Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
6h

Iran is doing exactly what anyone would do if it was repeatedly attacked and threatened by the US and Israel....Threaten the Apocalypse, get the Apocalypse....

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Revelation 22's avatar
Revelation 22
6h

Yawn. I'm actually becoming weary of the blustering threats from both sides. I'm beginning to wonder if they are ALL in the same playbook, enjoying the drama .

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