It is difficult for me to believe that they are actually thinking of doing this. We have enough problems without creating a giant cloud of highly toxic material over the Midwest. The detonation of 9,700 pounds of lead azide that was planned for Wednesday has been delayed, but it has definitely not been canceled. When it finally occurs, highly toxic lead particles will be thrown very high into the atmosphere. Those that are exposed will be at risk of developing brain damage, organ damage, heart disease and infertility. In addition, lead that enters the human body is stored in bones and teeth, where it can remain for decades. Needless to say, there are a lot of people that live in Iowa that are extremely upset about what the U.S. Army intends to do.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Army was telling us that the planned explosion would occur on the day before Thanksgiving…

The U.S. Army said Sunday night it would carry out a controlled detonation of nearly five tons of deteriorating lead-based explosive at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday, despite a court-ordered pause that keeps the operation’s environmental permit on hold. In a social media post, the Army said the change would allow for more favorable weather and give crews time to put all safety measures in place. The post did not give a start time.

What nut decided that it would be a good idea to ruin Thanksgiving for vast numbers of families in Iowa?

Thankfully, President Trump has intervened.

He just announced that the planned explosion will not take place until a federal appeals court and Iowa Governor-elect Rob Sand give the green light…

President Donald Trump has ordered the Army to halt a planned blast of nearly 10,000 pounds of lead-based explosives in Iowa until a federal appeals court gives the go-ahead. On Monday, the president made the blast conditional on approval from Iowa Governor-elect Rob Sand, warning he would hold the incoming governor responsible for ‘any and all death or destruction’ if the operation is blocked and the material causes harm. The Army had scheduled the detonation for Wednesday at its Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, where 68 barrels of deteriorating lead azide have been deemed too unstable to move.

Hopefully this will give local residents more time to get prepared.

But the U.S. Army will continue to advocate aggressively for an immediate detonation, citing the risk that the unstable lead azide stockpile could spontaneously combust at any time.

If they attempt to move the stockpile, they fear that it could detonate in a highly populated area.

That would be a major disaster.

I don’t understand why they just don’t dig an extremely deep hole and bury it.

Can someone explain to me why that won’t work?

When detonation day ultimately arrives, nearby residents will be instructed to evacuate…

When the detonation happens, residents in the Middletown City Park neighborhood are asked to evacuate “out of an abundance of caution.” Those who need a place to stay are invited to go to the Armed Forces Reserve Center. If evacuation is not possible, people should stay inside and close all windows and doors. The population of Middletown, located in Des Moines County, was 363 at the time of 2020 U.S. Census data.

The explosion will create a toxic cloud that will carry highly toxic lead particles over vast distances.

The smaller particles are considered to be particularly dangerous, because they are easier to breathe in…

Because lead particles are heavier than air, larger particles will likely fall and settle in an area close to the blast zone, while smaller particles have the potential to be carried further by the wind. “The smaller particles generally are considered more harmful because they are small enough to be breathed into the deeper parts of the lungs, so I’m more concerned about those particles,” Verma said. The distance the lead dust travels will depend on the wind, as well as the temperature. On colder days, Verma said, the particles will remain better trapped in the immediate area.

The American Lung Association is warning that breathing in lead particles can “harm nearly every system in the body”…

People can be exposed by breathing in lead dust in the air or by touching or swallowing dust that lands on soil or surfaces like playground equipment, cars or buildings. “Exposure to lead can harm nearly every system in the body,” the ALA warned. “Lead accumulates in the bones, liver and kidneys and can get into the blood. The effects of lead poisoning may continue after the source of exposure has been eliminated.”

This is the sort of event that could cause people to develop health conditions for decades afterwards.

Children are more vulnerable to lead exposure than anyone else…

Lead exposure can cause serious effects in children, even if low levels of lead are detected in the blood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Severe complications include brain and nervous system damage; learning, behavior, hearing and speech problems; and slowed growth and development. These effects can cause lower IQ, problems with paying attention and underperformance in school.

If you live anywhere within 100 miles of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, my recommendation would be to leave prior to the explosion and stay away for an extended period of time.

If you are not able to do that, the American Lung Association is suggesting that you take the following measures…

Stay indoors for the detonation and for at least 24-48 hours. Keep windows and doors closed for at least 48 hours after the detonation. Set home your HVAC systems and furnaces to recirculate rather than drawing in outside air. In addition, evacuate areas very close to the detonation as specified by the Army. Consider temporary relocation if pregnant or if children are present and you live in the deposition plume. Keep all windows and doors closed and secure the best you can. This could mean rolling up a towel and placing it at the bottom or sides of the door, where there are gaps, to avoid dust seeping in However, you want to make sure that you are able to get out of the room in case of an emergency. If time allows, consider upgrading your furnace filter to a MERV13 filter. Continuously run a portable HEPA air cleaner, if available. If you are unable to purchase a portable air cleaner, if time allows, you can also make an affordable DIY air cleaner with a box fan and a furnace filter. Prevent tracking dust inside. Remove shoes before entering your home. Wash your hands thoroughly before eating or drinking. If you or family members must spend time outside, bathe/shower, including washing hair,before going into bed. This will reduce the lead dust from getting into bedding. Damp-dust all furniture, surface or flooring during and after the event to capture any lead dust that has already settled onto floors, furniture or other surfaces. Vacuum carpets thoroughly with a HEPA-filtered vacuum, if available. Wet-wash outdoor surfaces. After the indoor sheltering period has ended, wash outdoor items that your family may touch—including playground equipment, outdoor toys, patio furniture, and windowsills—using soap and water. For outdoor areas you can’t clean, like grass and fallen leaves, don’t let kids play there until it has rained or snowed or the grass has been thoroughly watered. Consider wearing an N95 mask while cleaning outdoor surfaces to further reduce the number of particles inhaled. Clean vehicles after driving. If you drive through an area affected by the dust plume, keep your vehicle’s climate control on recirculate. Wash the exterior of the car afterward and replace the cabin air filter, if possible. Keep an eye on symptoms like constipation, vomiting, abdominal pain, or seizures. Contact your healthcare provider if you have health concerns. Ask for help. The American Lung Association’s Lung Helpline at 1-800-LUNGUSA is staffed by nurses and respiratory therapists, and is a free resource to answer any questions about the lungs, lung disease and lung health, including how to protect yourself.

They are trying to convince us that detonating this highly toxic material above ground is the best option.

I do not believe that.

I think that it is a very lazy way to deal with a problem that they created in the first place.

There is absolutely no excuse for doing this to the vast numbers of families that live in the region.

But they are going to do it anyway.

They obviously don’t care about ordinary people like you and I, and that should make all of us very angry.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.