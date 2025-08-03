A Real Life Economic Nightmare: How Would You Feel If You Had Applied For 900 Jobs Without Any Success At All?
If you have applied for hundreds of jobs and still find yourself out of work, you are certainly not alone. In many industries, it is absolutely brutal out there right now. U.S. employers have been laying off hundreds of thousands of workers in 2025, and there is immense competition for any good jobs that do happen to be available. So if you have a good job that you highly value, I would hold on to it as tightly as you can, because you don’t want to end up among the desperate hordes that are scrambling for work in this very harsh economic environment. For example, a 46-year-old woman in Florida that was laid off last September has applied for 900 jobs without any success at all…
Jennifer Smith, 46 years old, says she has applied for 900 jobs since being laid off last September from a financial-services provider in the Tampa, Fla., area, where she led the user-experience department. She has landed just one interview and no offers. This has left Smith, who has three children, increasingly anxious about her finances.
Smith decided this past week to sell her five-bedroom home and trade down to a smaller house. While severance pay has helped, it is about to run out, and Smith has been paying soaring premiums to keep her health insurance.
I feel so badly for her.
Searching for work in this environment can be just as exhausting as a full-time job, but you don’t get paid for it.
If she doesn’t find a job soon, she could potentially lose everything.
Of course there are countless others that are in the exact same boat.
On the other side of the country, 61-year-old John Comber says that he has applied for about 500 jobs since late 2023 with no success…
Some older, out-of-work Americans are wondering if they will find jobs again.
“I’m considering myself semiretired at this point,” says John Comber, 61, a software quality engineer in Sandpoint, Idaho. He hoped to work another decade and thought he would easily pick up more work when his last contract work wrapped up in late 2023. Instead, he estimates he has applied for 500 jobs with no hits.
This isn’t a bum with no skills that we are talking about.
Comber is a highly skilled software engineer.
But this is the economic environment that we live in now.
It is being reported that the number of Americans that have been unemployed for at least 27 weeks is now at “the highest level since 2017, not counting the pandemic’s unemployment surge”…
Job seekers are out in the cold this summer. Especially the ones who have been hunting for a while.
Beyond the headline-grabbing top-line numbers in the jobs report for July was another striking piece of data: The number of people unemployed for at least 27 weeks topped 1.8 million, the highest level since 2017, not counting the pandemic’s unemployment surge. The median length of unemployment in the U.S. has also ticked up, from a seasonally adjusted 9.5 weeks in July 2024 to 10.2 weeks last month.
Wow.
And that figure is only going to go higher, because employers all over the nation are feverishly laying off workers right now.
I shared this on Friday, but I feel like I should share it again in this article. According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, U.S. employers have announced 806,383 job cuts so far in 2025. Compared to the same time period in 2024, that is a 75 percent increase…
So far this year, companies have announced 806,383 job cuts, the highest YTD since 2020 when 1,847,696 were announced. It is up 75% from the 460,530 job cuts announced through the first seven months of last year and is up 6% from the 2024 full year total of 761,358.
How are you going to spin those numbers to make them look good?
You can’t.
This reminds me so much of what we witnessed in 2008 and 2009.
Most of the country is living on the edge financially, and so a job loss can be absolutely catastrophic.
Once you are out of work, it can be so tempting to turn to debt to bridge the gap.
Of course these days many Americans are piling on tremendous amounts of debt without even being out of work.
As a result, U.S. households are now more than 18 trillion dollars in debt.
Take a moment and think about how crazy that is.
When you break that down, that is approximately $53,000 for every man, woman and child in the United States.
We are literally drowning in debt, and one recent study discovered that about two-thirds of all U.S. adults “lie about or hide their financial struggles from family and friends”…
Two-thirds of Americans with debt lie about or hide their financial struggles from family and friends
The average American carries $42,000 in debt but understates the amount by $6,565 when discussing it
Shame drives the secrecy, with nearly 30% citing embarrassment as their main reason for hiding debt
Financial deception damages relationships for 73% of people with debt, often causing arguments and isolation
Most of us try to hide our financial struggles because we are ashamed.
But it shouldn’t be that way.
If we could just be open and honest with one another about what is going on, we would find that there are countless others that are going through the same thing.
The entire economy is failing, and if we can get people to understand that they won’t be so quick to blame themselves for their troubles.
Unfortunately, right now conditions are moving in the wrong direction very rapidly.
Residential investment was down during the first quarter of 2025, and it was way down during the second quarter of 2025…
In May, Citi Research recalled that the late economist Ed Leamer famously published a paper in 2007 that said residential investment is the best leading indicator of an oncoming recession.
“We would be wise to heed his warning,” Citi said.
In fact, residential fixed investment shrank 4.6% in the second quarter, according to data released Wednesday, after contracting 1.3% in the first quarter.
One of the primary reasons why residential investment is way down is because home sales are way down.
In fact, during the second quarter home sales were the lowest that we have seen in 13 years…
America’s spring homebuying season just hit its weakest point in over a decade — marking the slowest market since 2012 and sparking fears that a full-blown price collapse could be next.
Spring is traditionally the hottest time for pending home sales but that’s no longer the case in the in the now struggling US housing market.
In 2025, April through June brought the lowest sales in 13 years, according to Redfin.
Let’s get real.
The housing market is in a depressed state.
And if we stay on the path that we are on, the rest of the economy will be in a depressed state soon too.
Decades of very foolish decisions have brought us to this point, and more Americans are falling out of the middle class with each passing day.
If you still have your spot in the middle class, you should be very grateful.
Because soon even more Americans will be applying for hundreds of jobs without any success at all.
