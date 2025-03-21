Are two of the most dangerous volcanoes in the entire world starting to wake up? We live at a time when seismic activity is on the rise all over the planet. More than three dozen volcanoes have recently erupted, and there have been more than 850 earthquakes in California and Nevada within the past seven days. Unfortunately, most people are not taking the threat that we are facing seriously.

For example, an eruption of the Yellowstone supervolcano could instantly turn all over our lives upside down and make most of the country uninhabitable for an extended period of time.

The ground in some areas of Yellowstone has been rising for quite some time, and now a brand new hydrothermal vent has opened “at the base of an ancient lava flow”…

“While driving south from Mammoth Hot Springs towards Norris Geyser Basin early on Aug. 5 last summer, a park scientist noticed a billowing steam column through the trees and across a marshy expanse,” wrote Yellowstone National Park geologists Jefferson Hungerford and Kiernan Folz-Donahue. “The eagle-eyed scientist notified the park geology team to verify if this was indeed new activity.” It was. The steaming hydrothermal vent is located at the base of an ancient lava flow, and geologists measured its temperatures at 171 degrees Fahrenheit. It could be newly spawned activity from a steaming feature previously found nearby in 2003.

Thankfully, seismologists do not expect Yellowstone to erupt right now.

But when it comes to “the most dangerous supervolcano in Europe”, it is a much different story.

According to the Daily Galaxy, there has been “a surge in seismic activity” at the Campi Flegrei supervolcano during the past year…

In the shadow of Mount Vesuvius, a much larger and potentially catastrophic threat looms beneath the ground—Campi Flegrei, the most dangerous supervolcano in Europe. Over the past year, a surge in seismic activity has sent shockwaves—literally and figuratively—through the region, fueling fears of an impending eruption. With over two million people living in the potential blast zone, the question is no longer if this sleeping giant will wake up, but when.

The Campi Flegrei supervolcano covers an area of 77 square miles, and one expert is publicly warning that it could potentially “erupt at any moment”…

An Italian expert warns of a possible supervolcano eruption in Naples. Are we prepared for such a disaster? The Naples region in Italy regularly experiences earthquakes. Beneath the surface of the land and sea lies a massive supervolcano covering an area of 77 square miles. Giuseppe Mastrolorenzo, a volcanologist from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), warns that the volcano could erupt at any moment, without warning.

Why isn’t this getting more attention?

Mastrolorenzo says that a full-blown eruption of the supervolcano could possibly release ten times as much energy as the eruption that destroyed Pompeii in 79 AD…

He added that recent earthquakes, including a 4.4 magnitude one last week, might be harbingers of an eruption. The evacuation plan involves moving half a million people within 72 hours, which Mastrolorenzo considers a “very optimistic hypothesis.” If an eruption were to occur, the disaster for the region would be enormous. The energy released during the eruption could be ten times greater than what destroyed Pompeii in 79 A.D. The volcano has been emitting more and more carbon dioxide for years, recently 5,500 tons per day. The emission of hydrogen sulfide, among others, in the Solfatara crater, has increased fivefold. “The supereruption is long overdue,” concluded Mastrolorenzo.

You may not care much about this since the Campi Flegrei supervolcano is on the other side of the planet.

But you should, because a full-blown eruption could potentially trigger a “volcanic winter” which could cause a horrifying global famine…

The potential consequences of a Campi Flegrei eruption are terrifying. In a best-case scenario, toxic ash and gas could devastate local agriculture and force mass evacuations. But in a worst-case scenario? The eruption could trigger a global climate catastrophe, plunging the planet into a volcanic winter with disastrous consequences for food production and ecosystems worldwide.

Meanwhile, lots of other once dormant volcanoes are already erupting all over the globe.

For example, it was being reported that a volcano in Indonesia that just erupted was shooting ash and smoke more than 8,000 feet into the air…

A volcano on Flores Island in Indonesia woke up island residents early Friday when the latest eruptive episode sent ash and smoke up 8,200 feet into the air, according to local geological officials. The Lewotobi Laki-laki (Lewotobi Laki) volcano on the southeastern part of Flores Island in Indonesia continues to erupt.

Indonesia sits right along the Ring of Fire, and so this is very alarming.

An even more recent report appears to indicate that smoke and ash from the eruption may now have reached a level of 53,000 feet…

A new, very strong eruptive phase began at the volcano at 20:30 local time tonight and is still ongoing at the time of this update. The activity of the volcano accelerated at 22:56 local time, and produced a tall ash column rising about 8 km above the summit that is drifting west and southwest, according to the local volcano observatory. The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Darwin issued a warning to aviation about of an ash plume rising possibly to even higher altitudes of up to 53,000 ft (approx. 16 km).

That is quite dramatic.

But mainstream news outlets in the U.S. would rather talk about politics.

On U.S. territory, the most active volcano in Hawaii is shooting molten lava hundreds of feet into the air…

Lava from Hawaii’s most active volcano created fountains that reached 700 feet (215 meters) Thursday during the latest episode of an ongoing eruption. Kilauea began continuously releasing lava from its summit caldera inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Wednesday morning after a weeklong pause, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The molten rock was contained within the park and wasn’t threatening residential areas. Large fountains reached heights up to 500 feet (150 meters) to 700 feet (215 meters) on Thursday morning, the USGS’ Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

And some residents of Alaska are now being advised to prepare for a potentially imminent eruption of Mount Spurr…

Scientists are urging people who live in southcentral Alaska to begin preparing for a possible eruption of the Mount Spurr volcano. The Alaska Volcano Observatory said now is a good time for Alaskans to “familiarize themselves with the possible hazards of a Spurr eruption” following last week’s announcement that the likelihood of an eruption has increased. “The major hazards to Alaska residents from Spurr would be from ash risk to aviation and possible ashfall,” the observatory said in a Wednesday post on X.

Before I end this piece, I wanted to mention the alarming earthquakes that we have been seeing in southern California in recent weeks.

Last Sunday, yet another significant quake shook the city of Malibu…

Another earthquake has rattled an area near the coastal city of Malibu in Southern California. A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported at 8:17 p.m. Sunday about 7 miles northwest of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Prior to that event, there had been a whole bunch of other sizable quakes in the area…

Sunday night’s quake near Malibu came after a magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near the same area on March 10 and a 2.8 and 3.0 magnitude quake on March 9. Additionally, a magnitude 4.1 quake struck on March 9 near Westlake Village, northeast of Malibu. On Feb. 15, a 3.5 magnitude quake struck about 6.8 miles from Malibu and 9.5 miles from Thousand Oaks, the USGS reported. A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck at 11:44 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, roughly 7 miles northwest of Malibu.

It is just a matter of time before “the Big One” hits California.

Personally, I am convinced that it is going to strike a whole lot sooner than most people think.

Sadly, most people that live along the west coast tuned out such warnings long ago, and one of these days time will finally run out.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.