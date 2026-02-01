The violent clashes that are causing so much chaos in the streets of our major cities aren’t going to stop. Tens of thousands of anti-ICE activists have already been recruited, and more are joining their ranks with each passing day. At this stage, the only thing that could put a lid on the volcano of fury that we are witnessing would be if President Trump decided to pull ICE out of all of our cities and stop deportations. Of course there is no way that is going to happen. In fact, as you will see below, Trump is now converting 23 enormous warehouses around the country into giant ICE detention centers. The goal is to deport a million immigrants per year, and that means that the war between ICE and anti-ICE protesters is just getting started.

I have always warned that civil unrest would be one of the key elements of “the perfect storm” that our society would be forced to endure, and now we have reached a stage where the civil unrest never seems to stop.

On Friday, law enforcement authorities used pepper balls and tear gas to disperse “a mob of violent agitators” that had gathered in front of the federal detention center in Los Angeles…

Los Angeles police arrested multiple violent agitators after issuing dispersal orders as protests erupted across the city Friday evening. Thousands of protesters met in front of City Hall in the afternoon, before many marched to the federal detention center, where a mob of violent agitators swarmed the area, pushing a large construction dumpster and blocking the entrance to the building’s loading dock. LAPD shared video on social media of the unrest, adding in a separate post that authorities had deployed pepper balls and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Even after pepper balls and tear gas had been used, some of the protesters continue to throw bottles, rocks and “other objects” at the police…

While some protesters dispersed, others remained and continued to throw bottles and rocks at officers, according to the LAPD. In addition, the department said that federal authorities were being hit with “debris, bottles and other objects,” resulting in authorities declaring an unlawful assembly at the detention center.

Footage of the violence that took place on Friday evening is extremely disturbing.

Of course this wasn’t the first anti-ICE violence that we have seen in L.A., and it most certainly won’t be the last.

On Saturday, a crowd of thousands of anti-ICE protesters marched on an ICE facility in Portland. When they arrived, federal agents “deployed several rounds of tear gas, pepper balls, and flash-bang munitions”…

By the late afternoon, there were thousands of people participating in a protest in South Portland that began at Elizabeth Caruthers Park, according to the Portland Police Bureau, who monitored the activity. Local labor unions organized the demonstration. The crowd later marched to the ICE facility a few blocks away, closing down South Bancroft Street. Around 5 p.m., federal agents deployed several rounds of tear gas, pepper balls, and flash-bang munitions into the crowd, including children, as observed by KOIN 6 News Reporter Ariel Salk in the field. The crowd dwindled to less than 1,000 people after that.

The reason why this didn’t make headline news all over the nation is because this sort of thing has become quite common in Portland.

Shockingly, one protester says that someone actually brought a “kid in a stroller” to the event…

“There were so many people who came out, there were parents, kids. I saw one kid in a stroller with a little helmet on. And we were all marching down the street towards the building to protest. And there was — it was like fog had rolled in — it was coming down the street,” one protester said.

Why would you bring a “kid in a stroller” to a protest where tear gas and pepper balls are almost certainly going to be used?

That is insanity.

A lot of the protesters did not disperse after the first wave of non-lethal munitions, and so about 6 PM there was a “second wave of tear gas, as well as pepper balls and flash-bang munitions”…

A second wave of tear gas, as well as pepper balls and flash-bang munitions, was deployed into the crowd by federal agents around 6 p.m. After that, only a few hundred people remained. KOIN 6 also saw people move a dumpster into the vehicle entryway of the ICE building just before the second round of tear gas was deployed. By the time the smoke cleared, the dumpster was gone.

Portland has been a war zone for much of the past year.

Sadly, it appears that the violence in the city is now escalating.

Meanwhile, the craziness in Minnesota never seems to end.

Over the weekend, protesters decided to stage events inside quite a few Target stores…

Multiple Target stores across Minnesota and in other states were targeted by protesters with demands for Target’s corporate leadership to prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from being allowed in Target stores to arrest criminals. Video from a Target location in Richfield, Minnesota, shows reportedly over 100 protesters illegally marching through the store, chanting, “The people united will never be defeated,” while holding a Socialist Alternative banner that read, “National Strike Shut Down Trump & ICE.” Local police were at the scene but refused to do anything as the anti-ICE protesters berated them and called for Target to be shut down.

