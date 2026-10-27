Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Prophetic Times's avatar
Prophetic Times
5h

The letters of II Peter 2 and Jude warned us about false teachers and prophets. It’s always because of sexual immorality, greed, and rebellion.

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Spychiatrist's avatar
Spychiatrist
5h

That's no pastor, that's a hireling, and those aren't Christians, they're false converts.

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