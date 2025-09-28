Political violence and mass shootings have become so common in the U.S. that a lot of us are numb to all of it by now. Day after day, there are more incidents in the news. In fact, the horrific acts of violence that I talked about a few days agohave already been drowned out by several new incidents that happened over the weekend. This is not normal. When I was a young boy, the churches that I attended did not have any security and I never dreamed that someone would come in and start shooting. But now that sort of thing happens all the time. On Sunday, a 40-year-old man rammed his truck into a Mormon church in Michigan and opened fire on the hundreds of people that were gathered inside…

Three people are dead, including the shooter, and nine others are hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, according to police. Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said a 40-year-old Burton man rammed a vehicle into the church on McCandlish Road before opening fire on hundreds of people who were worshiping.

In addition to shooting a bunch of people, he also set the church on fire, and it is expected that more dead bodies will be discovered…

In addition to shooting victims, Renye said the suspect also set the church on fire. The police chief believes more victims may be found inside the church once the fire is extinguished, and it is safe to enter.

It is obvious that this was a targeted attack, and hopefully we will learn more about the shooter’s motive in the hours ahead.

When he learned about what had happened in Michigan, President Trump declared that America’s “epidemic of violence” must end…

I agree.

But we all know that is not going to happen.

The night before the mass shooting in Michigan, there was a mass shooting in North Carolina…

Three people were killed and eight were injured when a gunman fired numerous shots from a passing boat into a crowded dockside North Carolina restaurant on Saturday night. Officials said the unidentified boater pulled up to the American Fish Company restaurant in Southport Yacht Basin, about 30 miles south of Wilmington, and opened fire into the crowd of unsuspecting diners at around 9:30 p.m. The boater then took off up the Intracoastal Waterway before a person matching the shooter’s description was spotted loading the vessel at a marina on Oak Island, approximately 5 miles west of the scene, at around 10 p.m., according to Southport city officials.

In this case, we are being told that the shooter was a combat veteran.

But we don’t know why he picked that particular restaurant.

As I have stated previously, we live at a time when there is no place that is truly safe in this country.

There are literally millions of lunatics running around out there, and political violence just keeps erupting over and over again.

In an attempt to end the political violence in Portland, President Trump is sending in troops and is authorizing them to use “full force”…

What an ominous thing to say.

When Oregon Governor Tina Kotek heard about Trump’s decision, she went ballistic…

Oregon’s Democrat Governor Tina Kotek openly declared war on President Trump’s plan to restore order in Portland, telling the President of the United States to “stand down” and keep federal troops out of her state, even as Antifa terrorists and far-left agitators have spent years terrorizing the city. At a press conference in downtown Portland, Kotek dismissed Trump’s announcement of a military deployment as an “abuse of power” and a “misuse of federal troops.” Kotek insisted Oregon does not need national support, despite Portland’s well-documented history of firebombings, riots, and violent assaults carried out under the Antifa banner.

It is going to be very interesting to see how this plays out.

The governor of the state does not want troops there, and the mayor of the city does not want troops there either.

But Trump is sending them anyway.

The reason why Trump is sending them is because the ICE facility in Portland has been under siege for months…

Since June, protests have erupted near an ICE facility in Portland, where city officials cited land use violations, including improper detainee holding times and boarded-up windows. The building has been vandalized with anti-ICE graffiti and clashes between protesters and federal agents have occasionally turned violent, leading to the use of rubber bullets, tear gas and flash bangs. Video obtained by Fox News Digital confirmed another violent protest in August, with footage showing protesters rolling out a guillotine, lighting fires and fighting with authorities — forcing law enforcement to disperse the crowd with munitions.

Local law enforcement has not been able to get the situation under control.

One local resident says that far left rioters are causing chaos night after night even when nothing is going on at the facility…

“Every night, there’s tons of protesters basically being vagrants on the street,” David Schmidt, a Portland resident said. “The people that live in all these buildings right here have hell to go through. They are making noise constantly, even when nobody from ICE is outside. So for hours, they would be out here just disrupting the public here that lives here.”

