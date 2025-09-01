Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sosumi's avatar
sosumi
3h

"From 2012 to 2023, the number of annual rapes in Sweden increased by 55 percent"

This is why Americans must never surrender their firearms and ignore unconstitutional laws by treasonous public servants that restrict 2nd amendment rights.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
3h

"Gang rape, Stabbings and acid attacks, are now all commonplace in every major European City, whilst terror attacks are an ever present danger. Europe is being destroyed, and not by accident. Globalists like George Soros, Tony Blair and Klaus Schwabb have for decades been facilitating this invasion, whilst all the time gaslighting the public. The European Union and United Nations are both socialist projects, geared up specifically to destroy the old world they so vehemently hate. "

https://www.visionnews.online/post/mass-immigration-the-deliberate-plan-to-destroy-europe-by-flooding-it-with-hate-filled-migrants

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture