Enjoy this Thanksgiving season while you still can, because I am entirely convinced that things will look far different a year from now. I know that some of you did not have anyone to celebrate this holiday with. I also know that some of you feel very much alone due to your current circumstances. But I want you to know that you are not alone. If you know Jesus, you are part of the biggest family in the world. So please think of me as a brother and my wife Meranda as a sister, because that is what we are. And the truth is that you have brothers and sisters literally all over the globe who love you because you belong to the family of God, and you will get to meet all of us someday. So please don’t give up. I know that what you are facing right now may seem quite painful, but God can take the broken pieces of your life and turn them into a beautiful thing. He did that for me, and he can do that for you.

God is not done with you yet. We serve a God that can literally move mountains, and He can make a way where there seems to be no way. Even though the past few months have been a difficult time, I am so excited about what is ahead. If we have been a blessing to you throughout this year, I hope that you will consider blessing us by becoming one of our core supporters. What we really need more than anything else during this season is more paid subscribers, and your support allows us to reach people in more than 100 different countries every single week.

The only way that we can continue to do what we do is if people support our work. When you become a paid subscriber, you literally become part of the team. Historic events are happening all around us, and we are sharing the truth with a lost and dying world that desperately needs it.