For centuries, Islam unsuccessfully attempted to conquer Europe by sending armies. In our time, Islam is attempting to conquer Europe in a completely different way, and it is working. In 2016, there were approximately 26 million Muslims living in Europe. Today, there are approximately 46 million Muslims living in Europe and that number is growing with each passing day. As the number of European Christians steadily declines, it appears that it is just a matter of time before Islam is the dominant religion in Europe. Needless to say, that will have enormous implications for everyone living on the continent.

The religious landscape of Europe is changing at a pace that is absolutely staggering.

For example, can you guess what the most popular name for boys is in England and Wales?

It’s not Charles.

And it isn’t William.

For two years in a row, it has been Muhammad…

The most popular names for children born in England and Wales in 2024 have been released, with Athena and Yahya making it into the top 100 for the first time. Muhammad tops the list of boys’ names for the second year running, with Noah and Oliver also making second and third place, respectively, as they were in 2023. Olivia and Amelia held the top two spots for girls’ names for a third year in a row, while Isla dropped from third place after being replaced by Lily.

Yes, I know that this sounds unbelievable, but it is really happening.

Islam is on the ascendancy in the United Kingdom.

Of course Islam is also on the ascendancy in other European nations as well.

For example, Muhammad has become the most common name among welfare recipients in Germany…

New figures released by Germany’s federal government have reshaped the rankings of citizen’s allowance recipients in the country, placing Mohammed and its many spelling variants at the top of the list. A recent government response to an Alternative for Germany (AfD) inquiry originally suggested that Michael, Andreas, Thomas, and Daniel were the most frequent first names among those receiving the allowance, known locally as Bürgergeld. However, the government’s list had separated different spellings of the same name, resulting in distortions. AfD lawmaker René Springer requested additional data that consolidated all variations of the same name. The government’s updated response, obtained by Bild, shows that Mohammed — counted across 19 different spellings and variants such as Mohamed, Muhammad, and Mahamadou — now ranks first with 39,280 entries.

The fact that so many migrants have come pouring into Europe over the past decade has become one of the biggest political issues in virtually every EU nation.

We have seen seismic societal shifts take place, and this is especially true in some of the less heavily populated countries.

Just look at what has happened to Sweden. At one time Sweden was one of the safest places to live on the entire planet, but now violent crime is everywhere. The following is just one example…

A court in Sweden has sentenced four migrant males for a brutal humiliation robbery in Karlshamn in which a 15-year-old boy was forced to strip naked and dance inside the city mall before being robbed of his belongings. The attack, which occurred in May 2023, was filmed by the men and later circulated by them to humiliate the victim further. In the footage, as cited by the Samnytt news site, the boy was surrounded, beaten, and coerced into removing his clothes. He was then ordered to bend down and kiss the shoes of one of the men while they made sexual remarks about his mother.

From 2012 to 2023, the number of annual rapes in Sweden increased by 55 percent.

Just think about that for a moment.

If the number of annual rapes in your nation increases by 55 percent in a little over a decade, you have a major crisis on your hands.

One man from Afghanistan that was recently arrested for committing a rape openly admitted that he “just wanted to have sex”…

An Afghan migrant who told police he was “so horny” and “just wanted to have sex” has been charged with the aggravated rape of an 18-year-old woman delivering post in Västerås. Mohsen Asghari, 26, who arrived in Sweden in 2012 as an unaccompanied minor and was granted Swedish citizenship in 2016, has confessed to the attack, which took place in broad daylight on July 4 this year. According to court documents seen by the Samnytt news outlet, the victim — a summer worker for Postnord — was on her delivery round alone that morning, driving a small Postnord-marked moped. She was unaware that Asghari had been tailing her in a white van for several minutes prior to the attack.

Those that move to another country should be looking to adapt to the new culture that they are now living in.

But instead, many Islamic migrants wish to impose their own culture on those around them.

In fact, a recent poll found that 46 percent of foreign-born Muslims in France “want to adopt Sharia law into the country’s legal system”…

The next step with a growing population is gaining electoral influence, and pushing for laws supporting Islamic supremacy. An opinion poll of French Muslims indicated the strength of support for the adoption in France of Sharia law: “At least 46% of foreign-born Muslims in France want to adopt Sharia law into the country’s legal system, reveals a poll conducted by IFOP (French Institute for Public Opinions) for Le Point magazine.”

You may think that this is a pipe dream, but as the number of Muslims living in France grows, they are starting to gain real power. The following comes from an absolutely stunning Newsweek report…

Last month, a new government report caused a national firestorm when it concluded that the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s most influential Islamist movement, is trying to penetrate the country and subvert its institutions. The 73-page study, excerpts from which were published in the prestigious Le Figaro, makes the case that the country’s branch of the Brotherhood, known as the Federation of Muslims of France (FMF), is “involved in republican infrastructure … in order to change it from the inside.” The study details that the FMF now controls or influences nearly 10 percent of the mosques in the country, as well as running nearly 300 sports, educational, or charity organizations and close to two-dozen schools. Its objective is to establish “ecosystems at a local level” that gradually impose strict Islamic norms on society at-large. The warning is a stark one. France has long prided itself on laïcité, a foundational principle of the country’s political order that provides freedom of, and from, religion for its citizens. The FMF’s efforts are a direct challenge to that norm. Or, as Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has put it, France is now facing “below-the-radar Islamism trying to infiltrate institutions, whose ultimate aim is to tip the whole of French society under sharia law.”

But even though everyone can see what is going on, nobody is supposed to talk about it.

Speaking up about Islamic migration is taboo in most Western European nations, and this is especially true among politicians.

When I read about the pact that politicians in Cologne, Germany recently made, I was absolutely shocked…

In Cologne’s upcoming local election campaign, all major parties except the Alternative for Germany (AfD) have pledged to speak only positively about immigration and avoid linking it to social problems. The CDU, SPD, Greens, FDP, Left Party, Volt, and Die Partei signed a “fairness agreement” initiated by the “Cologne Round Table for Integration” association. The pact commits the signatories not to blame migrants or refugees for unemployment, crime, or security concerns.

European politics is dominated by the left, and they want everyone to believe that everything is just fine.

But the trends that we are witnessing are undeniable.

The total number of Muslims living on this planet has reached 2 billion, and it is growing “twice as fast as the rest of the world’s population”…

The number of Muslims around the world grew 21% between 2010 and 2020, from 1.7 billion to 2.0 billion. Muslims grew twice as fast as the rest of the world’s population, which expanded by 10% during the same decade. As a result, Muslims grew as a share of the global population, from 24% to 26%.

How much power will Islam have once that figure reaches 30 percent or 40 percent?

That is something that we should all consider.

I believe that Islam will play a major role in world history during the extremely chaotic years that are ahead of us.

We are already seeing this in the drama that is currently unfolding in the Middle East, and we are already seeing this in the riots that periodically erupt in major European cities.

The decline of Christianity in Europe and elsewhere has left a vacuum, and that vacuum is being filled by Islam to a very large degree.

If you are not willing to speak up now, someday you may find yourself living in a society that very closely resembles Saudi Arabia.

