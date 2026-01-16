Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lionel A Young's avatar
Lionel A Young
41m

This should be no surprise to anyone. This was obvious. I’ll tell you what was more sinister and difficult to see. Over 20 years ago I notice that while the product price in the grocery store was staying constant, the volume was not. It was going down! I told my wife at the time that this deception would continue until the consumer would notice and that is when you would start seeing an actual price increase. The size of almost everything is much smaller now than 20 years ago. Inflation has been with us a long time!

Reply
Share
Mike's avatar
Mike
1h

Only problem, Michael,try to be fair. Ack in 1997 I was making minimum wage at about $7.00 per hour. WELL NOW I MAKE $28.00 per hour. Compare where it is needed. Not only on the Left side of the equation

Inflation has been around as long as money was in existence. Ancient Rome would clip their silver coins in order to keep afloat.

Stay on course.

Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture