'Anti-Trump Groups Are Planning To Occupy Washington DC For Months Starting On November 5th'

The people that are organizing the occupation of Washington DC that will begin on November 5th actually believe that it will result in the end of the Trump presidency. Anti-Trump groups have been planning this occupation for months, but it has kind of gone under the radar because the government shutdown and the imminent cut off of food stamp benefits have been dominating the headlines lately. This isn’t going to be like a “No Kings protest” where people show up and wave banners for a few hours before they go home. Instead, organizers intend for this upcoming occupation of Washington DC to be like the “Occupy Wall Street” movement of 2011 and the Black Lives Matter movement of 2020. Their plan is to literally stay in Washington DC until President Trump is forced out of the White House.

On November 5th, thousands of activists that have been mobilized over the past several months will “surround” the White House, the Capitol and the Supreme Court.

Organizers believe that the press that this will receive will encourage many more protesters to join them.

Of course if the government shutdown has not ended and food stamp benefits are still cut off as these protests begin, that will definitely motivate a lot of very angry people to show up.

Ultimately, organizers hope that millions of Americans will participate in this movement.

They are calling this “the biggest nonviolent mobilization in US history”, and they plan to keep showing up day after day until President Trump is removed from power.

On the official website of Refuse Fascism, organizers have posted their “call to action”. I have reproduced their entire “call to action” below so that you can see that I am not exaggerating one bit…

The time has come for…THE FALL of the TRUMP FASCIST REGIME — Beginning November 5, 2025 — Washington DC Fascism is not a looming threat. It is upon us now. Humanity’s only hope is for the decent people of this country to rise in our millions. We cannot wait for future and rigged elections. We must drive the Trump Fascist Regime from power. Beginning November 5, the one-year anniversary of Trump’s election, flood DC in nonviolent protest. Surround the White House. Surround the Capitol. Surround the illegitimate fascist-packed Supreme Court. Come back again and again. Across the country, refuse to comply. Every person of conscience, millions of us together, grind the machinery of the fascist regime to a halt. Don’t stop until Trump is removed. The Trump Fascist Regime is illegitimate. What it is demanding we become is unconscionable. At every level of society, in every institution, tens of millions of us know this in our bones. If we dare, we can defeat a horror that threatens humanity’s very survival. If we fail to even try, future generations — if they exist — will never forgive us. The Trump Fascist Regime is shredding the rule of law. Making a mockery of due process. Disappearing immigrants and other brown-skinned people into brutal concentration camps. Aggressively resurrecting genocidal white supremacy. Reversing the gains not only of the 1960s, but even of the Civil War and Reconstruction. Enslaving women through the brutality and suffocation of forced motherhood. Erasing LGBT people. Trampling democratic rights. Violating international law. Illegitimately deploying the military on U.S. soil. Assaulting and threatening politicians and judges. Paving the way for boundless terror against the people. Accelerating climate collapse. Cutting science and medicine, costing millions of lives. Depleting humanity’s store of knowledge. Destroying truth. Drowning out reason. Subjugating the arts to fascist cruelty and conformity. Targeting everything that is decent, moral and good. All at the whim of a debased lunatic tyrant. Hopes of waiting this out are illusion. Every accommodation – even in the name of preserving some ability to do some good – only fuels the regime’s demand for ever more slavish submission. Every capitulation – by universities, law firms, agencies – only feeds its ravenous hunger to remake all of society in its grotesque image. This is FASCISM. A different form of brutal rule. It cannot be lived with. It must be defeated. The elections are way too late. Besides, no honest person can expect the tyrant who instigated and then pardoned the January 6th insurrectionists to respect an election he loses. But there is a way. We have protested. Marched. Defended neighbors from ICE. Decried genocide. Some of us have resigned or blown the whistle. This shows we are millions. Many more of us than of them. Now we must take all this higher. We must direct all this and more towards the only thing that truly measures up to the existential threat humanity faces: The Whole Trump Fascist Regime Must Be Driven From Power! This Can Be Done. By refusing to surrender the future and our humanity to a vengeful fascist maniac. By millions rising in massive, unrelenting, nonviolent protest and resistance. By defying and refusing to comply with fascist dictates. By walking out. By shutting down. By fearlessly using our platforms and influence to inspire and challenge others to join us. By doing all this day after day. Coming back stronger in the face of attack and repression. Uniting, not dividing, across many viewpoints and backgrounds. Fostering a collective spirit of courage and righteous fury. Willing to sacrifice for the greater good of defeating this fascism. We begin now. On Wednesday November 5, from across this nation, we pour into DC. From that day forward, we don’t stop until the regime is removed. History is full of examples where people who had right on their side fought against tremendous odds and were victorious. It is also full of examples of people passively hoping to wait it out, only to get swallowed up by a horror beyond what they ever imagined. The future is unwritten. WHICH ONE WE GET IS UP TO US. In the Name of Humanity,