So I can understand why Trump wants to do something.

But there is also a risk that sending in troops could actually spark an increase in violence.

In fact, there have already been violent clashes in Portland since Trump made his announcement…

Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump announced he was sending troops to Portland, protesters and ICE agents came face to face with minor clashes. KATU witnessed one get detained by officers.

Meanwhile, there have been a series of violent confrontations at an ICE facility in Chicago.

Last night, things got particularly bad…

Tear gas billowed through the air outside an ICE facility in suburban Chicago as protestors and federal agents continued to clash Saturday, hours after the Trump administration announced plans to send more federal agents to cities across the country. Though these protests have taken place for weeks, including on Friday evening, the clashes are seemingly escalating amid a notable increase in the number of federal agents at the area.

There were clashes for hours, but it all finally ended once federal agents conducted a “shock-and-awe blitz”…

Officers began picking off and arresting dangerous suspects, prompting backlash from their comrades. Chaos mounted after nightfall and more arrests were made. Federal authorities eventually launched a shock-and-awe blitz, using armored BearCats, tear gas, pepper balls, and other non-lethal munitions to smash the riot and send most of the protesters fleeing.

Once federal authorities made their move, the streets in the local area looked like a war zone.

Many are calling this a “victory” over the protesters, but they will be back again tonight.

In fact, there will be protests at ICE facilities all over the nation.

A little tear gas is not going to dissuade these far left radicals.

It is imperative to understand that what we have witnessed so far is just the beginning.

It will get worse.

In addition to sending troops to Portland, the Trump administration will also be sending DOJ agents to ICE facilities throughout the country…

In addition Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that she has begun deploying DOJ agents to ICE facilities. She wrote, “At my direction, I am deploying DOJ agents to ICE facilities—and wherever ICE comes under siege—to safeguard federal agents, protect federal property, and immediately arrest all individuals engaged in any federal crime. Pursuant to President Trump’s recent executive action, I am also instructing the Joint Terrorism Task Forces across the country to disrupt and investigate all entities and individuals engaged in acts of domestic terrorism, including the repeated acts of violence and obstruction against federal agents.”

I would recommend avoiding the areas around ICE facilities for a while.

Far left radicals are going to do their best to cause chaos, and federal agents will do their best to restore order.

What people need to understand is that these protests are being organized and coordinated by well-funded networks that are highly sophisticated. One of these networks is known as “50501”…

There’s a far-left “anti-fascist” movement calling itself 50501. if you look on the surface, it appears to be some democracy-focused progressive protest network. The name means this: Fifty protests, fifty states, one movement. That is the friendly pitch that shows up in press releases and polite interviews on propaganda media. But the reality of what’s really going on is dark, demonic, and deadly. In Reddit groups tied to 50501, members of the group are openly calling for armed retaliation, shootings, and even assassination. And these are not just isolated, fringe outbursts. The screenshots gathered for this report show a consistent pattern of violent talk and direct incitement.

I have never seen so much talk of political violence by the left in all my days.

For example, a website known as “AnarchistNews” just posted a call for all anarchists in the U.S. to engage in “a carnival of war against ICE and all authority”…

AnarchistNews, the long-running anarcho-communist propaganda site, popular among Antifa militants and radical leftists, issued a movement order this week instructing “all anarchists across the country” to disrupt operations at ICE facilities in every city and to “celebrate life with fire against the death march of american law and order.” “We invite all anarchists across the country not only to occupy and disrupt operations at ICE facilities in every city, but to celebrate life with fire against the death march of american law and order. With tactical diversity, lets meet in the streets and wage a carnival of war against ICE and all authority!” read a post titled “A Call for Anarchist Action in America,” anonymously submitted on AnarchistNews.

Most conservatives have no idea what is being said on far left websites because they would never visit such websites.

But I’m telling you that these people are not joking around.

The era of violent civil unrest that I have been relentlessly warning about is here.

Once Charlie Kirk got assassinated, a lot more conservatives started to wake up to the reality of what we are facing.

The far left really does want a revolution, and they do not intend to give up until they get what they want.

