker that was originally built during World War II known as “the Presidential Emergency Operations Center”…

Trump’s planned military complex would replace the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC)—a secure underground bunker dating back to World War II that has long been an open secret in Washington, though details about it have largely remained a mystery to the public.

The construction of the PEOC was prompted by our entry into the war, and hardly anything was known about it for a long time…

The history of a bunker beneath the East Wing dates to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency, when an underground bomb shelter was installed in 1942 after the United States had entered World War II. Beyond that, detail is obscured by secrecy resulting from concerns about presidential safety.

We do know that Dick Cheney was rushed to the PEOC during the chaos that ensued on September 11th, 2001 and we also know that President Trump was taken down there on one occasion during his first term…

High-profile flights to an underground bunker at the White House include Vice President Dick Cheney being taken there because of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. A Secret Service agent burst into the West Wing room, grabbed Cheney by the belt and shoulder and led him to a bunker underneath the White House. “He didn’t say, ‘Shall we go?’” Cheney told NBC News years later. “He wasn’t polite about it.” More recently, Trump was rushed to a White House bunker in 2020 amid protests stemming from the death of George Floyd. At the time, there were chants from protesters at Lafayette Park that could be heard in the building, and Secret Service and law enforcement officers struggled to control the crowds.

Over the years, the PEOC was upgraded a number of times, but it was still quite small…

The White House Historical Association wrote in a 2024 social media post that “this secret space featured thick concrete walls and steel-sheathed ceilings with a small presidential bedroom and bath inside. Nearby rooms provided ventilation masks, food storage, and communications equipment.” “The space is far more modern today,” the organization added, noting that “it can become a command center for the president as needed.”

The entire thing was about 40 feet by 40 feet.

What Trump is building will be more than 10 times that size.

This isn’t just about a ballroom.

This is about something far bigger.

Other construction projects are also taking place on the grounds of the White House.

On Wednesday, President Trump showed off the brand new helipad that he is putting in…

President Donald Trump played White House tour guide on Wednesday, showing off the helipad he is building on the lawn before leaning over to autograph a piece of it and bragging about the ballroom he’s rushing to complete despite legal challenges. Trump gushed for several uninterrupted minutes about granite being laid and said the chopper landing area, which is set to cost $5-$6million, would leave visiting foreign leaders ‘very impressed’. It came as Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit the Oval Office next month.

According to Trump, the granite that is being used can potentially withstand 35,000 pounds of pressure per square inch…

He sung the praises of granite over asphalt in painstaking detail and claimed the stone could withstand 35,000 pounds per square inch of pressure. ‘That’s stone that, if you took a hammer and you started hammering right now – all day long – you wouldn’t see a mark on it, literally, that’s the kind of power it is,’ Trump said, at times straining to be heard over the thrum of ongoing work behind him.

We have never seen as much construction work going on at the White House as we have during Trump’s second term.

And the “military complex slash ballroom” will be the crown jewel.

Without a doubt, the White House does need a ballroom.

But even Trump has admitted that what is going in underneath will be much more important.

I would just love to know exactly what prompted this project, because that would answer a lot of questions.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.