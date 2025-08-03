Michael Snyder’s Substack

John of the West
6h

I can’t help but think that the failing economy is going to be another piece of the puzzle that is falling into place for the coming civil war. While the reality is that we have squandered our national inheritance and lived individually and collectively on credit ever cannot hope to repay, each political side will blame the other and be out for vengeance by the time this hits a critical point. When you start to see five to ten percent of the population homeless and hungry, it is going to get very messy. Desperate people with empty bellies no longer care about breaking laws because they are desperate. They don’t care about trying to find a peaceful solution. They will be angry and looking for someone to take it out on, and there are more than enough guns to go around. I do not think this is going to end well.

Redeemed Dissident
5h

This is part of the intentional destruction of the U.S. and the planned deprivation program for residents. Sabotaging the system to enter the "golden age" is code for "build back better" -- or "great reset". The parties change, the rhetoric varies, but the program moves forward unfettered and unquestioned, now at "Warp Speed" with a "Stargate" program expansion to acclerate the demise of humankind's individualism and community via the steroidal and non-consented to installment of an AI-dominated virtual world. In the meantime, seizure of land, resources, jobs, and investment/retirement assets (see "The Great Taking" and recognize you also do not own the funds in your bank account and failures will make you the creditor of last resort -- meaning your funds can go to pay the bank's debts FIRST) and the quantum ramping up of creating and disguising the (re-) financing of the gargantuan, ever growing (unpayable) debt (stealth QE - treasury & fed purchasing debt to "prop up" the appearance of demand for our debt, which is non-existent anywhere else) continues, while the already virtually impotent purchasing power (@ 4% of face value now or 96% devalued) of the dollar, in the face of rampant (underreported & underrepresented) hyperinflation grows exponentially and our "leadership" calls for a "weaker dollar" to further erode the purchasing power of consumers & businesses, which in turn stalls the demand for goods/services (or at least creates a major shift to favored necessities & companies already lined up at the mammoth size to rake in the wealth transfer) forcing industry to dry up and with it, jobs (as we already see en masse) while our tech gurus/technocractic oligarchists rub their hands in glee and they take over huge swaths of land, deprive citizens of electrical power ( expect brown or black outs, managed usage) -- same for water ("take shorter showers") and the direct and insinuated blame being placed on the people who are obviously "careless" even though we haven't spent ourselves into oblivion or bypassed due process and congressional lawmaking to issue hundreds of EO's to basically "dictate" policy, bypass constitutional protocols, fund arms, wars and the surveillance/control grid mechanisms inherent in all of the DOD-funded, Palantir-related corporatization of what are now black ops military technologies which are in some small way still regulated but which will soon run rogue & unaccountable once privatized entirely nor are we conveniently lining our pockets in one of the most blatant conflicts of interest ever undertaken by those scripted actors masquerading as politicians....

I lost a career-stage job in @ 2003 and managed to wrangle (with an employment attorney's guidance) a small settlement form my employer. I was a single Dad with a troubled teen, living in an area where I was confident he had a chance at being untangled from the challenges faced -- I was debt-free, was able to rent a home from relatives for a discounted rate, and spent 10 - 12 hours+ a day for 16 months as an unemployed former exec researching & applying & when possible, interviewing for every job conceivable (yes, Walmart, KMart, Home Depot as well as jobs more directly related to my area of expertise and most recent experience -- retail banking/finance, marketing, analytics, database, etc.) all at 1/2 or less the rate of pay I had previously commanded for my skillset/experience for what was at that point a 25 year career in financial services. I sold all of my home furnishings, the artwork on the walls, and had the one @7 year old vehicle valued @ $4500 +/- at that time (a small pickup). When unempoyment (a measley representation of true income value) stopped, when my bank account was down to @ $200 (from over $20,000) when I could not afford health insurance for my "at risk" son, I visited the local DSHS office (by appointment) to se if we could qualify for any temporary/interim assistance. They told me my vehicle was worth too much for me to qualify and they could give us $110/month in the equivalent of a food stamp program. My point? The "government" is not here to help you. THey are adversaries, working against you. I finally landed a job that I did for the next 17 years before retiring to mey pensions and social security. I live MODESTLY. I am still DEBT FREE. I see the squeeze my children (now grown, married with children, and trying to navigate the craziness that's prevalent no matter where you may choose or find yourself living. At least they were educated at home for much of their lives and have critical thinking skills - a distinct advantage over many of their peers who still haven't adulted or individuated, who can't communicate and think the world owes them something (victim mentality/entitlement attitude/refusal to accept that hard work and responsibility are required for survival).

What I see is that the present world system is being modified (further) from what it presently appears to be, to be more aggressively hostile to the middle class or the working class, or the "average" person. The ongoing transfer of wealth, authority/power (They are similar, but different) and the complete gaslighting and outright lies being told and passed off (and blindly or silently accepted and even "owned") proliferate. The answer is not in a world that's being systematically converted to tradable assets and to a system of tyrannical rule and the permanent establishment of a two caste system where we are completely dependent upon an already uncaring, unresponsive and deviant system to dole out what IT decides IT thinks we need on an individualized, algorithmically ascertained basis and everything we "think do & say" will be used to either receive or be denied the basics of life. People seem to be too busy with their beer and TV to stop and take notice -- too caught up in the latest psyop distraction to step back and se the big picture -- too busy defending what may have once been, but is now dated and no longer valid to recognize their own demise is looming large. Depend on Jesus -- that's what sustains me, repent of love for a world system that's now actively being used against you, to control, manipulate and coerce you into THEIR agenda and to forsake the very nature of who we are as special creations of a loving God who has sought us out and provided for us in His grace and love a way that opens before us when wee seek Him and recognize our need of Him and His perfect fit for us. WE need to be home not living in this foreign land that has been earmarked for "urban renewal" and the displacement of the native inhabitants.

.

