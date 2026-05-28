What good is a ceasefire extension if nobody is upholding the terms of the current ceasefire? Honestly, can someone please explain that to me? There have been military clashes between the United States and Iran three times already this week. Meanwhile, fighting between Israel and Hezbollah is even more intense than it was before the original ceasefire agreement with Iran was signed. So if the current ceasefire agreement has been unable to stop the fighting, why should we believe that a 60 day extension of that ceasefire agreement will get the job done?

We are being told that the 60 day ceasefire extension will require Iran to allow free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

That would be wonderful.

But we were also told the exact same thing about the original ceasefire agreement.

At the time, President Trump boldly proclaimed that Iran had agreed to allow commercial vessels to freely travel through the Strait of Hormuz.

Of course that never happened.

But we are supposed to believe that Iran really means it this time?

Give me a break.

The Iranians know that it will probably take them more than 60 days to remove all of the mines that they have laid in the Strait of Hormuz.

So there is no way that commercial traffic through the Strait will return to normal within 60 days.

But at least the fighting between the U.S. and Iran will stop, right?

I wouldn’t count on it, because both sides just can’t stop breaking the current ceasefire.

On Wednesday, the Iranians fired a ballistic missile at Kuwait after U.S. aircraft bombed a ground control station in Bandar Abbas that the Iranians were using to launch drones…

US Central Command said on Thursday that Iran fired a ballistic missile toward Kuwait in an “egregious ceasefire violation.” CENTCOM said Kuwaiti forces intercepted the missile, which it said was launched at 10:17 p.m. ET on May 27. It said the missile launch came hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said US forces intercepted all five drones and prevented a sixth launch from an Iranian ground control site in Bandar Abbas.

Then on Thursday, the Iranians fired at four vessels that were attempting to travel through the Strait of Hormuz without Iranian permission…

Iranian forces fired at four ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, state broadcaster IRIB reports hours after Washington carried out fresh strikes on southern Iran. “Four vessels attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz and enter the Persian Gulf without coordination with the security forces,” IRIB posts on Telegram, saying the incident took place at around 12:35 am local time (2105 GMT Wednesday) but without providing details on the ships. “They were warned, but after they ignored the warning, warning shots were fired at them, forcing them to return,” it adds.

In addition, the Iranians claim that they just destroyed a U.S. military aircraft that was operating near Bushehr…

Iran’s state television, citing a local official, reported on Thursday a US aircraft was destroyed near Bushehr in southern Iran, though there was no immediate confirmation from the United States. The report said the incident occurred near the coastal province, but provided no details on the type of aircraft or circumstances.

During this current ceasefire, there has been fighting over and over again.

In fact, we have already seen fighting on three separate days this week.

Will a 60 day extension of the current ceasefire magically fix this?

Of course not.

The current ceasefire was also supposed to stop the fighting in Lebanon.

Needless to say, that never happened either.

Hezbollah has been constantly launching drones into Israel, and in response the IDF is conducting airstrikes on Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon…

At least 19 people have been killed and 58 wounded in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, according to Lebanese health authorities, as Israel intensifies its assault in the south and issues mass displacement orders across the region. Lebanon’s health ministry said on Thursday that an Israeli air strike south of Beirut killed a woman and two children, after Israel’s army said it “precisely struck” the city without identifying the target. This was the first strike on the Lebanese capital in three weeks.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops continue to advance even deeper into Lebanese territory…

Lebanese group Hezbollah says its fighters battled Israeli forces in a town north of the Litani River, a day after Israel’s military said it’s expanding ground incursions into the south. In a statement, the armed group said fighters “clashed with the enemy forces at point-blank range” in the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

If the current ceasefire could not stop the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, why is there any reason to believe that a ceasefire extension would accomplish that goal?

Those that are breathlessly anticipating some sort of a “breakthrough” that will end the war in the Middle East are going to be deeply disappointed.

Just look at what is happening in Gaza.

A peace deal had been “finalized” and that conflict was supposed to be completely over.

But now Israel and Hamas are going at it again, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pledging that the IDF will take even more of the Gaza Strip…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that he has directed Israel’s military to take over 70% of Gaza’s territory. During an interview at a conference in the occupied West Bank, Netanyahu said that Israel is “tightening” its grip on Hamas. “We are now in 60% of the territory of the Gaza Strip. We were at 50%. We moved to 60%,” he said. “My directive is to move to — take it step by step — first of all 70. Let’s start with that.” As Netanyahu spoke, the audience called for him to take over all of Gaza’s territory.

There isn’t going to be peace in the Middle East.

I don’t know why this is so hard for some people to understand.

The best that we will be able to get are some pauses in the action, but they will only be temporary.

You would think that the crisis in the Middle East would be more than enough for us to handle, but it appears that the Trump administration is also gearing up for military action against Cuba…

Senior Trump administration officials have reportedly gamed out plans for military action against Cuba as the White House ramps up pressure on Havana and braces for the possibility of political unrest on the island. The discussions, reported exclusively by Axios on Thursday, which included a recent “tabletop” exercise led by U.S. Southern Command, come as the administration intensifies sanctions aimed at destabilizing Cuba’s communist government using strict sanctions. “Everything is on the table, but no invasion is planned or imminent,” one senior administration official told the outlet. “When POTUS says go, we’re ready for anything.”

Just like Iran, it would take a ground invasion to achieve regime change in Cuba.

And the Cubans possess a vast reserve and paramilitary network that could potentially mobilize more than a million men for territorial defense.

Of course we are also involved in a seemingly endless proxy war in Ukraine which is poised to escalate to a very dangerous level.

We are stretched way too thin, and so I can’t understand why anyone would be talking about attacking Cuba at this stage.

But this is the time we are living in.

World War III is here, but most people are not calling it that yet.

The mainstream media is constantly crying out for peace, but the truth is that a tremendous amount of death and destruction is ahead of us.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.