At one location in West St. Paul, a police officer made it abundantly clear that his heart was very much with the protesters…

At a West St. Paul, Minnesota Target protest, a police officer lauded the protesters, saying, “I appreciate what you guys are doing. I understand what you guys are doing. Unfortunately, the store has the right to do what they need to do,” after threatening to arrest them for trespassing. “I have a hard job. As much as I want to come over here, and you know what I mean, and do what I need to do, I still have a job to do, unfortunately. And so, I appreciate you guys,” he continued.

The entire state has been thrown into an uproar thanks to what has transpired over the last couple of months.

The deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti have just added fuel to the fire, and now we are being told that over 34,000 people in the state of Minnesota have signed up to be part of Minnesota’s anti-ICE army…

More than 34,000 Minnesotans have signed up to be trained as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement observers with various activist groups in recent weeks, many of them since Jan. 7, when a federal agent shot and killed Renée Good, a poet and mother of three, after an encounter with an ICE convoy in South Minneapolis. The killings of Good and, on Saturday, ICU nurse Alex Pretti underscore the dangers for the city’s widespread resistance movement, a loosely connected network of neighborhood volunteers who communicate on Signal, the private messaging app, as they play cat and mouse with heavily armed and masked federal agents on snowy streets. This week these ICE observers vowed to continue their work despite signs of a political thaw on the national stage, after Trump removed controversial border patrol head Greg Bovino from Minneapolis and renewed talks with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), a frequent critic.

The anti-ICE forces outnumber the ICE agents that have been deployed to the state by a more than 10 to 1 margin.

That is crazy.

But ICE agents continue to try to follow orders.

In fact, they just arrested an immigrant that actually rammed one of their vehicles as he attempted to escape…

ICE has arrested a criminal illegal alien from Mexico after the alien rammed into an ICE vehicle this morning in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tranquilino Sixto-Anorve had a criminal record of multiple charges for driving under the influence. Sixto-Anorve was taken into ICE detention at the Whipple federal building in Minneapolis, where anti-ICE demonstrators were seen earlier on Saturday parading in the streets in animal costumes, singing, “Kristi Noem is a bird-legged hoe.”

One thing has become very clear.

No matter what happens, the Trump administration is not going to stop deporting people.

In fact, there are plans to convert 23 giant warehouses throughout the country into “a large-scale network of immigration detention centers”…

The Trump administration is moving ahead with plans to convert 23 e-commerce warehouses across the country, primarily in the eastern U.S., into a large-scale network of immigration detention centers aimed at expanding capacity to fulfill the mandate the American people gave President Trump to deport more than one million illegal aliens per year and restore national security. This comes after the Biden-Harris globalist regime collapsed borders and allowed a nation-killing invasion of ten million or more third-worlders. Bloomberg reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s rapid move to build out a network of warehouses is being fueled by $45 billion from the signature “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” This includes the most recent purchases of a warehouse in Hagerstown, Maryland, and another in Surprise, Arizona, totaling $172 million. A third in El Paso, Texas, will be one of the largest of its kind, with 8,500 beds.

Wow.

I don’t even know what to say about that.

The warehouse that is being converted in Arizona has over 400,000 square feet of detention space…

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has purchased a massive warehouse in the West Valley, according to Maricopa County property records. Filings showed the federal government purchased the more than 400,000 square-foot facility near Sweetwater Avenue and Dysart Road for $70 million in cash from RG Surprise, LLC last Friday. According to an archived listing, the warehouse completed by Rockefeller Group was previously called the Surprise Pointe Commerce Center and was primarily set up to accommodate one to four tenants.

The Trump administration has no intention of backing down.

Neither do the anti-ICE protesters.

I believe that we will see things happen in the streets of America this year that we have never seen before.

Needless to say, that is not good news for any of us.

