The stage is being set for one of the most dramatic years of civil unrest that any of us have ever seen. In major cities all over the United States, vast numbers of far left activists are being recruited for “rapid response teams” that seek to disrupt ICE operations as much as possible. Of course when members of these “rapid response teams” confront ICE officers, violence often erupts. We have already seen so many examples of this, but there is no way that the left is going to back down now. Instead, they plan to take things to an entirely new level in the months ahead.

Of course it is against the law to try to prevent federal law enforcement officers from carrying out their duties, but these far left radicals don’t seem to care.

In New York City, an “army” of over 4,000 anti-ICE activists is currently being created…

New York City socialists are mustering an army of more than 4,000 anti-ICE activists to form “rapid response” battalions and obstruct the feds in an expected imminent crackdown on illegal migrants in the Big Apple. Mayor Mamdani’s comrades with the DSA outlined the mission Thursday at a monthly meeting of their Immigrant Justice Working Group in the swanky Midtown digs of the Chinese Communist Party-linked People’s Forum, where photos of communist idols Fidel Castro and Che Guevara decorate the walls.

In Chicago, more than a dozen “rapid response teams” have already been formed…

In Minnesota, a “centralized rapid response network” was developed long before the current violence erupted…

During the months preceding the surge of ICE agents to the Twin Cities, local people and organizations created a relatively centralized rapid response network, in which observers would submit sightings with varying levels of substantiation to an admin on a mass text system. As soon as admins could intake, reformat, and verify the reports, they would blast it out on the system and people nearby would converge. This seemed to work for turning people out to major operations, like a raid on an apartment complex, but began to falter as ICE experimented with faster, more lightweight operations.

Many of these anti-ICE activists are hardcore radicals that are not afraid to use force.

On Saturday, Senate candidate Jake Lang was viciously assaulted by a “large leftist mob”…

Social media is being flooded with multiple instances of conservative commentators, protesters and also unaffiliated bystanders being assaulted and some nearly killed. This includes former J6 prisoner and “controversial” Florida Senate candidate Jake Lang, who was rushed by a large leftist mob, cornered, beaten and reportedly stabbed. Lang was attacked following a speech he gave a the Minneapolis City Hall for his “March Against Fraud”. There were no Minneapolis police to be found during the incident. Lang was struck over the head several times with various weapons, and had to be hospitalized for severe lacerations and cranial bleeding. Keep in mind, this attack was for Lang simply giving a speech. Whether or not one agrees with Lang’s views on immigration and race, he has the right to voice them without being nearly murdered.

Lang should be very thankful that he was not killed.

It could have happened so easily, because these radicals are not messing around.

On Sunday, anti-ICE protesters in Minnesota stormed a Baptist church…

One of the members of the church posted after the incident, “ICE protestors invaded my church this morning. They stormed in right as the sermon started, surrounded the congregation, and started shouting obscenities and their disgusting slogans. As the children started crying, this seemed to enrage one man even more and he started screaming about how we are ‘privileged pigs.’” “It’s hard to know what to say or do in a situation like this but the congregation began to pray, read Scripture, and sing. Eventually we were told to move to another part of the church and the protestors were cleared out,” the person added. “I don’t know what kind of person can do something this disordered and evil but I keep thinking Father forgive them for they know not what they do. Pray for Minnesota.”

How would you respond if this happened in your church?

With the way that things are going in this country, that could really happen.

Shockingly, Don Lemon was actually “embedded with the protesters” as they came storming into the church…

Former CNN host Don Lemon had been embedded with the protestors as they stormed the church, claiming that he was “not part of the activists, but we’re here just reporting on them.” As the activists shouted and interrupted the service, Lemon said, “so this is what the First Amendment is about, about the freedom to protest.” The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division is investigating potential violations of the FACE Act in response to the incident, which prohibits obstructing, injuring, or intimidating people who are exercising their First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of worship.

Don Lemon seems to think that he will be able to avoid prosecution by claiming that he was simply “reporting” on the protest.

We’ll see how that works out.

Another one of the individuals that stormed the church is a member of a school board in St. Paul, and she claims that she would do it again if given another opportunity…

Chauntyll Allen, leader of Black Lives Matter Twin Cities, who was among the group, tells TMZ … the jarring protest inside the church was necessary to make clear to the parishioners that having a pastor who is also an ICE official is unacceptable. Chauntyll, who’s also a St. Paul School Board member, argues the community is being ripped apart by ICE … so the group disrupting a church service — and upsetting some parishioners — in comparison is pretty small potatoes. The protesters have been dragged by people on the Right for going inside the church … but Chauntyll tells us she doesn’t think a line was crossed … and she would do it again if given the opportunity.

This is how crazy things have become.

The streets of the Twin Cities have been turned into a war zone, and the police are just standing aside and watching.

On Monday, a crowd of anti-ICE women stormed a Target in St. Paul and demanded that ICE agents be prevented from using the store’s bathrooms…

An incident like that is pretty funny, but what isn’t funny is that some anti-ICE radicals are now starting to break out their guns.

In fact, one anti-ICE protester in St. Paul was just filmed carrying around a rifle…

Disturbing footage out of St. Paul, Minnesota, shows a rotund man standing guard in a neighborhood armed with a rifle, a wild escalation in leftists’ protest tactics against ICE. The footage, seen over 7.6 million times as of writing, features a man armed with a rifle and a suppressor, as he tells reporters he’s protecting his community. “Do you live in the neighborhood?” a reporter asks him. “Yep, this is my block. This is my area. I don’t go into other people’s neighborhoods and try to intimidate them, right? I protect my people.”

Meanwhile, 1,500 U.S. troops have been ordered to get ready for a potential deployment to the Twin Cities…

The Pentagon has ordered about 1,500 troops to prepare for a possible deployment to Minnesota, as the state reels from intensifying anti-ICE protests after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good. President Donald Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in response to the unrest, and two battalions of the 11th Airborne Division were placed on prepare-to-deploy orders in case he does so, two defense officials told NBC News.

So what happens if anti-ICE radicals start taking shots at U.S. soldiers that have been deployed to Minnesota and those soldiers start firing back?

Once Americans begin killing Americans in the streets, things could spiral out of control very rapidly.

Of course the truth is that people are already getting hit by bullets.

Just last night, two police officers in Portland were shot as an anti-ICE mob rioted at an ICE facility in Portland…

On Monday, January 19, 2026 at 8:21 p.m., Portland Police Officers assigned to North Precinct responded to the area of Northeast 21st Avenue and Northeast Clackamas Street to a report of a threat with weapon call. Officers arrived and located the suspect on Northeast Clackamas Street between Northeast 16th Avenue and Northeast 17th Avenue. The suspect fired shots at the officers, striking two of them. The officers were transported to the hospital by ambulance, treated, and their conditions are stable. The suspect ran off and numerous officers set up a perimeter around the area in an effort to contain the suspect.

This is just the start of the chaos.

The radical left’s “rapid response teams” aren’t going to back down.

Neither will the Trump administration.

Widespread civil unrest is in our immediate future, and it isn’t going to be pretty.

