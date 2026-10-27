During a jaw-dropping Sunday service at LifeWorks Church in Wickliffe, Ohio on October 25th, self-proclaimed “prophet” Israel Ford and his wife Lydia Ford revealed an absolutely shocking secret. With no shame at all, they told the congregation that they have been in a polygamous marriage for three years. Ford and his wife have decided that limiting a man to just one wife is “unbiblical”, and so that would apparently open the door for more wives in the future.

Standing right next to her husband on stage, Lydia Ford welcomed minister Shakayla Ford to the altar as her “sister in marriage”…

In the four-minute video, Lydia Ford described their relationship as a “polygynous marriage,” according to a transcript. Polygyny is a version of polygamy, defined as a marriage of one man to more than one wife simultaneously. “My husband, our prophet, he has a second wife. Y’all know her. Y’all love her. Y’all benefit from her ministry every week,” Lydia Ford told the congregation. The first wife then introduced the second as her “sister in marriage.”

You would think that they would want to keep this sort of thing quiet.

But instead, Israel Ford proudly posted video footage of the announcement on Instagram.

As you can see below, the congregation responded to the announcement with a standing ovation…

To me, the way that the congregation reacted is the most shocking element of this story.

They seem to think that it is perfectly fine for their pastor to have a second wife.

On his Instagram account, Israel Ford defiantly declared that those that are teaching that a man should only have one wife are “unbiblical”…

I would like to introduce to the world, my second wife, Shakayla Ford!!! As a nation we have been taught that a man should have one wife only. This is unbiblical. I encourage you to watch today’s sermon in its entirety (uploaded later this week). I understand that this is an unpopular truth that we have gotten away from and many Pastors will not preach. I have no plans to choose pleasing man over what God has revealed. People may not accept this and choose to disconnect, and that is ok! This life will be over soon and we can all laugh about it in Heaven.

Wow.

Perhaps he should have looked into the laws of the state that he is living in before revealing all of this.

According to Google, he could actually go to prison for this…

• Bigamy is illegal: Under Ohio Revised Code Section 2919.01, no married person may marry another person or continue to cohabit with them in the state.

• Criminal penalty: Violating this law is classified as a first-degree misdemeanor, which can carry penalties of up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

But do you think that there is any chance that he will ever be charged with anything?

Of course not.

He will be free to do whatever he wants and nobody is going to stop him.

But if a Christian pastor tries to stand up for what is morally right, that is another matter altogether.

Recently, Reverend Patrick Mahoney was arrested for simply “peacefully demonstrating on a sidewalk in front of the Chinese embassy”…

An American pastor has been arrested and charged with a crime for praying and peacefully demonstrating on a sidewalk in front of the Chinese embassy in our nation’s capital. His case is now advancing in the courts after a recent arraignment. The American Center for Law and Justice, which is defending Rev. Patrick Mahoney in the case, contends that the U.S. government acquiesced to demands from China’s communist regime to arrest the pastor.

The Chinese government didn’t like that he was out there, and so they asked the Secret Service to arrest him.

The Secret Service complied, and Mahoney has been charged with “unlawful entry”…

That’s not what happened on September 28. “Sadly, this time the Chinese delegation was able to persuade the Secret Service to do its bidding and arrest this American pastor right here on American soil. The criminal charge: unlawful entry, as if he were breaking and entering. It’s ridiculous,” Jordan Sekulow of the ACLJ stated.

This isn’t China.

If someone is peacefully protesting on a public sidewalk, that is perfectly legal.

I feel like we are living in a completely upside down society.

Let me give you another example.

In Kansas, the largest United Methodist church in the United States has instructed their workers to no longer use gender specific words like “boys” and “girls”…

The largest United Methodist congregation in America is telling children’s ministry workers to ditch terms like “boys” and “girls” in favor of gender-neutral alternatives, and one source of inspiration listed on the guidance comes from a transgender LGBTQ activist. A message obtained by Breitbart News reveals that Church of the Resurrection, the Kansas megachurch led by Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Adam Hamilton, circulated a list encouraging staff to use terms like “peep-a-doodles,” “homo sapiens,” “niblings,” “kiddos,” “kitties,” “comrades,” and “folks” instead of addressing children by their God-given sex. “Hey! In follow up from our conversation on Sunday about our words and working towards being more gender neutral so that all kids feel welcome….here is the promised list of words we can start using instead of boys/girls,” the message reads.

Are you kidding me?

That is happening at a church in Kansas?

Apparently a transgender performer known as “Mila Jam” was one of the sources of inspiration for this new directive…

The image attached to the communication credits Mila Jam as one source of inspiration. Jam, whose full name is Jahmila Adderley, is described as an American transgender singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and LGBTQ activist. Jam has celebrated becoming the “1st Black Trans Artist to co-headline BOSTON PRIDE” and promoted nonbinary identity, writing, “Happy Non-Binary Awareness Week to all my Enby Fam.”

The Church of the Resurrection has an average in-person weekend attendance of approximately 22,000 to 25,000 people across its multiple locations.

And the guy that leads that church, Adam Hamilton, has a really good shot of winning his race for the U.S. Senate.

We aren’t talking about California or New York.

We are talking about the once deep red state of Kansas.

America is in far more trouble than most people realize.

It is time to wake up.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.