I can’t help but think that the failing economy is going to be another piece of the puzzle that is falling into place for the coming civil war. While the reality is that we have squandered our national inheritance and lived individually and collectively on credit ever cannot hope to repay, each political side will blame the other and be out for vengeance by the time this hits a critical point. When you start to see five to ten percent of the population homeless and hungry, it is going to get very messy. Desperate people with empty bellies no longer care about breaking laws because they are desperate. They don’t care about trying to find a peaceful solution. They will be angry and looking for someone to take it out on, and there are more than enough guns to go around. I do not think this is going to end well.
This is part of the intentional destruction of the U.S. and the planned deprivation program for residents. Sabotaging the system to enter the "golden age" is code for "build back better" -- or "great reset". The parties change, the rhetoric varies, but the program moves forward unfettered and unquestioned, now at "Warp Speed" with a "Stargate" program expansion to acclerate the demise of humankind's individualism and community via the steroidal and non-consented to installment of an AI-dominated virtual world. In the meantime, seizure of land, resources, jobs, and investment/retirement assets (see "The Great Taking" and recognize you also do not own the funds in your bank account and failures will make you the creditor of last resort -- meaning your funds can go to pay the bank's debts FIRST) and the quantum ramping up of creating and disguising the (re-) financing of the gargantuan, ever growing (unpayable) debt (stealth QE - treasury & fed purchasing debt to "prop up" the appearance of demand for our debt, which is non-existent anywhere else) continues, while the already virtually impotent purchasing power (@ 4% of face value now or 96% devalued) of the dollar, in the face of rampant (underreported & underrepresented) hyperinflation grows exponentially and our "leadership" calls for a "weaker dollar" to further erode the purchasing power of consumers & businesses, which in turn stalls the demand for goods/services (or at least creates a major shift to favored necessities & companies already lined up at the mammoth size to rake in the wealth transfer) forcing industry to dry up and with it, jobs (as we already see en masse) while our tech gurus/technocractic oligarchists rub their hands in glee and they take over huge swaths of land, deprive citizens of electrical power ( expect brown or black outs, managed usage) -- same for water ("take shorter showers") and the direct and insinuated blame being placed on the people who are obviously "careless" even though we haven't spent ourselves into oblivion or bypassed due process and congressional lawmaking to issue hundreds of EO's to basically "dictate" policy, bypass constitutional protocols, fund arms, wars and the surveillance/control grid mechanisms inherent in all of the DOD-funded, Palantir-related corporatization of what are now black ops military technologies which are in some small way still regulated but which will soon run rogue & unaccountable once privatized entirely nor are we conveniently lining our pockets in one of the most blatant conflicts of interest ever undertaken by those scripted actors masquerading as politicians....
I lost a career-stage job in @ 2003 and managed to wrangle (with an employment attorney's guidance) a small settlement form my employer. I was a single Dad with a troubled teen, living in an area where I was confident he had a chance at being untangled from the challenges faced -- I was debt-free, was able to rent a home from relatives for a discounted rate, and spent 10 - 12 hours+ a day for 16 months as an unemployed former exec researching & applying & when possible, interviewing for every job conceivable (yes, Walmart, KMart, Home Depot as well as jobs more directly related to my area of expertise and most recent experience -- retail banking/finance, marketing, analytics, database, etc.) all at 1/2 or less the rate of pay I had previously commanded for my skillset/experience for what was at that point a 25 year career in financial services. I sold all of my home furnishings, the artwork on the walls, and had the one @7 year old vehicle valued @ $4500 +/- at that time (a small pickup). When unempoyment (a measley representation of true income value) stopped, when my bank account was down to @ $200 (from over $20,000) when I could not afford health insurance for my "at risk" son, I visited the local DSHS office (by appointment) to se if we could qualify for any temporary/interim assistance. They told me my vehicle was worth too much for me to qualify and they could give us $110/month in the equivalent of a food stamp program. My point? The "government" is not here to help you. THey are adversaries, working against you. I finally landed a job that I did for the next 17 years before retiring to mey pensions and social security. I live MODESTLY. I am still DEBT FREE. I see the squeeze my children (now grown, married with children, and trying to navigate the craziness that's prevalent no matter where you may choose or find yourself living. At least they were educated at home for much of their lives and have critical thinking skills - a distinct advantage over many of their peers who still haven't adulted or individuated, who can't communicate and think the world owes them something (victim mentality/entitlement attitude/refusal to accept that hard work and responsibility are required for survival).
What I see is that the present world system is being modified (further) from what it presently appears to be, to be more aggressively hostile to the middle class or the working class, or the "average" person. The ongoing transfer of wealth, authority/power (They are similar, but different) and the complete gaslighting and outright lies being told and passed off (and blindly or silently accepted and even "owned") proliferate. The answer is not in a world that's being systematically converted to tradable assets and to a system of tyrannical rule and the permanent establishment of a two caste system where we are completely dependent upon an already uncaring, unresponsive and deviant system to dole out what IT decides IT thinks we need on an individualized, algorithmically ascertained basis and everything we "think do & say" will be used to either receive or be denied the basics of life. People seem to be too busy with their beer and TV to stop and take notice -- too caught up in the latest psyop distraction to step back and se the big picture -- too busy defending what may have once been, but is now dated and no longer valid to recognize their own demise is looming large. Depend on Jesus -- that's what sustains me, repent of love for a world system that's now actively being used against you, to control, manipulate and coerce you into THEIR agenda and to forsake the very nature of who we are as special creations of a loving God who has sought us out and provided for us in His grace and love a way that opens before us when wee seek Him and recognize our need of Him and His perfect fit for us. WE need to be home not living in this foreign land that has been earmarked for "urban renewal" and the displacement of the native inhabitants.
