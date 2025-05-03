A lot of people out there are entirely convinced that America’s future will be filled with endless prosperity. But if we really are living in the end times, the Bible says that we are moving into the most difficult period in all of human history. You can read through the Book of Revelation over and over again, and you won’t find anything in there about endless prosperity. We need to tell people the truth about what is ahead, even though it may not be the most popular thing to do.

During the past several decades, God has given many people supernatural experiences in which they have been shown what the ultimate fate of the U.S. economy will look like. In my new book, I talk about many of these dreams and visions. One of the visions that I discuss is a vision that Jerry Golden had in 2001. He had this vision not too long after 9/11 happened, and what he was shown about America’s economic future is quite sobering…

Some visions are to be shared and others may not be, and this has been the subject of my prayers for the past couple hours. For the vision I received only two hours ago was one of which I have asked God why should I share it? What would be the purpose in sharing it? Nonetheless, I know now that I must stand in front of you with the vision I received from God on this day. My son, Joel, was given leave from the IDF [Israel Defense Force] and able to come home for the Sabbath. As the Sabbath ended, and we had our Kiddush and meal, he decided to visit some friends. He had just left and I was setting on the balcony on our swing, and suddenly felt drowsy, so much so in fact I was wondering what was wrong with me. It was then that I found myself over looking what I believe to be New York City.

The Vision — There were fires and explosions all over the city and people were running in total panic. There were wrecked cars and cabs on nearly every street, and there were soldiers everywhere I looked. I felt a Holy Presence but could not see anyone. I asked if this was the World Trade Center we had just seen on TV, and He said “No, this is yet to come.” I then asked if it would only be New York City? He said, “No, many others will suffer in even worse ways. In other cities there will be death and destruction across the United States. The economy will be totally destroyed and when their god of money is gone from them, they will turn to me. But I will receive them not.” I then asked what about those who love You and are truly Your children? It was then that I could see in the crowds, those who could be identified by the Glory of God around them, and the peace they had was supernatural and it could be seen in their walk and manners. What about Israel I asked? He replied, “There will be much death and destruction in Israel for My people have sinned a great sin against Me. But I will save them as I have promised, but for those who have come against My city and My people, I will show no mercy.” I asked when will this happen? He replied, “Be ready to receive Me, for I will bring all these things to pass.” End of vision.

As I have documented, there are countless others that have had similar experiences in which they have been given glimpses of our economic fate.

The reason why their accounts are so similar is because they are all coming from the exact same source.

God has been warning us over and over again about what is coming, but even at this late hour most of the population still does not want to listen…

