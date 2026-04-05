It is not often that I find myself at a loss for words. The events of the past 48 hours have been absolutely shocking. We have never seen Donald Trump talk like this, and the Iranians are pledging to respond to any escalation with extreme fury. If both sides follow through with their threats, any hope for a rapid conclusion to this war will be completely gone. While most people living in the western world continue to party, we really are about to cross a point of no return. Needless to say, the vast majority of the population is not ready for what is about to take place.

I am about to share some statements with you that are unlike any statements that any president of the United States has ever made.

If you have not seen these statements yet, you might want to brace yourself, because they are quite dramatic.

On Saturday, Trump ominously warned the Iranians that “all Hell will reign down on them” if they do not make a deal by Trump’s deadline…

I do not have an explanation for why Trump ended that message the way that he did.

On Sunday, Trump posted a message on his Truth Social account that was even more shocking…

Over the years, Trump has posted a lot of alarming things on social media.

But this was the most alarming of them all.

Trump had previously threatened to destroy Iran’s power facilities and bridges, and so that part wasn’t a surprise.

But what came after that was really apocalyptic.

Using profanity and threatening to send the Iranians to hell is only going to escalate the situation.

And the last sentence of that post is a phrase that no president of the United States should ever use under any circumstances.

In a subsequent post, Trump gave the Iranians a very specific deadline for making a deal…

This is it.

I do not believe that Trump is bluffing, and neither does U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham…

The Iranians have not been moved by any of Trump’s previous threats.

So why would they give in now?

It is being reported that the U.S. and Israel have already picked out “a list of strategic targets” that will be hit if Iran does not make a deal by Tuesday’s deadline…

Israel and the United States have finalized a list of strategic targets in Iran to be struck if Tehran fails to meet President Donald Trump’s ultimatum, The Jerusalem Post reported citing two informed sources. The report says final details were reportedly settled during a meeting last week between IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and US Central Command leaders, where officials discussed roles and mission objectives should the ultimatum expire. According to the report, Israeli officials are urging Washington to prioritize strikes on Iran’s energy sector and national infrastructure, arguing such attacks could trigger economic collapse and weaken the regime’s grip on power.

The IRGC is running the show in Iran now.

They aren’t going to give in to Trump’s demands under any circumstances.

In case there was any doubt, a huge banner has gone up in Tehran that boldly declares that the Strait of Hormuz “will remain closed”…

Images have emerged from Tehran of a huge banner on the side of a building depicting Iranian soldiers carrying a netted bag filled with US military vehicles. Written above the image are the chilling words: ‘The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed; the entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground’. It comes after Trump ramped up pressure on Iran, warning that Hell will rain down on them if a deal is not reached regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranians have clearly made their choice.

They have repeatedly told us that if their power grid is attacked they will strike key energy infrastructure all over the Middle East…

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has responded to Trump’s previous threats to attack its power plants by saying it would respond by targeting Gulf and U.S.-linked energy facilities in the region, including “critical infrastructure, energy infrastructure, and oil facilities” throughout the region. Iran’s joint military command repeated that threat on Sunday. “We once again repeat: if you commit aggression again and strike civilian facilities, our responses will be more forceful,” a spokesman said in comments published by the IRNA news agency.

In addition, the Iranians are also threatening to close the Bab al-Mandab Strait…

A key advisor to Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, also threatened the closure of another key waterway that connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. Ali Akbar Velayati warned in a social media post on Sunday that Iran could close the Bab al-Mandab Strait. “If the White House thinks of repeating its stupid mistakes, it will quickly realize that the flow of global energy and trade can be disrupted with a single signal,” he wrote on X.

If the Iranians are able to carry out their threats, the consequences will be apocalyptic.

Once oil and natural gas infrastructure is destroyed, it will take years to rebuild it.

In other words, we are potentially facing a worldwide energy crisis for the foreseeable future.

Most people out there are acting as if it is just a matter of time before things return to normal.

They simply do not understand what we are facing.

The Iranians were supposed to be out of launchers and missiles by now, but that has not happened.

It appears that the U.S. and Israel have not been able to destroy many of Iran’s underground facilities.

And even when underground facilities have been damaged, the Iranians are digging them out very rapidly…

The New York Times on Friday featured American intelligence analysis saying that Tehran has retained a substantial number of missiles and mobile launchers, raising serious doubts on how close Washington actually is to eliminating the Islamic Republic’s missile capability. The report states that Washington cannot determine how many launchers have been destroyed because Iran has deployed decoys. Underground bunkers and silos may appear damaged, but launchers are rapidly recovered from rubble and returned to use through the quick work of excavators and heavy equipment.

To completely eliminate the threat of Iranian missiles and drones, it would probably require boots on the ground.

And that is a step that the Trump administration really does not want to take if it can be avoided.

I don’t see a way that this war is going to end any time soon.

Needless to say, that is very bad news for all of us.

As the war drags on, how much help will the Iranians get from their friends?

Fox News is claiming that some of the missiles that the Iranians are using against the U.S. and Israel are “either North Korean systems or based on North Korean designs”…

A Fox News Digital report cited missile expert Bruce Bechtol as saying that some Iranian missiles used against US and Israeli targets are either North Korean systems or based on North Korean designs. He said the missile fired at Diego Garcia was a Musudan, adding that Iran purchased 19 of these missiles in 2005. He also described Iran’s Shahab-3 as “almost an exact copy” of North Korea’s No Dong. Bechtol also told Fox that North Korea had helped Iran develop missile capabilities including the Qiam, Emad and Ghadr systems.

If the North Koreans are willing to pass along missile technology to the Iranians, what else might they be willing to pass along?

Let’s just hope that the North Koreans don’t decide to do something really stupid.

The Russians and the Chinese have also been helping the Iranians, and I think that we will see a lot more of that in the days ahead.

In fact, four vessels that are “believed to be carrying Chinese chemicals for missile fuel” have successfully docked at Iranian ports…

Ships believed to be carrying Chinese chemicals for missile fuel have arrived in Iran, raising questions about Beijing’s support for the regime. Four sanctioned Iran-flagged vessels have docked at Iranian ports since the war broke out, Telegraph analysis of shipping data show. Another ship was floating offshore near Iranian waters, according to MarineTraffic, a ship-tracking and maritime analytics provider. The ships are thought to be carrying sodium perchlorate, a precursor material used to produce solid-fuel propellants for missiles.

At some point the U.S. and Israel could decide to attack vessels that are arriving from China, but that would risk dragging China into the war.

Of course the same thing would be true for Russian ships that are bringing supplies to Iran through the Caspian Sea.

This conflict could turn into a full-blown global war a lot more easily than most people realize.

We are at a major turning point in human history, and it certainly won’t take much to push us over the edge.

So let us hope that leaders on both sides make their choices very wisely, because pretty soon there will be no turning back at all.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.