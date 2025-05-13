The greatest earthquakes in the history of the continental United States occurred along the New Madrid fault zone in the middle of the country. In 1811 and 1812, there was a series of catastrophic earthquakes that were so powerful that they jolted people all the way up in Canada. Those quakes made the Mississippi River run backwards, they made church bells in Boston ring, and they were even felt inside the White House. Today, millions of Americans live in the New Madrid fault zone, and most of them don’t think much about the enormous “geological scar” that exists deep inside the ground under their feet. But scientists assure us that it is just a matter of time before that very deep “geological scar” rips wide open, and when it does it will create a disaster on a scale that most of us can’t even imagine right now.

Whenever another sizable earthquake happens in the middle of the country, it always gets my attention. Over the weekend, a magnitude 4.1 earthquakeoccurred in eastern Tennessee…

An earthquake of 4.1 preliminary magnitude jolted parts of the southern U.S. on Saturday morning. The quake hit about 13 miles from Greenback, Tennessee, which is about 30 miles south of Knoxville, the U.S. Geological Survey said, around 9 a.m. local time. Residents in Atlanta and parts of western North Carolina reported on social media feeling the tremors.

In recent years, we have witnessed a lot of noteworthy earthquakes in the heartland of the United States.

To me, they are reminders of what is coming.

Thankfully, we have not experienced a cataclysmic New Madrid earthquake yet.

But we have been warned over and over again that such an earthquake is coming, and the clock is ticking.

In my new book I discuss many New Madrid earthquake prophecies, but there is another one that I wish that I had included. In September 2020, a friend of mine named Donna Hazlett shared a vision of the coming New Madrid earthquake that she had in 2019…

Hi Michael, Last year, I had a vision during the day. I was wide awake and all of a sudden I was transported and was standing next to a man and I had peace with him. I don’t know who it was or if he was an angel. But I had perfect peace with him and knew I was safe. I felt calm standing next to him. Where we were standing, in front of us there was black asphalt like a small parking lot, but there weren’t any painted markings where cars would park, but it was an area of black asphalt and beyond that there were trees and hills. It was daytime. We stood and looked ahead. Then it was as if the earth began to wobble on it’s axis. Those were the exact words that came to my mind as it happened. In your book, someone described it as the ground rolling up and down. That’s how it looked. But underneath my feet, it felt as though the earth was wobbling on it’s axis. Then he showed me a highway with cars driving on it. It was still daylight and the highway was dry. One moment the cars were driving along like normal and the next moment they were completely engulfed underwater. It was all under water. The highway was suddenly under water. The cars were turning over underneath the water. I didn’t know for sure where this was at the time so I emailed a Pastor in Florida, because of the highways going under the water. I ordered your book and it arrived yesterday, August 24th. As I was reading the prophecies last night, I realized that it was my area that was being shown to me. I am minutes from the Mississippi River and the bridge to St. Louis. Our country was split in two and that’s why the water gushed over the cars and highway, the highway sank under the water. It was St. Louis sinking. Like it was swallowed up in the water. Our country was split in half and divided by the water. Michael, I don’t know if this had anything to do with it, but it was shortly after that vision there were three separate times where Jesus was face-to-face with me and told me to stand. It happened three different times after that vision. I told that same Pastor about it in an email. I don’t know if it’s connected though. I’m going to finish reading your book and if there’s anything else I remember or the Lord speaks to me I will send it to you in an email. Thank you. I can still see it all, even as I looked down at the ground, before the earth started to wobble, I can remember the little pebbles around our feet. Little rocks on the edge of the asphalt where we stood.

Donna is a woman that has been walking closely with the Lord for many, many years, and she is always very careful about what she has to say.

I find it interesting that she specifically brought up St. Louis. That city is right in the heart of the New Madrid fault zone, and it has been mentioned in many prophecies.

But we know that this great earthquake will not occur yet, because as I have extensively documented, many others have been shown that it comes after the land of Israel is divided.

Interestingly, on May 10th the Jerusalem Post reported that President Trump may issue a declaration regarding a Palestinian state during his trip to the Middle East…

A Gulf diplomatic source, who declined to be named or disclose his position, told The Media Line, “President Donald Trump will issue a declaration regarding the State of Palestine and American recognition of it, and that there will be the establishment of a Palestinian state without the presence of Hamas.” The source also added, “If an announcement of American recognition of the State of Palestine is made, it will be the most important declaration that will change the balance of power in the Middle East, and more countries will join the Abraham Accords.”

Subsequently, on May 12th, the Times of Israel confirmed that the Saudis are trying to persuade President Trump to give formal recognition to a Palestinian state…

During US President Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia later this week, Riyadh will try to get him onboard a regional package deal that includes forming a demilitarized Palestinian state, ending the war in Gaza while dismantling Hamas, and normalization of ties between Israel and Arab countries, according to the Kan public broadcaster. The outlet cites an unnamed official in the Saudi royal family as saying there is much optimism in Riyadh that Trump will be persuaded to support such a deal. The official is cited as saying some details can yet be changed, but a Palestinian state and stopping the war are non-negotiable components.

These are things that I have been writing about for years.

Now they are happening right in front of our eyes.

Even though so many of the things we have been warned about have already happened or are happening right now, most of the population is still not interested in the warnings.

That is extremely unfortunate, because time is running out.

Michael's new book entitled "10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

