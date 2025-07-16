There has never been a month quite like July 2025. We are only about halfway through the month, and there has already been more than a dozen catastrophic flooding events around the world. As you will see below, many of those flooding events have occurred in the United States, and now forecasters are warning us that more flooding is on the way. Yesterday, I talked about how one prominent meteorologist has declared 2025 to be “the year of the flood”, and he is not exaggerating one bit.

In this article, I wanted to put together a complete timeline of events in order to give my readers a more complete picture of what has been happening all over the world. What we have been witnessing is totally insane, and there is nothing remotely “normal” about it. The following is a timeline of 13 catastrophic flooding events in just 13 days…

#1 July 4th – Texas

A “1,000 year storm” caused the Guadalupe River to rise 26 feet in only 45 minutes…

Flooding began on the morning of July 4, after significant rainfall accumulated across Central Texas. Six flash flood emergency warnings, which included the cities of Kerrville and Mason, were issued the same day. The Guadalupe River rose about 26 ft (7.9 m) in 45 minutes.[4] It surged an estimated 29 ft (8.8 m) in the Hunt area, where more than 20 children were declared missing from a summer camp.

#2 July 6th – North Carolina

A “1,000 year storm” dumped almost 12 inches of rain in a 24 hour period…

Days later, on Sunday, Tropical Storm Chantal drenched parts of North Carolina. Extensive flooding was reported across the central portion of the state, with some areas receiving nearly 12 inches of rain in only 24 hours. Local officials are still confirming the total number of deaths from the flooding, all while the region is under another flood watch Thursday.

#3 July 8th – New Mexico

A “1,000 year storm” caused flash flooding that killed multiple people in the town of Ruidoso…

In New Mexico on Tuesday, at least three people were killed by devastating flash floods that swept through the remote mountain village of Ruidoso, about 180 miles south of Albuquerque.

#4 July 8th – Chicago

A “1,000 year storm” poured five inches of rain on the Windy City in just 90 minutes…

And in Chicago that same day, 5 inches of rain fell in only 90 minutes over Garfield Park, prompting multiple rescues on the west side of the city.

#5 July 10th – Japan

100 millimeters of rain caused horrific flooding in Tokyo…

Footage recorded on Thursday (10 July) shows queues of cars in an underpass in Shibuya, Tokyo driving through huge floods as 100mm of rainfall accumulated across the capital. Multiple “record-breaking short-duration heavy rain” warnings were issued, mainly in the Kanto-Koshin region amid the record breaking rainfall. The downpour also caused the Meguro River to reach the “flood risk water level,” the threshold at which evacuation orders can be issued by local authorities.

#6 July 10th – Vermont

The town of Sutton, Vermont got hit by “biblical flooding” on July 10th for the third year in a row…

A quaint Vermont town has been inundated with biblical flooding on the same day for the third consecutive year, causing havoc for locals. In an eerie case of Deja-vu the town of Sutton was hit with five inches of rain over a few hours on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The quick downpour caused flash flooding and left parts of the community severely damaged.

#7 July 11th – Spain

“Torrential rain” caused such violent flooding in northeastern Spain that cars were being picked up and tossed around like toys…

Torrential rain and strong winds have caused mass flooding across the northeastern region of Spain, turning streets into rivers and damaging homes. Cars were captured on camera floating down the El Cardener River in Catalonia after it swelled, while other vehicles were completely submerged. Two people are reportedly missing after witnesses said they saw them fall into the Foix River in Cubelles, around 50km from Barcelona, with local reporters saying that the fire brigade believes they were swept away by the river. A search is being conducted to try to find the pair. Meanwhile, at least 71 patients were evacuated from a hospital near Barcelona amid the flash floods.

#8 July 11th – Iowa

Extreme rainfall forced authorities to declare a flash flood emergency…

A series of severe storms affected eastern Iowa on July 11, bringing very heavy rainfall, flash flooding, large hail, and damaging winds. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple warnings, including a rare Flash Flood Emergency for parts of the Quad Cities Metro area. This elevated warning level is reserved for situations where flash flooding poses a severe and immediate threat to life and property. Unlike standard Flash Flood Warnings, an Emergency designation is only issued when rapidly rising water inundates structures, strands vehicles, and overwhelms drainage systems. In recent decades, while the region has experienced urban and river flooding, formal Flash Flood Emergencies remain rare.

