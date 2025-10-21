Michael Snyder’s Substack

Magdiel
13h

The fact that many professed "Christians" participate in such an evil holiday is beyond me!

Cia Parker
12h

Halloween has never been a celebration of evil, but days to remember our beloved dead. The Catholic Church has always remembered all saints, including baptized children who died before they were capable of sinning, from the evening of Oct 31 through the day of Nov 1. Then All Souls Day (baptized), from the evening of Nov 1 though the day of the 2.

I lived in Mexico for several years. They celebrate an entire week of days of the dead. Oct 27 (starting evening of 26), the souls of dead pets visit the home. Oct 28 those who died in accidents or by violence. Oct 29 those who drowned. Oct 30 those forgotten souls who have no family to remember them. Oct 31 good souls who were not baptized, and are in Purgatory or Limbo. Nov 1 All Saints. Nov 2 all Faithful Souls.

Every family in Mexico puts up an altar in their home for the souls who may visit the home. Candles, photos, glasses of water, favorite foods, marigolds, sugar skulls, pan de muerto. Papel picado cut into seasonal pictures. I’m going to set up an altar this year, make pan de muerto, and put up the traditional decirations. It is a holiday of love for those who have died. Holy days blessed by the Church. There is nothing evil about bonds of love continuing after death.

