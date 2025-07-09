I don’t think that our government agencies could have handled the Epstein case any worse. For months, we were promised that all sorts of shocking revelations would be forthcoming and that justice would be served. I believed that, and so I waited patiently for law enforcement officials to do their jobs. But now we are being told that the investigation has been shut down, the case is over, and there will be no more prosecutions. That means that all of the powerful men that were abusing young girls get to walk free. Those of us that dare to object are being labeled “conspiracy theorists” and are being told to shut up. That is not acceptable. In fact, there is no conceivable universe in which that would be acceptable.

According to Google AI, there were “over one thousand victims” of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation…

Based on recent reports from the Department of Justice and FBI, an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s actions confirmed that he harmed over one thousand victims, many of whom were underage girls, through his years of sex trafficking. The magnitude of his sex trafficking operation went far beyond one location and was described as an international ring. Testimony from victims and information in court documents reveal that girls were recruited and exploited in various ways, often through promises of career help or financial assistance. Some of these victims were as young as 14 years old.

Many of those victims have testified in court that they were sexually abused by powerful men.

And in some of those cases, we actually have photos of those victims with those powerful men.

For example, by now just about everyone has seen the photos of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre. In 2021, Giuffre took Price Andrew to court, and there was an out-of-court settlement of the case in early 2022…

Giuffre’s case must have been very strong, because Prince Andrew reportedly paid her a tremendous amount of money…

Even though the amount of money set to be given by the Duke to Giuffre has not been officially disclosed, The Daily Telegraph estimated that it could be as high as £12 million ($16.3 million[65]), with the Queen partly funding it by giving £2 million to Giuffre’s sex trafficking charity.[66][67] The Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – was reported to have agreed to lending the bulk of money to Andrew, which he was required to pay back after selling his Swiss chalet.[67] Failure in paying back the loan would result in a deduction from his share of inheritance from the Queen.[67] On March 8, 2022, the BBC reported that the settlement had been paid but the amount remained undisclosed and it was still not clear how Andrew paid it.[68] It was noted in the stipulation of dismissal that each party would “bear her/his own costs and fees”.[68] In August 2022, The Sun reported the settlement figure to be around £3 million, much lower than the values initially reported.[69]

While she was still alive, Giuffre alleged that she slept with a whole bunch of other very powerful men.

In fact, many of Epstein’s victims have alleged that they slept with a whole bunch of very powerful men.

But now none of those men will ever face justice for what they have done.

This case was a test for our system of justice, and our system of justice has failed on a very fundamental level.

Millions upon millions of Americans are no longer going to trust the government after this.

Even some members of Congress are extremely upset. U.S. Representative Eric Burlison is boldly speaking out about this case, and he has aptly observed that the American people clearly understand that they are being lied to…

Missouri Republican Rep. Eric Burlison made a series of similar remarks in which he called forreleasing any missing documents. “The DOJ can’t just say ‘case closed’ on Epstein and expect the American people to move on. Full transparency is not optional. This won’t cut it,” Burlison wrote on X. The congressman even boldly claimed the administration could be concealing information. “Nobody is believing this. Either they’re hiding something, or they’re inept. Or incompetent,” he added.

We aren’t going to let this go.

We have been betrayed, and the American people are extremely angry right now.

I don’t know how the Department of Justice and the FBI will be able to restore their credibility after this.

As Elon Musk has pointed out, after what they have just pulled they look like a bunch of clowns.

Musk is very passionate about the Epstein case.

Now that we are being told that the investigation is over, Musk is warning that this “is the final straw”…

Tech billionaire Elon Musk launched into a meme-based social media tirade early Monday over the Justice Department’s reported conclusion that notorious sex predator Jeffrey Epstein’s much-hyped client list doesn’t actually exist. Through a flurry of memes and terse replies to various users, Musk, 54, insinuated that the federal government was protecting the late pedophile’s associates and threw shade at Attorney General Pam Bondi. “This is the final straw,” the world’s richest man ominously replied to a post from user “Autism Capital” who alluded to Bondi’s claims in February that she had the client list “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

I have never seen prominent conservative voices so furious with a Republican administration.

Let me give you a couple of other very important examples. Tucker Carlson says that what we have just witnessed “is honestly one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen in my entire life”…

But how can you say that thousands of children were raped, but I’m not going to find out who raped them!? How can you say that!? They said that! By the way, when Pam Bondi went on television and said, “I have a videotape of kids getting abused,” I didn’t, I followed this case closely and I know a lot of the people involved, as I’ve told you, I had no idea. I didn’t know that. Really? Thousands of children got raped? Who raped them? Where are the rapists? Like, why aren’t they in jail? This is the Department of Justice. That is so crazy. This is like-, this is honestly one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen in my entire life. And I just think it’s very dangerous to play around with this stuff. Like, very dangerous. I don’t want a revolution, but if you wanted a revolution this is how you would act.

And Glenn Beck is warning that if law enforcement authorities do not reverse course “we’ll never restore what’s already been lost”…

The Epstein case isn’t over.

It’s the Rosetta Stone of public trust.

And if we don’t get to the bottom of it,

we’ll never restore what’s already been lost.

I completely agree with both of them.

This is a moment when our entire system is being weighed in the balance.

Unfortunately, it appears that we have been found wanting.

