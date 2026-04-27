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Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
8h

By the time those new vehicles go on sale, the average American won't be able to afford the monthly payments. The best car is one with zero payments. Safe travels to everyone.

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FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
7hEdited

Big Brother continues to march forward with new ways to control us. We have far too much control forced on us as it is. Most new vehicles today record a lot of information about us. This info is sold or given to the insurance companies, the government, and others. We need to contact our reps in the swamp and tell them enough is enough-- repeal that law. I am driving a 17 year old pickup and I refuse to buy a new one. The new ones are too expensive and harvest too much information. Every time Congress mandates something new in vehicles, it makes them more expensive. I will keep my truck on the road as long as possible.

If we don't fight for our rights, and our privacy, we will lose what we have left.

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