#9 July 14th – New York City

The second-wettest hour in the recorded history of New York City caused floodwaters to pour into the Big Apple’s subway system…

Shocking video showed water rushing into the subway system in Manhattan during Monday night’s downpours. Video captured by an eyewitness at 23rd Street and 28th Street on the No. 1 train line showed the water even rushing into the subway car as riders stood on the seats to avoid the water. “What happened last night is something that is a reality for our system that when you hit, when you go north, an inch and three-quarters in an hour, the city sewer system, the storm water system gets backed up and gets overwhelmed and tunnels into the stations,” said MTA CEO and Chair Janno Lieber.

#10 July 14th – Tampa Bay

A “1,000 year storm” that dumped 12 inches of rain caused widespread flooding…

A squall line of severe storms blasted through the Bay Area late this afternoon — triggering a tornado warning, with confirmed damage in eastern Hernando County, and a rare flash flood warning in Plant City, which was particularly hard hit. Doppler radar estimates that as much as 12 inches of rain hit the city in just a few hours, more specifically between 8-10 inches fell in just three hours. That much rain, in that short period of time, meets the criteria for a one-in-1000-year rainfall.

#11 July 15th – Moscow

Much of the Russian capital was suddenly underwater after Moscow received “a month’s worth of rain in under two hours”…

Torrential rains triggered flash floods in Moscow on Tuesday, inundating roads and disrupting transit across the Russian capital. Videos posted on social media showed cars submerged in murky water, traffic backed up on flooded highways and water pouring into tunnels and underground parking areas. Authorities said parts of the city received a month’s worth of rain in under two hours. No one was reported injured.

#12 July 15th – North Carolina

Just days after the last historic floods, North Carolina got hit again. This time Burlington, Mount Airy, and Greensboro were hammered the hardest…

Flash floods caused widespread disruptions across central North Carolina on July 15, 2025, inundating roads, basements, and intersections in cities such as Burlington, Mount Airy, and Greensboro. Emergency services responded to flooded roadways, downed trees, and multiple sinkholes, while the Burlington City Council canceled its scheduled meeting due to the conditions.

#13 July 15th and 16th – Mexico

Floodwaters poured into “streets, homes, and businesses” after very heavy rainfall caused water levels to rise very rapidly…

Torrential rain caused deadly flooding in La Martinica, Zapopan, Jalisco late Tuesday, July 15 into Wednesday, July 16, 2025, submerging streets and resulting in one death and 12 injuries. Municipal officials described the event as the most severe urban flooding in the past 12 years. Torrential rainfall lasting around 90 minutes triggered severe flash flooding in the neighborhood of La Martinica, Zapopan, Jalisco late Tuesday, July 15. The overflow of a local canal caused water levels to rise rapidly, reaching depths of up to 4 m (13 feet), inundating streets, homes, and businesses.

Sadly, it appears that we will soon have more entries to add to this list.

Right now, forecasters are warning that North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota could soon be hit by yet another “1,000 year storm”…

The United States is bracing for another significant weather event, dubbed by meteorologists as a potential “1,000-year-storm.” This week, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota are in the crosshairs, with severe storms expected to bring flash flooding, large hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes. Officials and experts are urging residents to prepare as the threat follows on the heels of devastating weather in the South and Midwest earlier this summer.

And we are also being told that a very dangerous weather system could soon bring up to 10 inches of rain to the Gulf Coast…

The weather system has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression as it moves west toward southeastern Louisiana on Thursday, the federal agency said. The tropical weather will affect Alabama and Mississippi as well. Regardless of whether the system worsens, heavy downpours could cause flooding, officials warned. New Orleans is bracing for three to five inches of rain through Saturday, but some localized areas could see more than eight to 10 inches, especially near the coast, the National Weather Service said.

I realize that I covered a tremendous amount of material very quickly in this article.

The reason why I did that was to make a point.

When you step back and take a look at the bigger picture, there is no way that anyone can claim that the chaos that we are witnessing all over the world is normal.

Unfortunately, I am entirely convinced that what we have been through so far is just the beginning.

So buckle up and hold on tight, because a lot more shaking is on the horizon.