We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America!

The FASCIST TRUMP REGIME MUST GO NOW! Initiated by RefuseFascism.org

welcoming everyone to join the biggest nonviolent mobilization in US history

They really do believe that Trump is a fascist tyrant.

And they are convinced that there is no hope of getting justice through the court system because they believe that the Supreme Court is fascist too.

So they have decided that the “Trump regime” must be “driven from power”.

They are going to show up and stand around in Washington DC until Trump decides that he has had enough and leaves the White House.

Or something like that.

Meanwhile, thousands of National Guard troops are undergoing specialized “civil unrest training”, and a “quick reaction force” is being formed…

The Pentagon has ordered thousands of specialized National Guard personnel to complete civil unrest mission training over the next several months, an indication that the Trump administration’s effort to send uniformed military forces into urban centers — once reserved for extraordinary emergencies — could become the norm. The Defense Department’s newly established “quick reaction force” within the National Guard must be trained, equipped with riot-control gear and ready for deployment by Jan. 1, according to internal documents reviewed by The Washington Post. The 200 troops will be drawn from National Guard personnel whose primary focus is responding to disasters like nuclear accidents and terrorist attacks, the documents said. An existing separate but similar structure, the National Guard Reaction Force, is expected to complete civil unrest training and be fully operational by April 1. The total size of the force will be 23,500 troops across all 50 states and three territories, excluding the District of Columbia, the documents say.

Both sides are clearly preparing for civil unrest.

Anti-Trump groups believe that they will be able to use civil unrest to compel Trump to leave the White House, and the Trump administration believes that they will be able to use force to restore order.

To me, all of this sounds like a recipe for disaster.

For years, we have been repeatedly warned about this exact type of scenario.

The groups that are organizing the occupation of Washington DC are very well funded, and they are very well organized.

But it is going to get very cold on the streets of Washington DC as we head into winter.

It will be very interesting to see if they are able to convince large numbers of protesters to keep coming back day after day once freezing temperatures hit.

And I will also be watching to see if these protests end up being “peaceful” or not.

We have already seen some really crazy things happen this year, and quite a few members of the Trump administration have become so concerned about their own personal safety that they have literally moved into military housing…

Stephen Miller soon joined a growing list of senior Trump-administration political appointees—at least six by our count—living in Washington-area military housing, where they are shielded not just from potential violence but also from protest. It is an ominous marker of the nation’s polarization, to which the Trump administration has itself contributed, that some of those top public servants have felt a need to separate themselves from the public. These civilian officials can now depend on the U.S. military to augment their personal security.

As I discussed the other day, it appears that the month of November is going to be insane.

And if the effort to occupy Washington DC really takes off, that will certainly give the media something to focus on.

You can watch an organizer talk about the plans for “the largest sustained protests in Washington DC’s history” right here.

These people are not messing around.

But will millions of people actually show up, or will it just be thousands?

And when these protests do not produce any visible results, will some of the protesters lose patience and start to become violent?

I am not exactly sure what is going to happen, but it sure will be interesting to watch it play out.

