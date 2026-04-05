Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff's avatar
Jeff
13h

I think in your posts, you underestimate President Trump’s resolve and determination to destroy the evil spirits of Satan, and implement God’s plan for the future.

God miraculously spared him from the two assassination attempts for a reasone

Reply
Share
6 replies
John of the West's avatar
John of the West
14h

Michael, the issue is that you are a sane and godly mean living in insane and ungodly times. Maybe it isn’t the apocalypse just yet, but I feel like the four horsemen are saddling up and getting ready to ride.

Reply
Share
1 reply
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture