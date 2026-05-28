Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
5h

Numerous times today I heard there was an agreement memo for 60 days, but that it had not yet been approved by djt or Iran. So why announce it as news if it isn't official? 🙂🙃🙂

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DDougieDoug's avatar
DDougieDoug
5h

Trump uses his peace and cease fire bs to manipulate the Stock Market it’s so easy to see what he is doing.

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