If we are going to see this much violence at a time when Americans are celebrating, what will our streets look like once conditions in this country become extremely harsh? Halloween is always a time when we see a spike in violent crime, but this year we experienced a Halloween weekend that was particularly crazy. There was rioting in Washington DC, there was rioting in Los Angeles, and there were mass shootings all over the nation. Was this weekend an indication of what the rest of the month of November will bring?

On Halloween night, members of the National Guard attempted to restore order after a “massive group of juveniles” started rioting in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington DC…

A video captured chaos in Washington, D.C., Halloween night, appearing to show National Guard members chasing after young people in the Navy Yard neighborhood — just hours before Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a “limited juvenile curfew” across the capital. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to a massive group of juveniles allegedly “engaging in fights and disrupting the flow of traffic.” Police said five people were taken into custody, including four juveniles. They face charges, including possession of a prohibited weapon, public consumption of marijuana and resisting arrest.

The video footage of the confrontation between members of the National Guard and these young kids is stunning.

The deployment of the National Guard was supposed to prevent chaos from breaking out in the streets of DC, but that obviously has not worked. After “weeks of disorderly juvenile behavior” in our capital city, Mayor Muriel Bowser has decided to impose a “limited juvenile curfew”…

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced that she was enacting a “limited juvenile curfew” for the city, that would be in effect until November 5, due to “weeks of disorderly juvenile behavior.” In a post on X, Bowser explained that the juvenile curfew, which will apply to individuals 18-years-old or younger, will be in effect from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until November 5. Bowser’s announcement came after hundreds of teenagers in the Navy Yard neighborhood of the District of Columbia were involved in an altercation on Friday and were seen blocking the streets. “We are declaring a limited juvenile curfew in Washington, DC,” Bowser said. “Effective immediately, all juveniles under the age of 18 are subject to a curfew from 11PM until 6AM, which will extend through 11/5.”

Does she really think that a curfew for a few days will solve anything?

Personally, I think that she is being very unrealistic.

On the west coast, law enforcement officers were forced to use tear gas on Saturday night after Dodgers fans starting hitting them with bottles and fireworks…

Dodgers fans celebrating their win in Los Angeles last night were dispersed with tear gas after police officers were hit with fireworks and bottles. The close game drew high-profile reactions from celebrities, such as Meghan Markle ‘shrieking’ in celebration, and a Blue Jays analyst swearing on camera and dismissing the Dodgers’ win. But it was the rowdy celebrations from locals that forced the Los Angeles Police Department to authorize the use of less than lethal munitions at Olympic and Grand ave in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At one time, Los Angeles was such a beautiful city.

But now if you walk the streets of L.A. at night you are literally gambling with your life.

Sadly, we have also witnessed a large number of mass shootings this weekend.

In Ohio, at least nine people got shot at a Halloween party “attended mostly by juveniles”…

At least nine adults and juveniles sustained injuries during a shooting at a “very large” Airbnb rental in Bath Township, Ohio, near Cleveland. During the early hours of Nov. 2, the Bath Township community experienced a “tragic and senseless act of violence,” during which shots were fired at a party attended mostly by juveniles, according to the Bath Township Police Department. It has not yet been confirmed if all nine victims sustained gunshot wounds or were injured in other ways. “We can confirm that a large party was taking place at this location, which we’ve learned was advertised on various social media platforms, drawing a significant crowd,” Bath Police Chief Vito Sinopoli said during a press conference shared by ABC affiliate News 5 Cleveland. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to the victims’ families and all those affected by this devastating incident.”

In Chicago, at least four people got shot not too far from Wrigley Field…

Chicago police early Sunday were trying to find the person behind a mass shooting in Lakeview, just a couple of blocks south of Wrigley Field. At 1:45 a.m., four people were shot in the 3400 block of North Clark Street. Police believe an unidentified person exited a white pickup truck, took out a gun and opened fire, and fled north. A 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were each shot was shot once in the arm. A 29-year-old woman was shot once in the leg.

In Texas, at least three people got shot at a Halloween party in the very early hours of Sunday morning…

Port Arthur police are investigating after three people were shot at a Halloween party early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a large disturbance after shots were fired in the 1000 block of 53rd Street after 1 a.m. in a Port Arthur neighborhood. All three victims were shot at the party and two victims went by private vehicle to the Medical Center in Port Arthur.

