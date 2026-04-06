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Charles's avatar
Charles
14h

Just reading an article at zerohedge about the helium boom here in the US. I believe we are going to find that we have more resources available here in the US than we can imagine. Hopefully demand will open up new sources and new industries here. Why not us?!!

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Anna's avatar
Anna
16h

Especially good old common sense and natural intelligence!

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