Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Shaphat's avatar
John Shaphat
2m

RE: God has been warning us over and over again about what is coming in the Orwellian Digital Age of Armageddon. But even at this late hour most of the UN Global Village’s population, that are compliantly enslaved within Satan’s Socialistic Security System, still does not want to listen…

RE: God has been warning us over and over again about what is coming in the Orwellian Digital Age of Armageddon. But even at this late hour most of the UN Global Village’s population, that are compliantly enslaved within Satan’s Socialistic Security System, still does not want to listen…

The cohesive democratic fabric of ‘Babylonian’ Socialist society is breaking apart in Masonic Pax Americana’s UN Global Village. What we are witnessing today, within the Socialist-eugenics Security System of Mystery Babylon’s UN Global Village, is the beginning of Jacob’s troubles. Jesus called these days the “birth pangs.”

During the Orwellian “Digital Age” of Neo-Babel’s Global Village all global-e-commerce merchandise, including the souls of men, must be digitally-marked with the identification number (SS#; SIN#) of Socialism’s Security System. Mentally engraved within the consciousness of their hearts (their forehead’s memory) and embedded within their hand-held credit card is the digital name of the Marxist UN Beast. No man can legally buy, sell, engage in the cashless global-e-commerce, obtain a drivers license, a bank account, a passport, an airline ticket or be hired for employment without being branded for life with the Beast’s SS#. From cradle to grave the digitally-marked souls of Neo-Babylonians are happily enslaved as dependent-wards within the Marxist Beast’s Socialistically-Secured UN Global Village.

Masonic Pax American’s Social-Secured citizens are indoctrinated to proudly lay down their patriotic lives in militant defense of licentious Lady Liberty’s Masonic Constitution. Under God’s strong delusion they democratically bow their idolatrous hearts, in a worshipful corporate pledge of allegiance, before the Masonic Statue of Columbia’s sacred image—“Old Glory” (see Daniel 3:16). They are brainwashed chattel, not unlike COVID-19 inoculated beef cattle that permanently bear their master’s digital name stapled to their ear. Contently chewing their cud, these deluded beasts fatten up in the eugenic ‘security’ of the slaughter-house feedlot. Oblivious to the holocaust that awaits their numbered souls, they are like the Third Reich’s ghettoized Jews who were numbered, showered, and thrown into Auschwitz’s ovens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture