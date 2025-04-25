India and Pakistan both have nuclear weapons, and now they are on the verge of war. It is being reported that India is considering a military response to a horrifying terror attack that occurred in Kashmir earlier this week, and Pakistani forces are already being mobilized in case that happens. If a full-blown war erupts, it will be a really big deal. 247 million people live in Pakistan, and 1.4 billion people live in India. So we are talking about a substantial chunk of the global population, and if nuclear weapons are used the death toll in a war between India and Pakistan would be off the charts.

This latest crisis started on Tuesday when terrorists associated with “The Resistance Front” killed 26 tourists in Kashmir…

Suspected rebels killed at least 26 people on Tuesday in the picturesque tourist resort of Pahalgam in the deadliest such attack in a quarter-century in Indian-administered Kashmir. A statement issued in the name of The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be an offshoot of the Pakistani-based Lashkar-e-Taiba armed group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promising to hunt the terrorists to the “ends of the earth”, and India’s government is accusing Pakistan’s government of “funding and encouraging terrorism in Kashmir”…

Armed police and soldiers searched homes and forests for militants in Indian Kashmir on Friday and India’s army chief reviewed security there after the killing of 26 men at a tourist site – the worst attack on civilians in nearly two decades. The attack triggered outrage and grief in India, along with calls for action against neighbour Pakistan, whom New Delhi accuses of funding and encouraging terrorism in Kashmir, a region both nations claim and have fought two wars over.

We have seen tensions between these two great nations reach a boiling point before, but never anything quite like this.

Following the terror attack, India immediately suspended a very important water treaty…

On Wednesday, India suspended a water treaty governing the water flows of the Indus River and revoked the visas of Pakistani nationals within its borders. It also closed one of the only land border crossings between the two countries. Pakistan has responded by closing off its airspace to Indian planes and issuing a barrage of reciprocal visa revocations.

Millions of people in Pakistan are extremely dependent on water from the Indus River.

So it would create a major humanitarian crisis if India restricted or cut off the flow of water, but apparently that is what India has decided to do…

The government has decided to stop the flow of Indus River water to Pakistan following the termination of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists, sources said.

Yesterday, the Pakistani government warned that messing with the flow of water would be an “act of war”…

Pakistan warned India on Thursday that it was committing an “act of war” by suspending a landmark water-sharing treaty in response to a deadly terror attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir. The threat from Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office followed a number of diplomatic measures imposed by New Dehli on Islamabad as tensions flare between the neighboring nuclear powers.

We really need a third party to step in and mediate this crisis, because it could spiral out of control very quickly.

In fact, there has already been shooting.

On Friday morning, Indian forces and Pakistani forces “briefly exchanged fire”…

Indian officials have confirmed Friday that Indian and Pakistani soldiers briefly exchanged fire along their highly militarized frontier in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, according to The Associated Press. Small arms were used by both sides in the gunfight, and no casualties have as of yet been reported, a briefing by an Indian official indicated, in the first such live-fire incident since 2021. It also violates a pledge from the same year for the two nations to observe a ceasefire along the disputed Line of Control between Indian and Pakistani controlled areas of Kashmir.

The shooting has stopped for now, but social media is full of videos that show military equipment being moved toward the border.

And it is also an ominous sign that India has moved an aircraft carrier into the Arabian Sea…

In addition, Pakistan “has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen/Mariners) for the Arabian Sea and initiated a naval live fire exercise, while putting its military on full alert in anticipation of a possible military response by India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack,” The Print, an Indian news outlet, reported. India, meanwhile, has the aircraft carrier Vikrant in the Arabian Sea. While the vessel deployed before the Kashmir attack, it is now doing loops in the area as a possible contingency, posited Damien Symon, a geo-intelligence researcher for The Intel Lab intelligence consultancy.

We don’t know for certain whether India will conduct airstrikes or not.

For now, we are being told that “a variety of military options” are on the table…

“There are a variety of military options, short of a full-blown war, on the table,” the Times of India (TOI) reported, citing a senior military official. “It’s for the political leadership to take the final call. If there is a go-ahead, then the retaliatory strikes will be at a time and place of our choosing.”

India and Pakistan are not equally matched.

If India really starts pummeling Pakistan, would the Pakistanis feel a need to use their nukes?

Let’s hope that we never find out.

Meanwhile, President Trump continues to warn the world about what will happen if the Iranians do not give up their nuclear enrichment program…

During an interview with Time magazine, Trump was asked whether he was “worried” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would drag the U.S. into a war. “No,” said the president, who continued his answer after the questioner attempted to change topics. “[H]e may go into a war. But we’re not getting dragged in.” Did that mean the U.S. will stay out if Israel goes into Iran? “No, I didn’t say that,” Trump said. “You asked if he’d [Netanyahu] drag me in, like I’d go in unwillingly. No, I may go in very willingly if we can’t get a deal. If we don’t make a deal, I’ll be leading the pack.”

There will be yet another round of negotiations this weekend.

Let us hope that they go well.

Lastly, I wanted to mention the fact that a top Russian general was just assassinated not too far from Moscow…

Russian Major General Yaroslav Moskalik was killed in an IED bomb blast in the Moscow region on Friday. This coincided with the planned peace talks between US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. According to Russia Today Moskalik was the Deputy Chief of Main Operations Directorate of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces.

Every time we take a step toward peace, something like this happens.

Ultimately, I don’t think that there is going to be peace in Ukraine.

The Russians and the Ukrainians are not even in the same universe when it comes to what a suitable peace agreement would look like, and neither side seems too keen on making significant compromises at this stage.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindleon Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.