In Florida, at least five people got shot at “a memorial gathering honoring a homicide victim”…

One person was killed and four others were injured Saturday evening when gunfire broke out at a memorial gathering honoring a homicide victim in Gretna, Florida, according to the Gretna Police Department. Gretna Police and the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting, which police say occurred at the community gathering around 9:18 p.m. near 181 Beech Avenue. After receiving multiple reports of gunfire, officers found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

On top of everything else, there was a large explosion at Harvard Medical School on Saturday morning…

An explosion rocked a Harvard Medical School building early Saturday morning, while Boston police have now released surveillance footage of the two suspects. The unknown device exploded on the fourth floor of the Goldenson building on the Harvard Longwood Campus’s main quad shortly before 3 a.m., The Harvard Crimson reported citing authorities. Two individuals were witnessed running out of the building at the time of the detonation, the outlet said, citing the Harvard University Police Department.

Most of the incidents that I just shared with you got very little media attention.

And that is because acts of violence and mass shootings have become so common in our society.

On the other side of the Atlantic, 11 people were hospitalized after a mass stabbing in the United Kingdom…

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a mass stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire on Saturday evening. The attack, which is not being treated as terror-related, saw a “significant” number of police officers called to Huntingdon railway station at about 19:42 GMT, where the train from Doncaster to London had made an unscheduled stop. Eleven people needed hospital treatment and while four have been discharged, two remained in a life-threatening condition.

This is what we should expect when one of our most important holidays literally celebrates mass carnage.

According to one witness, there was blood all over the place as the two men went rampaging through the train…

Witnesses have described the harrowing scenes – with passenger Olly Foster, who was in coach H, saying how he was listening to an audiobook when a man ‘suddenly ran past screaming, ‘Run! Run! There’s a guy stabbing literally everyone and everything’. Mr Foster said he and some other travellers thought it was a ‘joke’ or a ‘Halloween prank’ at first but ‘quickly realised they were serious’ by the look on their face. He explained how his hand was ‘covered in blood’ after he put it on a chair as he ran through the carriage. ‘There was blood on the top of countless chairs, coming from two of the guys who had been severely stabbed ahead of me,’ he said.

After all of the violent train attacks that we have seen this year, I certainly can’t blame those that are saying that they want to avoid traveling on trains from now on.

One woman that was actually on the train claims that as one of the attackers came charging in her direction he said “the devil’s not going to win”…

She said: “I got knocked into some seats. I saw the knifeman running, he came at me with the knife. I said ‘please, please don’t’. “Then something changed in his eyes and he said ‘the devil’s not going to win.’”

What did he mean by that?

Hopefully authorities will ask him that question.

Here in the United States, it appears that we just narrowly avoided an even more deadly attack.

Apparently five Islamic terrorists in Dearborn, Michigan that had been “inspired by ISIS” were “plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend”…

Federal investigators prevented a real-life Halloween horror by busting at least five terror plotters inspired by ISIS in Michigan early Friday, sources familiar with the operation told The Post. “This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend,” FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X. “Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland.”

If these five Islamic terrorists had gone to a public Halloween event, how many people could they have killed?

According to authorities, these men had been stockpiling guns…

Authorities raided three homes in the Detroit suburbs of Dearborn and Inkster and recovered weapons including legally owned guns, the sources said. Those arrested were described as home-grown radicals, but authorities were investigating possible foreign contacts of the suspects.

Needless to say, thanks to the exceedingly reckless policies of previous administrations, there are countless other “home-grown radicals” in the United States right now.

The threat of Islamic terror on U.S. soil has never been higher.

Meanwhile, stores around the country are bracing for a wave of crime if food stamp benefits are not restored soon. In fact, one Dollar General location in Ohio had actually “boarded up its windows”…

An Ohio Dollar General boarded up its windows over fears of potential Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) looting next month. The store, located on South High Street in downtown Columbus, reportedly boarded up windows to prevent crimes before taking them down, according to local station FOX 8.

In Missouri, detention cells have been put up at a Walmart in Branson in an apparent attempt to deter shoplifters.

Hopefully the government shutdown will come to an end soon.

But even if that happens, anti-Trump groups are still planning to occupy Washington DC starting on November 5th.

That is in just three days.

Civil unrest is one of the major themes that I have been tracking, and I think that the upcoming protests in Washington DC have the potential to be really big.

The anti-Trump groups that are involved have been plotting this for a long time, and they have lots of funding behind them.

This promises to be a very “interesting” month, and I have a feeling that the chaos of the past few days is just a very small preview of what we will see over the course of the next several weeks.

