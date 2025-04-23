These days, if you dare to suggest that the United States is a Christian nation or that it should be a Christian nation, you are likely to get viciously attacked. There are many voices on the left that have convinced themselves that America has never been a Christian nation and that it will never be a Christian nation. But in our system of government matters of law are not settled by what intellectuals on the left think. Rather, in our system of government matters of law are settled by the U.S. Supreme Court, and the U.S. Supreme Court has spoken very clearly on this matter.

In Church of the Holy Trinity v. United States, the U.S. Supreme Court emphatically stated in 1892 that “this is a Christian nation”…

If we pass beyond these matters to a view of American life, as expressed by its laws, its business, its customs, and its society, we find every where a clear recognition of the same truth. Among other matters, note the following: the form of oath universally prevailing, concluding with an appeal to the Almighty; the custom of opening sessions of all deliberative bodies and most conventions with prayer; the prefatory words of all wills, “In the name of God, amen;” the laws respecting the observance of the Sabbath, with the general cessation of all secular business, and the closing of courts, legislatures, and other similar public assemblies on that day; the churches and church organizations which abound in every city, town, and hamlet; the multitude of charitable organizations existing every where under Christian auspices; the gigantic missionary associations, with general support, and aiming to establish Christian missions in every quarter of the globe. These, and many other matters which might be noticed, add a volume of unofficial declarations to the mass of organic utterances that this is a Christian nation.

Subsequently, in Zorach v. Clauson the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1952 that we “are a religious people whose institutions presuppose a Supreme Being”…

We are a religious people whose institutions presuppose a Supreme Being. We guarantee the freedom to worship as one chooses. We make room for as wide a variety of beliefs and creeds as the spiritual needs of man deem necessary. We sponsor an attitude on the part of government that shows no partiality to any one group and that lets each flourish according to the zeal of its adherents and the appeal of its dogma.

That same opinion contains a stinging rebuke for those that would seek to remove all traces of Christianity from public life…

The First Amendment, however, does not say that, in every and all respects there shall be a separation of Church and State.Rather, it studiously defines the manner, the specific ways, in which there shall be no concert or union or dependency one on the other. That is the common sense of the matter. Otherwise the state and religion would be aliens to each other — hostile, suspicious, and even unfriendly. Churches could not be required to pay even property taxes. Municipalities would not be permitted to render police or fire protection to religious groups. Policemen who helped parishioners into their places of worship would violate the Constitution. Prayers in our legislative halls; the appeals to the Almighty in the messages of the Chief Executive; the proclamations making Thanksgiving Day a holiday; “so help me God” in our courtroom oaths — these and all other references to the Almighty that run through our laws, our public rituals, our ceremonies would be flouting the First Amendment. A fastidious atheist or agnostic could even object to the supplication with which the Court opens each session: “God save the United States and this Honorable Court.”

When the U.S. Supreme Court sets a precedent, our entire system of government is bound by that precedent.

And according to a precedent that was set all the way back in 1892, we are a Christian nation.

So what happens when a Christian nation falls away from Christianity and embraces extreme evil?

We just learned that the number of abortions in the United States went up again last year.

Overall, more than 60 million children have been slaughtered in the United States since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.

And even though Roe v. Wade has now been overturned, we continue to slaughter children at a staggering pace.

Today, most abortions in the United States are conducted by taking abortion pills. Every month, thousands upon thousands of women that live in states where abortion is restricted receive abortion pills in the mail from states where abortion is not restricted…

Thousands of women in states with abortion bans and restrictions are receiving abortion pills in the mail from states that have laws protecting prescribers, a new report shows. Tuesday’s release of the #WeCount survey shows about 8,000 women a month in states that severely restrict abortion or place limits on having one through telehealth were getting the pills by mail by the end of 2023, the first time a number has been put on how often the medical system workaround is being used. The research was conducted for the Society of Family Planning, which supports abortion rights. Another 8,000 women in states without bans or major restrictions on telehealth abortion were receiving pills each month through virtual appointments, the study showed.

This is a national disgrace.

But hardly anyone seems to care.

In some cases, babies that are being killed by abortion pills actually have a heartbeat when they come out…

Pro-life activist Lila Rose recently posted a heartbreaking screenshot to X. It was the experience of an American woman who took the abortion pill, posted to an online messaging board. It had a stark title, posed as a question: “passed the embryo, and it had a heartbeat?” “I was 7 weeks, 3 days yesterday and took my second dose of pills (4 misoprostol dissolved in my cheek) around 4:30 p.m.,” the woman wrote. “By 9 [p.m.] I had passed everything fairly painlessly, however, last night during the peak of the cramps at 6:30, I went down to the restroom and before I could even sit down a fair amount of liquid poured out along with a small sac probably about the size of a small blueberry.” “It was mostly clear/white with a dark red spot in the middle that was very, very clearly contracting like a heartbeat,” she continued. “It beat for probably 30-45 seconds then nothing and that literally shattered me. I have never felt this way and I feel so much regret. I don’t even know how what I saw is possible and I can’t find anyone talking about this happening. I’m so confused and feel unbelievably guilty.” She saw her tiny baby’s heart beating and then stop – and was rightly horrified.

America is supposed to be a Christian nation.

What in the world has happened to us?

Research has shown that abortion pills can also be very dangerous for the women that are taking them…

Furthermore, new research provides evidence that as chemical abortions have become more common, the health risks have increased. A November 2021 study by Charlotte Lozier Institute scholars appeared in the peer-reviewed journal Health Services Research and Managerial Epidemiology. They analyzed state Medicaid data of over 400,000 abortions from 17 states that fund elective abortions through their Medicaid programs. They found that the rate of abortion-pill-related emergency-room visits increased over 500 percent from 2002 through 2015.

But you don’t hear much about this, do you?

They keep this very quiet, because they want as many American women as possible to take the pills.

What does God think about all of this?

He is looking down on a nation that has already killed more than 60 million children.

What does such a nation deserve?

Sadly, if we do not change course eventually we will find out.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.