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Jacob Worm's avatar
Jacob Worm
19h

The Strait of Hormuz was open until Trump attacked Iran threatening to steal their toys like the petulant child that he is. “Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.” (Mat 7:20, KJV)

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pyrrhus
17h

Oh it's much worse than that...Iran is threatening, with their allies in Yemen, to destroy or lock-in all of the oil production in the ME for an indefinite period...and Trump's arrogance aside, the US will take massive casualties if it invades Iran, and Iran will also hit Israel's nuclear plant...Nor will China and Russia stand aside if it reaches this level....Of course, since Trump and Israel's intent is to totally destroy the Iranian state, there is no possibility of Iran accepting Trump's insulting offer....Yes, the result would be mass starvation, shortages of everything including pharmaceuticals, most of which are made in China, and a global depression for the lucky survivors....

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